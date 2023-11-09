Africa’s Biggest Refinery Is Still Months Away From Full Production

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 76.31 +0.98 +1.30%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 80.72 +1.18 +1.48%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 82.22 +1.39 +1.72%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 3.042 -0.064 -2.06%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.177 +0.049 +2.29%
Graph down Louisiana Light 1 day 78.00 -2.16 -2.69%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 1 day 78.00 -2.16 -2.69%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 81.20 -2.15 -2.58%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 84.27 -2.23 -2.58%
Chart Mars US 6 days 79.71 -2.05 -2.51%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.177 +0.049 +2.29%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 1 day 82.36 -2.27 -2.68%
Graph down Murban 1 day 82.85 -2.21 -2.60%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 81.83 -2.36 -2.80%
Graph down Basra Light 709 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 81.68 -2.16 -2.58%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 81.20 -2.15 -2.58%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 81.20 -2.15 -2.58%
Chart Girassol 1 day 81.54 -2.27 -2.71%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 84.27 -2.23 -2.58%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 162 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 1 hour 48.83 -1.09 -2.18%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 10 hours 77.48 -2.04 -2.57%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 10 hours 75.73 -2.04 -2.62%
Graph down Sweet Crude 1 hour 66.73 -1.84 -2.68%
Graph down Peace Sour 1 hour 58.33 -1.89 -3.14%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 1 hour 58.33 -1.89 -3.14%
Chart Light Sour Blend 1 hour 62.83 -2.04 -3.14%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 1 hour 69.18 -2.69 -3.74%
Chart Central Alberta 1 hour 59.73 -1.64 -2.67%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 1 day 78.00 -2.16 -2.69%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 71.81 -2.04 -2.76%
Graph down Giddings 1 day 65.56 -2.04 -3.02%
Graph down ANS West Coast 2 days 84.69 -2.31 -2.66%
Graph down West Texas Sour 1 day 70.86 -2.04 -2.80%
Graph down Eagle Ford 1 day 71.81 -2.04 -2.76%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 71.81 -2.04 -2.76%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 71.75 -2.00 -2.71%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 67.50 -3.50 -4.93%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 87.02 +0.31 +0.36%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 3 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 11 hours Ocean Heat Could Supply Endless Clean Energy
  • 13 days Wasting money down under
  • 13 days If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question

Breaking News:

Egypt Can’t Ramp Up LNG Supply To Europe Due To The Hamas-Israel War

Gold Retreats from $2,000 Mark As Economic Worries Fade

Gold Retreats from $2,000 Mark As Economic Worries Fade

Gold prices have plummeted due…

China And India Challenge EU Over New Carbon Tax

China And India Challenge EU Over New Carbon Tax

India and China strongly oppose…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

Africa’s Biggest Refinery Is Still Months Away From Full Production

By Charles Kennedy - Nov 09, 2023, 9:30 AM CST

The Dangote Refinery in Nigeria, Africa’s biggest, with a capacity of 650,000 barrels per day (bpd), has been commissioned, but full-scale production, including production of gasoline for Europe, is not expected to begin until the second half of 2024, analysts have told Bloomberg.

After years of delays and massive cost overruns, Nigeria finally saw the giant oil refinery commissioned in May. The Dangote Refinery, built by the group of the same name of Africa’s richest person, Aliko Dangote, was inaugurated by Nigeria’s former President Muhammadu Buhari before he left office at the end of May.

The government hopes the new refinery will alleviate a chronic fuel shortage that has turned Africa’s biggest oil producer into a fuel importer. Nigeria, OPEC’s top crude oil producer in Africa, has had to rely on fuel imports due to a lack of enough capacity at its refineries, some of which had to undergo refurbishment in recent years.

The refinery has cost around $20 billion, up from initial cost estimates of between $12 billion and $14 billion.

The huge refinery will be able to meet domestic fuel demand and even have some part of the fuel left for exports.

The Dangote refinery expects to export diesel to customers in Europe, as well as gasoline to Latin American and African markets. 

However, production of Euro V gasoline, the fuel complying with Europe’s emissions standards, is not expected to be produced until late next year, according to analysts at Facts Global Energy.

The refinery will initially produce lower-quality refined petroleum products, including fuel oil, the consultancy told Bloomberg.

Analysts are uncertain when the huge refinery will start full commercial operations, but representatives of Dangote Industries have told Bloomberg it would not be correct to say that a full ramp-up would take several months.

At any rate, the refinery is “too big to fail, so it is a question of when, not if, it will begin commercial operations in some form,” James McCullagh, executive director at downstream specialists Citac Africa, told Bloomberg.

ADVERTISEMENT

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Oil Companies Want Kurdistan Payment Issue Settled Before Resuming Exports

Next Post

Egypt Can’t Ramp Up LNG Supply To Europe Due To The Hamas-Israel War

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Huge Jump In Crude Inventories Sends Oil Prices Tumbling

Huge Jump In Crude Inventories Sends Oil Prices Tumbling
Emergency Oil Meeting Discusses Potential For Diesel Outages

Emergency Oil Meeting Discusses Potential For Diesel Outages
The U.S. Plans To Buy 6 Million Barrels Of Oil For The SPR At $79

The U.S. Plans To Buy 6 Million Barrels Of Oil For The SPR At $79
U.S. Crude Production Breaks Records

U.S. Crude Production Breaks Records
Trans Mountain Oil Pipeline 90% Complete

Trans Mountain Oil Pipeline 90% Complete

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Oil Poised To Become U.S.’ Single Largest Export Product

 Alt text

America’s Founding Oil Barons Are Ditching Fossil Fuels

 Alt text

Is The UK Giving Up On Solar Power?

 Alt text

Oil And Gas Still Drawing In Investors Despite Transition
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com