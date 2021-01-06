Alaska Judge Rules In Favor Of Oil, Gas Drilling In Wildlife Refuge

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 50.64 +0.71 +1.42%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 54.44 +0.84 +1.57%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.745 +0.043 +1.59%
Graph up Mars US 18 hours 51.03 +2.51 +5.17%
Graph up Opec Basket 2 days 51.36 +1.12 +2.23%
Graph up Urals 14 days 42.22 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Louisiana Light 1 day 51.88 +2.21 +4.45%
Chart Louisiana Light 1 day 51.88 +2.21 +4.45%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 52.29 +1.86 +3.69%
Chart Mexican Basket 1 day 48.81 +1.69 +3.59%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 2.745 +0.043 +1.59%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 1 day 50.59 -1.72 -3.29%
Graph down Murban 1 day 50.66 -1.98 -3.76%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 50.17 +1.97 +4.09%
Graph up Basra Light 1 day 54.49 +2.23 +4.27%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 52.12 +2.10 +4.20%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 52.29 +1.86 +3.69%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 52.29 +1.86 +3.69%
Chart Girassol 1 day 53.81 +2.05 +3.96%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 51.36 +1.12 +2.23%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 44 days 34.34 +1.97 +6.09%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 11 hours 34.88 +2.31 +7.09%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 11 hours 48.93 +2.31 +4.95%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 11 hours 50.33 +2.31 +4.81%
Graph up Sweet Crude 11 hours 44.18 +2.31 +5.52%
Graph up Peace Sour 11 hours 42.68 +2.31 +5.72%
Chart Peace Sour 11 hours 42.68 +2.31 +5.72%
Chart Light Sour Blend 11 hours 44.03 +2.31 +5.54%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 11 hours 46.28 +2.31 +5.25%
Chart Central Alberta 11 hours 42.68 +2.31 +5.72%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 1 day 51.88 +2.21 +4.45%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 46.25 +2.25 +5.11%
Graph up Giddings 1 day 40.00 +2.25 +5.96%
Graph up ANS West Coast 7 days 52.04 +0.29 +0.56%
Graph up West Texas Sour 1 day 43.88 +2.31 +5.56%
Graph up Eagle Ford 1 day 47.83 +2.31 +5.07%
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 47.83 +2.31 +5.07%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 46.25 +2.25 +5.11%
Chart Kansas Common 1 day 40.25 +2.50 +6.62%
Chart Buena Vista 1 day 55.82 +2.81 +5.30%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 2 minutes U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 5 minutes “Cushing Oil Inventories Are Soaring Again” By Tsvetana Paraskova
  • 7 minutes Moderna Vaccine vs Pfizer "Vaccine" . Is Moderna much better ?
  • 35 mins a In 2020, we produced and delivered half a million cars.
  • 1 hour United States LNG Exports Reach Third Place
  • 11 hours Evidence is evidence, voter fraud by state
  • 7 hours Trump will endorse and support Georgia Republican Primary opposition to Ga Governor Kemp and Ga Secretary of State Raffensperger in 2022
  • 1 hour America’s fantasy that China will soon collapse like the Soviet Union did is based on arrogance and ideology, not facts and reason
  • 9 hours EU(Merkel/Germany) ready to sign Trade Agreement with China
  • 2 hours The World Economic Forum & Davos - Setting the agenda on fossil fuels, global regulations, etc.
  • 18 hours Can Hydrogen Energy Save Coal Country?
  • 23 hours Asian LNG prices fall below $2 per mmBtu as spot offers flood market
  • 1 day Trump's Principal Legacy
  • 1 day Deceptions Revealed about the “Nord Stream 2 Pipeline” and Germany

Breaking News:

Guards Block Oil Loading At Libyan Port

Goldman Sachs: Here's What's Behind Saudi's Shocking Production Cut Decision

Goldman Sachs: Here's What's Behind Saudi's Shocking Production Cut Decision

The Saudi decision to cut…

Oil Jumps On Major Crude Inventory Draw

Oil Jumps On Major Crude Inventory Draw

Crude oil prices rose further…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

Alaska Judge Rules In Favor Of Oil, Gas Drilling In Wildlife Refuge

By Charles Kennedy - Jan 06, 2021, 9:30 AM CST

An Alaska judge has ruled against a request for an injunction against a lease sale in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge in Alaska scheduled for today, letting the tender proceed.

The AP reports that District Judge Sharon Gleason motivated her decision with failure on the part of the plaintiffs—environmentalists and Native American communities—to show the likelihood of harm, which is a necessary prerequisite for an injunction.

The Trump administration first floated plans to open up the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge for oil and gas drilling last year, as part of its energy self-sufficiency agenda. The news understandably caused an outcry among environmental groups and some Native American communities.

The Alaska Wilderness League reported last year that 70 percent of Americans are against oil and gas drilling in the ANWR, adding, “The world remains mired in a global pandemic and the oil markets are experiencing continued volatility, yet this administration has once again opted to barrel forward with unnecessarily aggressive oil and gas development.”

It is questionable what interest the industry will have in the lease sale, however. Growing pressure from investors for greater environmental responsibility is one reason, and another is bank’s pullout from funding Arctic oil and gas exploration projects, limiting the industry’s access to financing.

Although Judge Gleason’s decision will be disappointing for environmentalists, she did leave a door open for an injunction in case the Bureau of Land Management approved, as part of the lease sale, “ground-disturbing activities” before the Judge had ruled on several lawsuits lodged by environmental groups against the federal government’s oil and gas drilling plans in the ANWR, the AP reported.

Meanwhile, the BLM reported that the federal government had finalized a plan to open up more land for oil and gas drilling in the Alaska Petroleum Reserve, with a total 8.6 million acres to be included.

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Oil Rally Unaffected By Major Product Builds

Next Post

Guards Block Oil Loading At Libyan Port

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Finland Shuts Down Nuclear Reactor After ‘Severe Abnormal Disturbance’

Finland Shuts Down Nuclear Reactor After ‘Severe Abnormal Disturbance’
Oil Prices Continue Climb On Large Crude Draw

Oil Prices Continue Climb On Large Crude Draw
Russia Cries War As U.S. Tries To Kill Nord Stream 2

Russia Cries War As U.S. Tries To Kill Nord Stream 2
The North Face Fashion Brand Refuses To Serve Oil Firm

The North Face Fashion Brand Refuses To Serve Oil Firm
Possible Mine Found On Oil Tanker Off Iraq

Possible Mine Found On Oil Tanker Off Iraq


Most Commented

Alt text

The Very Real Possibility Of Peak Oil Supply

 Alt text

Oil Plunges After EIA Reports Huge Crude Build

 Alt text

Bombshell Report Pours Cold Water On Global LNG Outlook

 Alt text

The Great Reset: BlackRock Is Fueling A $120 Trillion Transformation On Wall St.
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com