Venezuelan Oil Exports Fall, Politics Threatens Sanctions Relief

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 35 mins 82.46 +2.02 +2.51%
Graph up Brent Crude 15 mins 86.89 +2.26 +2.67%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 87.75 +2.05 +2.39%
Graph down Natural Gas 35 mins 3.472 -0.022 -0.63%
Graph up Gasoline 35 mins 2.246 +0.061 +2.77%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 83.25 -0.59 -0.70%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 83.25 -0.59 -0.70%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 88.19 -0.55 -0.62%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 88.56 -2.54 -2.79%
Chart Mars US 15 mins 81.76 +2.02 +2.53%
Chart Gasoline 35 mins 2.246 +0.061 +2.77%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 85.72 -1.76 -2.01%
Graph down Murban 2 days 86.59 -1.90 -2.15%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 87.89 -0.33 -0.37%
Graph down Basra Light 703 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 87.88 -0.17 -0.19%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 88.19 -0.55 -0.62%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 88.19 -0.55 -0.62%
Chart Girassol 2 days 88.67 -0.33 -0.37%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 88.56 -2.54 -2.79%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 156 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 7 hours 55.19 -0.98 -1.74%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 16 hours 82.59 -0.58 -0.70%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 16 hours 80.84 -0.58 -0.71%
Graph down Sweet Crude 7 hours 72.14 -1.73 -2.34%
Graph down Peace Sour 7 hours 68.44 -2.58 -3.63%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 7 hours 68.44 -2.58 -3.63%
Chart Light Sour Blend 7 hours 70.29 -4.73 -6.30%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 7 hours 76.84 -3.43 -4.27%
Chart Central Alberta 7 hours 68.44 -2.58 -3.63%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 83.25 -0.59 -0.70%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 76.92 -0.58 -0.75%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 70.67 -0.58 -0.81%
Graph up ANS West Coast 7 days 91.21 +2.04 +2.29%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 75.97 -0.63 -0.82%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 76.92 -0.58 -0.75%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 76.92 -0.58 -0.75%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 77.00 -0.75 -0.96%
Chart Kansas Common 17 hours 72.75 +2.00 +2.83%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 87.14 -1.08 -1.22%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 57 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 1 day How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 7 days Wasting money down under
  • 10 days Why Russia's Biggest Threat is Actually China
  • 6 days If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question

Breaking News:

Airlines Hedging Oil To Protect Against Geopolitical Turmoil

Chinese EV Startup Secures Billion-Dollar Backing From U.S. Auto Giant

Chinese EV Startup Secures Billion-Dollar Backing From U.S. Auto Giant

Stellantis plans to invest $1.6…

World Bank: Major Escalation In Israel-Hamas War Could Send Oil Soaring To $157

World Bank: Major Escalation In Israel-Hamas War Could Send Oil Soaring To $157

The World Bank believes oil…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

Venezuelan Oil Exports Fall, Politics Threatens Sanctions Relief

By Charles Kennedy - Nov 02, 2023, 2:30 PM CDT

Following a six-month easing of sanctions by Washington on Venezuelan oil, the country’s oil exports fell for October, and signs of political interference are now threatening to reverse the sanctions deal. According to Reuters, Venezuela’s October exports dropped by 19% to fewer than 700,000 barrels per day in October, after exporting over 8210,000 bpd in September, based on data from state-run oil company PDVSA and tanker tracking. Internal politics now threatens to scupper the six-month temporary lifting of sanctions, with the Venezuelan Supreme Court earlier this week suspending the results of a primary vote to choose an opposition candidate for presidential elections. Washington lifted sanctions temporarily after the Venezuelan government and opposition agreed to a deal for an internationally monitored election to be held in 2024.   Just prior to the Supreme Court’s decision, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro had called the vote a “fraud”, according to Bloomberg. Washington is now closely watching what happens next.

In the meantime, the market is still waiting to see how long it might take for Venezuelan oil output to recover, with October in decline. Exports may get a boost from both India and China, who are on the hunt for cheaper oil while Russia defies the G7-imposed $60 price cap per barrel and the discount is dwindling. 

In an exclusive report on Thursday, Reuters said PetroChina was proposing to buy up to 8 million barrels a month of Venezuelan crude from PDVSA, citing four unnamed sources, while India has also said it would consider buying Venezuelan crude if the price is right

PetroChina is the second-largest oil refiner in China and has, according to Reuters, offered payment in yuan for around 265,000 barrels per day of Venezuelan crude. This cash could help PDVSA investment in further production. 

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

U.S. Coal Exports To Europe Soar Despite Energy Transition

Next Post

U.S. Coal Exports To Europe Soar Despite Energy Transition

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Huge Jump In Crude Inventories Sends Oil Prices Tumbling

Huge Jump In Crude Inventories Sends Oil Prices Tumbling
Emergency Oil Meeting Discusses Potential For Diesel Outages

Emergency Oil Meeting Discusses Potential For Diesel Outages
The U.S. Plans To Buy 6 Million Barrels Of Oil For The SPR At $79

The U.S. Plans To Buy 6 Million Barrels Of Oil For The SPR At $79
U.S. Crude Production Breaks Records

U.S. Crude Production Breaks Records
Trans Mountain Oil Pipeline 90% Complete

Trans Mountain Oil Pipeline 90% Complete

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Oil Poised To Become U.S.’ Single Largest Export Product

 Alt text

Oil Prices Tumble As The EIA Reports A Significant Gasoline Build

 Alt text

America’s Founding Oil Barons Are Ditching Fossil Fuels

 Alt text

Is The UK Giving Up On Solar Power?
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com