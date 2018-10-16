200 Dead In Nigeria Oil Pipeline Blast

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 11 mins 71.86 +0.08 +0.11%
Brent Crude 11 mins 81.34 +0.56 +0.69%
Natural Gas 10 mins 3.246 +0.004 +0.12%
Mars US 23 hours 75.98 -0.46 -0.60%
Opec Basket 2 days 79.31 -0.05 -0.06%
Urals 2 days 76.54 +0.00 +0.00%
Louisiana Light 2 days 79.47 +0.56 +0.71%
Louisiana Light 2 days 79.47 +0.56 +0.71%
Bonny Light 2 days 82.38 +0.64 +0.78%
Mexican Basket 6 days 73.67 -2.10 -2.77%
Natural Gas 10 mins 3.246 +0.004 +0.12%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 16 hours 77.54 -0.94 -1.20%
Murban 16 hours 80.13 -1.13 -1.39%
Iran Heavy 2 days 76.52 +0.46 +0.60%
Basra Light 2 days 79.78 +0.94 +1.19%
Saharan Blend 2 days 79.47 -0.41 -0.51%
Bonny Light 2 days 82.38 +0.64 +0.78%
Bonny Light 2 days 82.38 +0.64 +0.78%
Girassol 2 days 79.03 +1.02 +1.31%
Opec Basket 2 days 79.31 -0.05 -0.06%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 16 mins 31.53 -0.38 -1.19%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 25.48 +0.89 +3.62%
Canadian Condensate 2 days 62.78 -0.81 -1.27%
Premium Synthetic 2 days 71.88 +0.44 +0.62%
Sweet Crude 2 days 45.03 +2.09 +4.87%
Peace Sour 2 days 39.28 +0.44 +1.13%
Peace Sour 2 days 39.28 +0.44 +1.13%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 55.28 +0.44 +0.80%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 46.53 +2.44 +5.53%
Central Alberta 2 days 38.78 +0.44 +1.15%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 79.47 +0.56 +0.71%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 68.50 +1.00 +1.48%
Giddings 2 days 62.25 +1.00 +1.63%
ANS West Coast 5 days 80.00 +0.01 +0.01%
West Texas Sour 2 days 65.73 +0.44 +0.67%
Eagle Ford 2 days 69.68 +0.44 +0.64%
Eagle Ford 2 days 69.68 +0.44 +0.64%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 68.23 +0.44 +0.65%
Kansas Common 2 days 62.00 +0.50 +0.81%
Buena Vista 2 days 80.54 +0.44 +0.55%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 6 minutes Can the World Survive without Saudi Oil?
  • 8 minutes Closing the circle around Saudi Arabia: Where did Khashoggi disappear?
  • 12 minutes Iranian Sanctions - What Are The Facts?
  • 3 hours Judge Approves SEC Settlement With Tesla, Musk
  • 1 min How High Can Oil Prices Rise? (Part 2 of my previous thread)
  • 5 hours U.N. About Climate Change: World Must Take 'Unprecedented' Steps To Avert Worst Effects
  • 1 hour EU to Splash Billions on Battery Factories
  • 3 hours Porsche Says That it ‘Enters the Electric Era With The New Taycan’
  • 5 hours UN Report Suggests USD $240 Per Gallon Gasoline Tax to Fight Global Warming
  • 13 mins Threat: Iran warns U.S, Israel to expect a 'devastating' revenge
  • 6 hours Censorship has a price: Google’s CEO Defends Potential Return to China
  • 5 hours Mexico State Oil
  • 6 hours $70 More Likely Than $100 - YeeeeeeHaaaaa
  • 4 hours Saudi Crown Prince to Trump: We've Replaced All Iran's Lost Oil
  • 3 hours Gold price on a rise...
  • 16 mins China Thirsty for Canadian Crude

Breaking News:

Mexico’s Incoming President Presses Big Oil To Start Pumping From Recent Finds

Saudis To Boost Oil Supply To India As Iran Sanctions Kick In

Saudis To Boost Oil Supply To India As Iran Sanctions Kick In

Saudi Arabia is looking to…

Oil Prices Under Pressure As U.S. Shale Supply Soars

Oil Prices Under Pressure As U.S. Shale Supply Soars

Continued production growth in the…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

200 Dead In Nigeria Oil Pipeline Blast

By Irina Slav - Oct 16, 2018, 9:30 AM CDT Pipeline explosion

The number of casualties after an oil product pipeline explosion in Nigeria has reached 200, local media report, as people from local communities have gathered to protest the negligence of the Nigerian national Petroleum Corporation, which, they said, was the reason for the explosion.

The pipeline exploded after it caught fire near the Aba Depot last week. NNPC at the time blamed the explosion on oil theft, which is still rampant in the Niger Delta despite many attempts by the government to put an end to the dangerous practice. The cause of the fire, the company said, could have been oil thieves trying to divert some of the fuel flowing along the pipeline from Port Harcourt to Aba.

Protesters, however, claim that NNPC’s negligence led to leaks in the pipeline and it was these leaks that caused the explosion. Some 2,000 young people from communities in proximity to the pipeline system gathered at the Aba Depot and barricaded its entrance with a coffin containing the remains of one of the victims of the blast, Nigeria’s Vanguard reported.

The latest update from Reuters, however, puts the number of fatalities resulting from the pipeline blast at 60, as announced by the National Emergency Management Agency. Meanwhile, the System 2E pipeline system of which the exploded pipe is part, has been shut down, but will soon be up and running again.

“We will resume the pumping of products very soon,” Reuters quoted an NNPC spokesman as saying. “We had put out the fire. We are now pumping water in the pipeline to detect other possible areas of leakages.”

The System 2E network carries fuels from the two refineries in Port Harcourt to the southeastern and northern parts of Nigeria. The refineries, Reuters notes, have a capacity of 210,000 bpd but are operating at run rates that are a lot lower than this capacity.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Nigeria Shuts Key Gasoline Pipeline After Fire Kills Dozens

Next Post

Libya’s Oil Firm May Halt Zawiya Refinery Due To Insecurity

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Slides After API Reports Huge Crude Build

Oil Slides After API Reports Huge Crude Build
Oil Prices Up Despite Crude Build

Oil Prices Up Despite Crude Build

 Trade War ‘Totally Stopped’ U.S. Crude Oil Shipments To China

Trade War ‘Totally Stopped’ U.S. Crude Oil Shipments To China

 Oil Pares Gains As API Reports Surprise Crude Build

Oil Pares Gains As API Reports Surprise Crude Build

 India Yet To Figure Out Way To Pay for Iranian Oil Imports

India Yet To Figure Out Way To Pay for Iranian Oil Imports

Most Commented

Alt text

Is Trump Eyeing A Coup In Venezuela?

 Alt text

Ignore The Hype – Oil Prices Aren’t Going Back To $100

 Alt text

How The Sahara Could Power The Entire World

 Alt text

The Oil Industry Needs Large New Discoveries, Very Soon
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com