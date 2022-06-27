A Bidding War Has Begun In The UK’s Struggling Energy Sector

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 109.8 +2.15 +2.00%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 115.1 +2.01 +1.78%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 117.6 -0.26 -0.22%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 6.402 +0.182 +2.93%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 3.835 -0.050 -1.28%
Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 106.6 -0.47 -0.44%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 106.6 -0.47 -0.44%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 118.0 +2.63 +2.28%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 111.1 +0.09 +0.08%
Chart Mars US 14 hours 102.5 +3.30 +3.33%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 3.835 -0.050 -1.28%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 4 days 106.5 +0.05 +0.05%
Graph up Murban 4 days 112.6 +0.50 +0.45%
Graph up Iran Heavy 4 days 108.9 +2.33 +2.19%
Graph down Basra Light 210 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 4 days 117.3 +2.71 +2.37%
Graph up Bonny Light 4 days 118.0 +2.63 +2.28%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 118.0 +2.63 +2.28%
Chart Girassol 4 days 116.7 +3.05 +2.68%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 111.1 +0.09 +0.08%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 19 days 98.12 -0.75 -0.76%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 13 hours 93.52 +3.35 +3.72%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 13 hours 109.8 +3.35 +3.15%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 13 hours 108.0 +3.35 +3.20%
Graph up Sweet Crude 13 hours 105.9 +3.35 +3.27%
Graph up Peace Sour 13 hours 103.1 +3.35 +3.36%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 13 hours 103.1 +3.35 +3.36%
Chart Light Sour Blend 13 hours 105.2 +3.35 +3.29%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 13 hours 108.7 +3.35 +3.18%
Chart Central Alberta 13 hours 103.4 +3.35 +3.35%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 106.6 -0.47 -0.44%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 104.0 +3.25 +3.23%
Graph up Giddings 4 days 97.75 +3.25 +3.44%
Graph down ANS West Coast 13 days 121.9 -2.23 -1.80%
Graph down West Texas Sour 5 days 99.34 -1.92 -1.90%
Graph down Eagle Ford 5 days 103.3 -1.92 -1.82%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 5 days 103.3 -1.92 -1.82%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 104.0 +3.25 +3.23%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 94.50 -2.00 -2.07%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 112.7 -0.92 -0.81%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 2 days The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 8 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 12 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 10 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 3 days Coincidence of EIA Report Delay? - "I had seen it delayed minutes, and a couple of times a few hours, but don’t recall something like this — do others?" asks Javier Blas
  • 24 hours European Parliament Members, Cristian Terhes et al, push back against Totalitarian Digital ID and Carbon Tyranny in Europe.
  • 4 days Demonising fossil fuels has caused major grid problem in Australia
  • 8 days "And this is perhaps the most dangerous kind of government there can be."
  • 3 days "...too many politicians believe things that aren’t true." says Robert Rapier
  • 4 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 3 days Welcome to Technocracy - The New World Energy Order... "1000s Of Sydney Homes Plunged Into Darkness As Aussie 'Price Cap' Policy Sparks Energy Shortage"
  • 5 days "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 330 days Beware the Left's 'Degrowth' Movement (i.e. why Covid-19 is Good)
  • 7 days ESG Topic - "German Police Raid Deutsche Bank, DWS Over Allegations Of Greenwashing" - ZeroHedge Bloomberg and others

Breaking News:

OPEC+ Sees Oil Market Surplus Shrinking To 1 Million Bpd

Azerbaijan Is Racing To Capitalize On Soaring Oil Prices

Azerbaijan Is Racing To Capitalize On Soaring Oil Prices

Soaring oil prices are pushing…

Oil About To Post First Full Weekly Loss In 3 Months

Oil About To Post First Full Weekly Loss In 3 Months

As fears of a global…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
City A.M

City A.M

CityAM.com is the online presence of City A.M., London's first free daily business newspaper. Both platforms cover financial and business news as well as sport and…

More Info

Share

Related News

A Bidding War Has Begun In The UK’s Struggling Energy Sector

By City A.M - Jun 27, 2022, 12:30 PM CDT

The bidding process for the UK’s seventh biggest energy firm has narrowed down to two suppliers, amid reports British Gas owner Centrica has opted against a final offer for the collapsed supplier.

City A.M. understands from industry sources two energy firms remain in the running to acquire Bulb Energy (Bulb) and its 1.5m customers, Octopus Energy (Octopus) and Masdar Energy (Masdar).

There is also the possibility the two suppliers could present a joint offer for Bulb, as first reported in The Financial Times, with Masdar providing funds and Octopus overseeing Bulb’s customers.

A decision is expected by the end of the month, with the sales process being handled by US investment group Lazard.

There are multiple media reports suggesting Ovo Energy is still weighing up an eleventh-hour bid, but that it would need to raise finances amid thousands of redundancies and market volatility.

The supplier refused to comment when approached by City A.M.

Bulb’s troubled financial state exposed

Bulb became the first energy firm to drop into special administration last November, with the supplier deemed to big to enter the supplier of last resort process used by 28 other collapsed suppliers.

It has remained on life support ever since, propped up by regular transfusions of public money, which could total £3bn – making it the biggest state bailout since Royal Bank of Scotland in 2008.

Bulb remains in a perilous financial state, with the details of its losses and financial difficulties exposed in an administrator report last week.

Teneo revealed that Bulb has racked up an £886m loss in the six months since nationalisation – and had a cash balance of £96m.

This would mean it has reported a loss of nearly £600 for every household it provides energy, with firm having spent over £1.5bn on power and gas, while it has taken just under £1.2bn in customer receipts between November and May.

The energy firm has been unable to hedge properly – and has instead been required to buy gas at premium rates – a somewhat ironic situation, considering the firm’s insufficient hedging strategy was a key contributor to its demise.

Its chief executive Hayden Wood, is also still being paid his £250,000 per year in taxpayer funds, despite steering the firm into administration.

Meanwhile, multiple creditors, are owed £585m – although it is unclear how or if they will be paid.

However, Sequoia, an infrastructure fund s guaranteed to receive its original £55mn investment and has earned a £10mn dividend since November.

It swooped into court proceedings last November to prevent AlixPartners becoming administrator of Bulb’s parent company, Simple Energy.

Instead, Interpath Advisory took on the role, and has charged £3.7m, or £800 an hour for 4,646 hours, since Bulb collapsed.

A further £2.5mn in legal fees, mostly to law firm Freshfields, has been partially paid and Lazard – which is handling the sale, is expected to receive £1.5m.

The Financial Times has reported that Teneo is expected to receive tens of millions of pounds for its services.

Octopus, Masdar and Teneo declined to comment.

By CityAM

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Germany, Italy Voice Support For More Fossil Fuel Investments Abroad

Next Post

Germany, Italy Voice Support For More Fossil Fuel Investments Abroad

City A.M

City A.M

CityAM.com is the online presence of City A.M., London's first free daily business newspaper. Both platforms cover financial and business news as well as sport and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Fall On Biggest Fed Rate Hike Since 1994

Oil Prices Fall On Biggest Fed Rate Hike Since 1994
Gunvor Can Deliver 13 Million Gallons Of Gasoline To U.S., But There's Catch

Gunvor Can Deliver 13 Million Gallons Of Gasoline To U.S., But There's Catch
White House Ups Anti-Oil Company Rhetoric

White House Ups Anti-Oil Company Rhetoric
Libya Loses 1.1 Million Bpd As It Shuts Down Nearly All Its Oil Fields

Libya Loses 1.1 Million Bpd As It Shuts Down Nearly All Its Oil Fields
The EU Is Considering Capping Gas Prices

The EU Is Considering Capping Gas Prices


Most Commented

Alt text

The U.S. Desperately Needs To Revamp Its Energy Policies

 Alt text

Saudi Arabia Set To Raise Its Oil Prices To Asia

 Alt text

Why U.S. Shale Firms Aren’t Likely To Change Their Growth Plans

 Alt text

There’s No Immediate Cure For Sky-High Gasoline Prices
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com