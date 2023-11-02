Airlines Hedging Oil To Protect Against Geopolitical Turmoil

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 82.64 +0.18 +0.22%
Graph up Brent Crude 15 mins 86.85 +2.22 +2.62%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 87.92 +2.22 +2.59%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 3.512 +0.040 +1.15%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.248 +0.002 +0.08%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 83.25 -0.59 -0.70%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 83.25 -0.59 -0.70%
Chart Bonny Light 17 hours 88.02 -0.17 -0.19%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 88.56 -2.54 -2.79%
Chart Mars US 37 mins 81.76 +2.02 +2.53%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.248 +0.002 +0.08%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 17 hours 86.51 +0.79 +0.92%
Graph up Murban 17 hours 87.24 +0.65 +0.75%
Graph up Iran Heavy 17 hours 87.91 +0.02 +0.02%
Graph down Basra Light 703 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 17 hours 87.73 -0.15 -0.17%
Graph down Bonny Light 17 hours 88.02 -0.17 -0.19%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 17 hours 88.02 -0.17 -0.19%
Chart Girassol 17 hours 88.59 -0.08 -0.09%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 88.56 -2.54 -2.79%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 156 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 7 hours 55.19 -0.98 -1.74%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 16 hours 82.59 -0.58 -0.70%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 16 hours 80.84 -0.58 -0.71%
Graph down Sweet Crude 7 hours 72.14 -1.73 -2.34%
Graph down Peace Sour 7 hours 68.44 -2.58 -3.63%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 7 hours 68.44 -2.58 -3.63%
Chart Light Sour Blend 7 hours 70.29 -4.73 -6.30%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 7 hours 76.84 -3.43 -4.27%
Chart Central Alberta 7 hours 68.44 -2.58 -3.63%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 83.25 -0.59 -0.70%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 76.92 -0.58 -0.75%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 70.67 -0.58 -0.81%
Graph up ANS West Coast 7 days 91.21 +2.04 +2.29%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 75.97 -0.63 -0.82%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 76.92 -0.58 -0.75%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 76.92 -0.58 -0.75%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 77.00 -0.75 -0.96%
Chart Kansas Common 17 hours 72.75 +2.00 +2.83%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 87.14 -1.08 -1.22%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 2 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 1 day How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 7 days Wasting money down under
  • 11 days Why Russia's Biggest Threat is Actually China
  • 6 days If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question

Breaking News:

Airlines Hedging Oil To Protect Against Geopolitical Turmoil

How Today’s Energy Bottlenecks Could Bring Down Major Governments

How Today’s Energy Bottlenecks Could Bring Down Major Governments

The global economy and energy…

Researchers Unveil Catalyst To Convert CO2 Into Methane

Researchers Unveil Catalyst To Convert CO2 Into Methane

Rice University researchers have developed…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Related News

Airlines Hedging Oil To Protect Against Geopolitical Turmoil

By Julianne Geiger - Nov 02, 2023, 3:30 PM CDT

Airlines—who has massive jet fuel bills—have been buying oil derivatives contracts to insulate themselves from the rising cost of crude oil and oil products courtesy of geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.

Traders and brokers have shared with Bloomberg that they are seeing increased hedging activity since Hamas attacked Israel on October 7. Earnings calls within the airline industry have backed up what those traders and brokers are seeing, with confirmation of extra hedging—particularly in increased call options, which would help protect large fuel consumers such as airlines from rising prices.

For now, Brent crude oil prices are trading about $2 per barrel higher than they were before October 7. But recent analyst forecasts have pegged oil heading to as high as $140 per barrel should the conflict between Israel and Hamas escalate.

Of course, hedging would offer a layer of protection to airlines should oil prices spike to levels that high, eating into their profits, with as much as 20% of their operating expenses going towards fuel. But as Oil Price’s Alex Kimani pointed out during the pandemic, “hedging is far from a silver bullet that is guaranteed to protect anybody from volatile markets.” During the pandemic, it was persistently low oil prices combined with lower demand for air travel that proved to be quite the liability for the airlines that hedged.

Not all airlines hedge. Southwest Airlines has a history of very light hedging, and Chinese and Indian airlines are not major hedgers on jet fuel. Air Canda isn’t a major hedger either, but high prices have recently seen the airline come back onto the hedging scene and lock in almost one-third of its jet-fuel costs for the first time in years—an action the company referred to as “prudent” given the current price volatility.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Venezuelan Oil Exports Fall, Politics Threatens Sanctions Relief

Next Post

Venezuelan Oil Exports Fall, Politics Threatens Sanctions Relief

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Huge Jump In Crude Inventories Sends Oil Prices Tumbling

Huge Jump In Crude Inventories Sends Oil Prices Tumbling
Emergency Oil Meeting Discusses Potential For Diesel Outages

Emergency Oil Meeting Discusses Potential For Diesel Outages
The U.S. Plans To Buy 6 Million Barrels Of Oil For The SPR At $79

The U.S. Plans To Buy 6 Million Barrels Of Oil For The SPR At $79
U.S. Crude Production Breaks Records

U.S. Crude Production Breaks Records
Trans Mountain Oil Pipeline 90% Complete

Trans Mountain Oil Pipeline 90% Complete

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Oil Poised To Become U.S.’ Single Largest Export Product

 Alt text

Oil Prices Tumble As The EIA Reports A Significant Gasoline Build

 Alt text

America’s Founding Oil Barons Are Ditching Fossil Fuels

 Alt text

Is The UK Giving Up On Solar Power?
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com