$31B LNG Canada Project Moves Closer To Final Go-Ahead

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 5 hours 73.25 +1.13 +1.57%
Brent Crude 5 hours 82.73 +1.35 +1.66%
Natural Gas 5 hours 3.008 -0.048 -1.57%
Mars US 5 hours 77.65 +1.13 +1.48%
Opec Basket 2 days 80.88 -0.70 -0.86%
Urals 22 hours 79.85 +1.62 +2.07%
Louisiana Light 2 days 80.18 -0.54 -0.67%
Louisiana Light 2 days 80.18 -0.54 -0.67%
Bonny Light 22 hours 83.10 -0.06 -0.07%
Mexican Basket 2 days 73.04 +0.72 +1.00%
Natural Gas 5 hours 3.008 -0.048 -1.57%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 22 hours 78.87 -2.25 -2.77%
Murban 22 hours 81.35 -2.65 -3.15%
Iran Heavy 22 hours 76.98 -0.11 -0.14%
Basra Light 22 hours 81.16 -0.94 -1.14%
Saharan Blend 22 hours 81.29 -1.01 -1.23%
Bonny Light 22 hours 83.10 -0.06 -0.07%
Bonny Light 22 hours 83.10 -0.06 -0.07%
Girassol 22 hours 82.37 -0.08 -0.10%
Opec Basket 2 days 80.88 -0.70 -0.86%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 3 hours 39.07 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 29.62 -0.45 -1.50%
Canadian Condensate 2 days 64.12 +2.55 +4.14%
Premium Synthetic 2 days 72.27 +0.55 +0.77%
Sweet Crude 2 days 47.62 +0.55 +1.17%
Peace Sour 2 days 44.12 +0.55 +1.26%
Peace Sour 2 days 44.12 +0.55 +1.26%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 56.12 +0.55 +0.99%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 53.62 +0.55 +1.04%
Central Alberta 2 days 45.12 +0.55 +1.23%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 80.18 -0.54 -0.67%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 22 hours 69.75 +1.25 +1.82%
Giddings 22 hours 63.50 +1.25 +2.01%
ANS West Coast 3 days 80.17 +1.01 +1.28%
West Texas Sour 22 hours 67.20 +1.13 +1.71%
Eagle Ford 22 hours 71.15 +1.13 +1.61%
Eagle Ford 22 hours 71.15 +1.13 +1.61%
Oklahoma Sweet 22 hours 69.70 +1.13 +1.65%
Kansas Common 2 days 62.25 +0.50 +0.81%
Buena Vista 2 days 80.38 +0.55 +0.69%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 4 minutes THE GREAT OIL PRICE PREDICTION CHALLENGE OF 2018
  • 8 minutes So oil touched $80! (WTI break $71 twice). What does the future hold?
  • 13 minutes Elon Musk Sued By Sec
  • 1 day US to Start Exporting LNG to Germany in 4 Years Tops
  • 4 hours Ontario Canada and Wind Turbine Mistakes
  • 12 hours Can SPR Offset Lost Iranian Crude?
  • 1 day What About a High - Term: Fed's Powell Says Short-Term U.S. Recession Risks Are Not High
  • 19 hours Trump Metals Tariffs Will Cost Ford $1Billion in Proffits
  • 15 hours Oil stocks are heating up again! What's on your Watchlist?
  • 1 day The Warning Lights: Full-Blown Trade War Would Cost Jobs, Growth And Stability
  • 2 days Saudi Arabia Looks To Fill The Gap In Iran’s Condensate Sales
  • 2 days Realism Replaces Unlikely Bromance: Macron and Trump Aren't As Chummy As They Used To Be
  • 1 day Knowledge is Power
  • 2 days Barrick to Buy Randgold
  • 172 days Three Dictators in One Place: Meeting in Turkey - Erdogan, Putin and Rouhani
  • 1 day China Tariff Threatens U.S. LNG Boom

Breaking News:

Iraq Aims At 60,000 Bpd Production At Newly Restarted Oil Field

What Will Trigger The Next Oil Price Crash?

What Will Trigger The Next Oil Price Crash?

Oil markets seem to be…

Shell CEO: $80 Oil To Boost Energy Infrastructure Investment

Shell CEO: $80 Oil To Boost Energy Infrastructure Investment

Shell CEO Ben van Beurden…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Share

Related News

$31B LNG Canada Project Moves Closer To Final Go-Ahead

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Sep 28, 2018, 7:00 PM CDT Shell LNG

Two of the five partners in the US$31-billion LNG Canada project for exporting liquefied natural gas from Canada’s west coast approved their respective portions of investment on Friday, in what analysts see as a step toward an imminent positive final investment decision that could give the go-ahead to the largest LNG project in years and drive the next wave of LNG approvals.

LNG Canada is a joint venture among Shell, Malaysia’s Petronas, PetroChina, Japan’s Mitsubishi, and Korea Gas Corporation (KOGAS).

On Friday, PetroChina said in a stock exchange filing that it had approved its share of US$3.46 billion investment in the project, while KOGAS also said that it approved its part of investment.

In order for the project to reach FID, all partners in the project have to make similar investment decisions. A spokesman for Japan’s Mitsubishi told Bloomberg on Friday that the company hadn’t yet made a decision.

The project was once delayed; in July 2016, LNG Canada’s joint venture partners delayed the FID that was expected by end-2016, due to “global industry challenges, including capital constraints,” saying that it would need more time to evaluate the project.

Now analysts think that the partners will decide to go ahead with the project, which is designed to export 26 million tons of LNG to Asia, seizing market opportunities in the Asian market and giving a shot in the arm to the Canadian energy industry.

Related: Qatar To Boost LNG Capacity To Seize Market Opportunities

“LNG Canada looks like it is pretty much getting over the line, so deciding not to go ahead with it now would be a big surprise,” Trevor Sikorski, an analyst at Energy Aspects, told Bloomberg.

Earlier this week, Bloomberg reported that preparations are under way for an FID announcement as early as October 5, with all signs pointing to a positive decision.

Earlier this year, the British Columbia government said that it was offering the LNG Canada project tax breaks that boost the chances of getting a final investment decision. Unlike its fierce opposition to the Trans Mountain oil pipeline expansion project, B.C. supports the LNG Canada project.

Last week, Andy Calitz, CEO at LNG Canada, told Bloomberg that the overall conditions to go ahead are quite good, and “That is, and feels, so very different to 2016 when the project was delayed.”

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Russia’s September Oil Production Set For Post-Soviet Record High

Next Post

Oil Workers Join Nigeria Strike, Fuel Supply Under Threat

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Leap Higher After API Reports Huge Crude Draw

Oil Prices Leap Higher After API Reports Huge Crude Draw
Oil Prices Up Despite Crude Build

Oil Prices Up Despite Crude Build

 Mexico President Plans Massive New Oil Refinery In Blow To U.S. Refiners

Mexico President Plans Massive New Oil Refinery In Blow To U.S. Refiners

 Royal Navy Caught Argentina Ship ‘’Snooping’’ For Oil Off Falklands

Royal Navy Caught Argentina Ship ‘’Snooping’’ For Oil Off Falklands

 Oil Pares Gains As API Reports Surprise Crude Build

Oil Pares Gains As API Reports Surprise Crude Build

Most Commented

Alt text

Is Trump Eyeing A Coup In Venezuela?

 Alt text

Is A New Crisis Brewing In The Saudi Royal Family?

 Alt text

How The Sahara Could Power The Entire World

 Alt text

Can Oil Demand Really Peak Within 5 Years?
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com