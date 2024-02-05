7 Killed in Drone Attack On Occupied Syrian Oil Field

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 72.92 +0.64 +0.89%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 78.04 +0.71 +0.92%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 78.06 +0.44 +0.57%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.060 -0.019 -0.91%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.200 +0.052 +2.42%
Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 75.22 -1.54 -2.01%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 75.22 -1.54 -2.01%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 78.93 -3.94 -4.75%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 78.61 -1.85 -2.30%
Chart Mars US 94 days 78.56 -1.84 -2.29%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.200 +0.052 +2.42%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 4 days 77.83 -1.25 -1.58%
Graph down Murban 4 days 79.44 -1.03 -1.28%
Graph up Iran Heavy 4 days 78.05 +0.09 +0.12%
Graph down Basra Light 798 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 4 days 83.02 -0.13 -0.16%
Graph down Bonny Light 4 days 78.93 -3.94 -4.75%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 78.93 -3.94 -4.75%
Chart Girassol 4 days 79.46 -4.07 -4.87%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 78.61 -1.85 -2.30%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 251 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 4 hours 53.63 -1.54 -2.79%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 12 hours 74.43 -1.54 -2.03%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 12 hours 72.68 -1.54 -2.07%
Graph down Sweet Crude 4 hours 63.93 -1.54 -2.35%
Graph down Peace Sour 4 hours 59.03 -1.54 -2.54%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 4 hours 59.03 -1.54 -2.54%
Chart Light Sour Blend 4 hours 62.13 -1.54 -2.42%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 4 hours 64.78 -1.54 -2.32%
Chart Central Alberta 4 hours 59.28 -1.54 -2.53%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 75.22 -1.54 -2.01%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 68.76 -1.54 -2.19%
Graph down Giddings 4 days 62.51 -1.54 -2.40%
Graph down ANS West Coast 6 days 81.52 -1.83 -2.20%
Graph down West Texas Sour 4 days 67.16 -1.54 -2.24%
Graph down Eagle Ford 4 days 68.76 -1.54 -2.19%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 68.76 -1.54 -2.19%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 68.75 -1.50 -2.14%
Chart Kansas Common 5 days 64.00 -2.00 -3.03%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 77.17 -2.03 -2.56%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 33 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 14 hours CHINA Economy Disaster - Employee Shortages, Retirement Age, Birth Rate & Ageing Population
  • 4 days If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question
  • 9 days Cheaper prices due to renewables - forget it

Breaking News:

7 Killed in Drone Attack On Occupied Syrian Oil Field

U.S. Natural Gas Exports: A Double-Edged Sword for Domestic Consumers

U.S. Natural Gas Exports: A Double-Edged Sword for Domestic Consumers

The U.S. natural gas industry's…

Political Backlash and High-Interest Rates Dampen ESG Enthusiasm

Political Backlash and High-Interest Rates Dampen ESG Enthusiasm

ESG investing saw a sharp…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Share

Related News

7 Killed in Drone Attack On Occupied Syrian Oil Field

By ZeroHedge - Feb 05, 2024, 1:00 PM CST

A key and very evident theme out of the Red Sea is that the US has lost 'deterrence' and perhaps never had it to begin with. Despite over a dozen waves of large-scale Western coalition attacks on Houthi positions, the Yemeni Shia rebels are vowing more attacks on commercial shipping, as we've reported

It is the same with Iran-aligned groups in Syria and Iraq, even after the Pentagon on Friday hit 85 targets with 120 bombs. This marked the single biggest US attack on 'Iranian proxies' in the region since the Gaza war began, but it didn't take long for these very groups to strike back.

The "Islamic Resistance in Iraq" as early as Saturday announced it attacked bases that house US soldiers in Erbil; however, some local sources have disputed that the attack took place, or at least came near where Americans were housed. 

Importantly, President Biden in his statement on the Friday strikes underscored "Our response began today. It will continue at times and places of our choosing."

This means the escalating tit-for-tat will continue to spiral, as the latest overnight attack against an American base in northeast Syria also demonstrates

Seven fighters from the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces were killed in an attack on an American base in eastern Syria overnight, a war monitor said Monday.

Seven SDF special forces "commandos" were killed and 18 others wounded in "a drone attack after midnight" on the Al-Omar oil field, the largest US-led coalition base in the country, said the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, updating an earlier toll.

One UK-based war monitor concluded that it marked the first major "attack by pro-Iran groups against American bases after the US strikes on Syria and Iraq."

Al-Omar has come to symbolize the years-long US military occupation of Syria's only oil and gas rich region, which before the war was an area producing just enough energy for Syria's domestic consumption. The Pentagon has used it as a base of operations to train its local proxy, the Kurdish-dominated SDF. 

While the Pentagon officially maintains this is still part of the 'counter-ISIS' mission, the reality is that it has long been a counter-Iran mission, and part of ongoing efforts to isolate and punish the Assad government. Essentially it is resource theft which seeks to deny the 'pro-Iran axis' access to its own natural resources. 

ADVERTISEMENT

In the wake of this latest attack in eastern Syria, US officials have said Washington has a right to respond to the aggression. Such attacks on American outposts in this region are nothing new, but this is certainly one of the deadliest. It follows a week ago the deaths of three US Army soldiers at Tower 22 base on the Syria-Jordan border.

In the new Al-Omar attack, there doesn't appear to have been any American casualties, or at least none which have been publicly disclosed. 

By Zerohedge.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

LNG “Pause” Is Not A “Reversal”, Biden Admin Reassures Allies

ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Major U.S. Strike in Middle East Could Begin Within Hours

Major U.S. Strike in Middle East Could Begin Within Hours
Iran Seizes U.S. Oil Tanker in Act of Revenge for 1M Barrels Seized in 2023

Iran Seizes U.S. Oil Tanker in Act of Revenge for 1M Barrels Seized in 2023
Russian Lukoil Refinery Incident Has Moscow Considering Gasoline Export Ban

Russian Lukoil Refinery Incident Has Moscow Considering Gasoline Export Ban
Houthis Claim Direct Hit on U.S. Warship

Houthis Claim Direct Hit on U.S. Warship
U.S. Takes First Oil Price Cap Enforcement Action Of 2024

U.S. Takes First Oil Price Cap Enforcement Action Of 2024

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Is the Texas Grid Ready for This Year’s Polar Vortex?

 Alt text

A Houthi Retaliation Could Send Oil Prices Soaring

 Alt text

Natural Gas Is Set to Play a Major Role in the Energy Transition

 Alt text

Why Oil Markets Aren’t Reacting to Supply Disruptions and Geopolitical Risk
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com