After U.S. Withdrawal, Orsted Pulls Out Of Norway Wind Bidding

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 78.29 +1.12 +1.45%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 82.53 +1.10 +1.35%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 83.51 +1.06 +1.29%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 3.199 +0.166 +5.47%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.237 +0.048 +2.18%
Graph up Louisiana Light 5 days 78.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 5 days 78.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 81.84 +0.68 +0.84%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 83.22 -1.05 -1.25%
Chart Mars US 10 days 79.71 -2.05 -2.51%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.237 +0.048 +2.18%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 4 days 81.02 +0.32 +0.40%
Graph up Murban 4 days 81.90 +0.31 +0.38%
Graph up Iran Heavy 4 days 82.84 +0.52 +0.63%
Graph down Basra Light 714 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 4 days 83.00 +0.89 +1.08%
Graph up Bonny Light 4 days 81.84 +0.68 +0.84%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 81.84 +0.68 +0.84%
Chart Girassol 4 days 82.45 +0.84 +1.03%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 83.22 -1.05 -1.25%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 167 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 13 hours 51.47 +1.43 +2.86%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 13 hours 79.32 +1.43 +1.84%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 13 hours 77.57 +1.43 +1.88%
Graph up Sweet Crude 13 hours 68.27 +1.43 +2.14%
Graph up Peace Sour 13 hours 59.92 +1.43 +2.44%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 13 hours 59.92 +1.43 +2.44%
Chart Light Sour Blend 13 hours 65.27 +1.43 +2.24%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 13 hours 70.77 +1.43 +2.06%
Chart Central Alberta 13 hours 61.52 +1.43 +2.38%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 5 days 78.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 5 days 72.22 +0.41 +0.57%
Graph up Giddings 5 days 65.97 +0.41 +0.63%
Graph down ANS West Coast 7 days 84.69 -2.31 -2.66%
Graph up West Texas Sour 5 days 71.27 +0.41 +0.58%
Graph up Eagle Ford 5 days 72.22 +0.41 +0.57%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 5 days 72.22 +0.41 +0.57%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 5 days 72.25 +0.50 +0.70%
Chart Kansas Common 5 days 66.00 +0.50 +0.76%
Chart Buena Vista 6 days 81.03 -2.04 -2.46%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 2 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 3 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 3 days Ocean Heat Could Supply Endless Clean Energy
  • 3 days If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question

Breaking News:

After U.S. Withdrawal, Orsted Pulls Out Of Norway Wind Bidding

Auto Rental Giant Struggles To Expand EV Fleet As Costs Rise

Auto Rental Giant Struggles To Expand EV Fleet As Costs Rise

Hertz's aggressive push to incorporate…

China And India Challenge EU Over New Carbon Tax

China And India Challenge EU Over New Carbon Tax

India and China strongly oppose…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

After U.S. Withdrawal, Orsted Pulls Out Of Norway Wind Bidding

By Charles Kennedy - Nov 13, 2023, 1:30 PM CST

Danish offshore wind developer Orsted has officially withdrawn from a consortium set to bid on Norwegian offshore wind projects just days after pulling out of two U.S. offshore wind projects, Reuters reports, citing one of the consortium partners. 

The withdrawal comes just two days before Norway’s November 15 deadline to submit pre-qualification interests for the building of up to 1.5 gigawatts of offshore wind capacity. 

"Orsted has informed us that due to a prioritisation of investments in the portfolio, it will withdraw from pursuing participation in offshore wind developments in Norway, and therefore their participation in the partnership will discontinue," Norway's Bonheur ASA (BONHR.OL) said in a statement to Reuters. Separately, Orsted told Reuters by email that it was no longer prioritizing offshore wind development in Norway. 

Earlier in November, Orsted walked away from U.S. offshore wind projects, citing soaring costs, supply chain issues and high interest rates. 

Prior to withdrawing from the U.S. projects, Orsted CEO Mads Nipper told Bloomberg that the Biden administration needed to guarantee more support for the projects at a time when soaring inflation was undermining the renewable energy sector. Orsted would have received at least 30% tax credits under the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act (IRA); however, the company had asked the Biden administration to guarantee subsidies without the domestic content requirement as well as requesting more time to source U.S.-made materials due to supply chain bottlenecks. 

In late August, Orsted warned that it could face up to $2.3 billion in impairments on the U.S. projects. 

Orsted’s stock plummeted 20% on November 1 when it officially withdrew from the U.S. projects.

Renewable energy stocks have significantly underperformed their fossil fuel peers and the broader market in the current year, with the selloff accelerating recently due to high interest rates and despite the IRA. 

ADVERTISEMENT

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Oil Gains On OPEC Demand Positivity, Fed Flip

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Emergency Oil Meeting Discusses Potential For Diesel Outages

Emergency Oil Meeting Discusses Potential For Diesel Outages
The U.S. Plans To Buy 6 Million Barrels Of Oil For The SPR At $79

The U.S. Plans To Buy 6 Million Barrels Of Oil For The SPR At $79
U.S. Crude Production Breaks Records

U.S. Crude Production Breaks Records
Oil Prices Fall Further As U.S. Crude Oil Inventories See Major Build

Oil Prices Fall Further As U.S. Crude Oil Inventories See Major Build
Allianz Trade Says Oil Could Hit $140

Allianz Trade Says Oil Could Hit $140

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Oil Poised To Become U.S.’ Single Largest Export Product

 Alt text

Oil Demand In Doubt As Saudis Extend Production Cuts

 Alt text

America’s Founding Oil Barons Are Ditching Fossil Fuels

 Alt text

Saudi Arabia’s Energy Minister Blames Speculators For Oil Price Plunge
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com