$30 Oil Won’t Keep U.S. Shale From Setting Production Record

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 11 hours 28.86 -2.87 -9.05%
Graph down Brent Crude 11 hours 31.41 -4.03 -11.37%
Graph down Natural Gas 11 hours 1.818 -0.051 -2.73%
Graph up Mars US 3 days 28.28 +0.43 +1.54%
Graph up Opec Basket 4 days 34.13 +0.88 +2.65%
Graph up Urals 1 day 30.80 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 31.87 -0.89 -2.72%
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 31.87 -0.89 -2.72%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 33.63 +0.48 +1.45%
Chart Mexican Basket 4 days 24.19 +0.61 +2.59%
Chart Natural Gas 11 hours 1.818 -0.051 -2.73%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 4 days 33.98 +1.28 +3.91%
Graph up Murban 4 days 35.20 +1.22 +3.59%
Graph up Iran Heavy 4 days 25.63 +0.20 +0.79%
Graph up Basra Light 4 days 43.25 +4.85 +12.63%
Graph up Saharan Blend 4 days 32.28 +0.82 +2.61%
Graph up Bonny Light 4 days 33.63 +0.48 +1.45%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 33.63 +0.48 +1.45%
Chart Girassol 4 days 33.56 +0.67 +2.04%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 34.13 +0.88 +2.65%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 12 hours 15.82 -2.54 -13.83%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 23 hours 16.33 +0.23 +1.43%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 23 hours 32.58 +0.23 +0.71%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 23 hours 32.13 +0.23 +0.72%
Graph up Sweet Crude 23 hours 27.48 +0.23 +0.84%
Graph up Peace Sour 23 hours 21.73 +0.23 +1.07%
Chart Peace Sour 23 hours 21.73 +0.23 +1.07%
Chart Light Sour Blend 23 hours 25.98 +0.23 +0.89%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 23 hours 30.73 +0.23 +0.75%
Chart Central Alberta 23 hours 22.23 +0.23 +1.05%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 31.87 -0.89 -2.72%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 25.25 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Giddings 1 day 19.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph down ANS West Coast 5 days 33.47 -4.14 -11.01%
Graph up West Texas Sour 1 day 22.65 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Eagle Ford 1 day 26.60 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 26.60 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 25.25 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 22.00 +0.25 +1.15%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 37.96 -3.63 -8.73%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Death Match: Climate Change vs. Coronavirus
  • 5 minutes Is Putin Getting Russia's Economy All Wrong?
  • 8 minutes Government Bailout of Oil Industry
  • 11 minutes Analysis into the Iran Outbreak
  • 14 minutes OPEC EXPECTED TO CUT - WHERES THE CUT FROM UNCLE SAM
  • 30 mins Saudi ARAMCO earnings conference call. Said will continue production increases. Cost $2.80 bbl to lift oil. Upstream capex $4.75 bbl.
  • 18 hours Poland closes all schools and kindergartens for 2 weeks. Children are the most efficient, stealth spreaders of coronavirus.
  • 6 hours Did the Federal Reserve blow it with their Sunday announcement?
  • 9 hours The Rush on Toilet Paper
  • 1 hour Oil Apocalypse . . . . Putin said, "Nyet" to Mohammed bin Salman
  • 16 hours Out. Even GILD's getting Smacked
  • 18 hours MBS has asked the former Saudi Energy Minister Al-Falih to talk to Russia's Novak
  • 19 hours Oil bankrupts will lead to production increase
  • 15 hours COVID19: evidence USA origin
  • 1 day Saudi Aramco intends to declare a cash dividend of $75 billion in 2020, paid quarterly. Good luck with that.
  • 17 mins Don't sneeze. Coronavirus is a threat to oil markets and global economies

Breaking News:

$30 Oil Won’t Keep U.S. Shale From Setting Production Record

Largest Oil Glut In History Could Force Crude Prices Even Lower

Largest Oil Glut In History Could Force Crude Prices Even Lower

The oil market is heading…

Traders Are Making A Killing In The Oil Price War

Traders Are Making A Killing In The Oil Price War

As the oil price war…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Related News

$30 Oil Won’t Keep U.S. Shale From Setting Production Record

By Julianne Geiger - Mar 16, 2020, 6:30 PM CDT Shale rig

Despite the low oil prices that brought on by the combination of the coronavirus pandemic’s migration to the United States and the oil price war between Russia and Saudi Arabia, US shale producers will together hit a new record output next month, according to the Energy Information Administration (EIA).

Today, the EIA predicted that OPEC’s shift to maintain its market share will cause global inventories to increase further, and prices to fall further.

And the US shale will do its part to contribute to a global increase.

Oil production in the seven most prolific shale basins will hit a new high of 9.075 million barrels per day in April, an increase of 180,000 barrels per day. The largest increase will come from producers in the Permian basin, adding 38,000 bpd of the 180,000-­­bpd total increase, reaching 4.79 million bpd.  

All other basins are expected to see a decrease in oil production next month.

Meanwhile, gas production in those seven plays is expected to decrease, the EIA said, by 188 million cubic feet per day.

Related: The Most Destructive Oil Price Crash In History?

Russia and Saudi Arabia are waging an oil price war, with Saudi Arabia ramping up production to more than 12 million bpd, and has booked VLCCs to carry more oil to its customers for next month. Both Russia and Saudi Arabia have insisted that they can comfortably withstand these lower oil prices. Analysts aren’t sure of those optimistic statements, nor that US shale will be able to keep its debt-laden head above water in a sub-$30 WTI environment.

US shale producers are now facing a more direct coronavirus challenge as lawmakers in the States work to shutdown nonessential businesses and activities in an effort to stop the coronavirus from spreading. In Texas, home to part of the Permian basin, schools have been closed and could remain closed for the remainder of the academic year, and Dallas and San Antonio have banned large gatherings.

In New Mexico, housing the other part of the Permian, Governor Grisham ordered state employees to work from home, and called on other businesses to follow this as well.

Other states have closed bars, restaurants and movie theaters, and the California Bay area has ordered residents to remain at home for three weeks.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage




Previous Post

Asian Oil Buyers Look For Smaller Ships As Supertanker Rates Explode

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

US Goes After Iran’s Floating Oil Storage

US Goes After Iran’s Floating Oil Storage
Venezuela Declares An Energy Emergency

Venezuela Declares An Energy Emergency

 Mexico’s Pemex Widens Q4 Net Loss To $9 Billion   

Mexico’s Pemex Widens Q4 Net Loss To $9 Billion   

 US Fracking Ban Could Cost The Economy $7 Trillion

US Fracking Ban Could Cost The Economy $7 Trillion

 The World’s Biggest Oil Trader Negotiates Venezuela Oil Purchase

The World’s Biggest Oil Trader Negotiates Venezuela Oil Purchase


Most Commented

Alt text

U.S. Shale Collapse Will Lead To Higher Oil Prices

 Alt text

EV Battery Breakthrough: Twice The Range, Five Minutes To Charge

 Alt text

Why 2030 Isn’t The Magic Year For Electric Vehicles

 Alt text

Russia Is Defeating The U.S. In The Middle East Oil Game
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com