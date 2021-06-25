19 U.S. Oil & Gas Pipelines Moving To Completion This Year

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 2 hours SellBuy 74.05 +0.75 +1.02%
Graph up Brent Crude 46 mins SellBuy 76.18 +0.62 +0.82%
Graph up Natural Gas 2 hours SellBuy 3.496 +0.078 +2.28%
Graph down Heating Oil 2 hours SellBuy 2.149 -0.013 -0.60%
Graph down Gasoline 2 hours 2.264 -0.017 -0.75%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 74.06 +0.10 +0.14%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 74.06 +0.10 +0.14%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 74.74 -0.34 -0.45%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 74.09 +0.08 +0.11%
Chart Mars US 1 hour 72.25 +0.75 +1.05%
Chart Gasoline 2 hours 2.264 -0.017 -0.75%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 73.61 +0.28 +0.38%
Graph up Murban 2 days 74.65 +0.44 +0.59%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 70.03 -0.38 -0.54%
Graph up Basra Light 2 days 75.53 +0.32 +0.43%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 74.48 -0.40 -0.53%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 74.74 -0.34 -0.45%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 74.74 -0.34 -0.45%
Chart Girassol 2 days 74.79 -0.35 -0.47%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 74.09 +0.08 +0.11%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 58.55 +0.24 +0.41%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 17 hours 58.85 +0.22 +0.38%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 17 hours 72.30 +0.22 +0.31%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 17 hours 73.70 +0.22 +0.30%
Graph up Sweet Crude 17 hours 68.75 +0.22 +0.32%
Graph up Peace Sour 17 hours 66.30 +0.22 +0.33%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 17 hours 66.30 +0.22 +0.33%
Chart Light Sour Blend 17 hours 68.65 +0.22 +0.32%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 17 hours 71.55 +0.22 +0.31%
Chart Central Alberta 17 hours 66.20 +0.22 +0.33%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 74.06 +0.10 +0.14%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 18 hours 70.50 +0.75 +1.08%
Graph up Giddings 18 hours 64.25 +0.75 +1.18%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 75.06 +0.42 +0.56%
Graph up West Texas Sour 18 hours 68.00 +0.75 +1.12%
Graph up Eagle Ford 18 hours 71.95 +0.75 +1.05%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 18 hours 71.95 +0.75 +1.05%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 18 hours 70.50 +0.75 +1.08%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 63.50 +0.25 +0.40%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 79.64 +1.62 +2.08%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Electric cars may make driving too expensive for middle classes, warns Vauxhall chief
  • 6 minutes Natural gas mobility for heavy duty trucks
  • 12 minutes Colonial pipeline hack
  • 1 hour U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 37 mins Texas Power Outage Danger Until June 18th. Texans told to conserve energy!
  • 5 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 days Will Liquid Metal Batteries Become the Standard for Large Batteries?
  • 2 days Succession Planning in Human Resources for Vaccinated Individuals in the Oil & Gas Industry
  • 4 days Federal Judge Says Biden Probably Wrong for Halting Drilling on Federal Land

Breaking News:

19 U.S. Oil & Gas Pipelines Moving To Completion This Year

Is This The Most Exciting Gold Play of 2021?

Is This The Most Exciting Gold Play of 2021?

Quebec is playing host to…

Texas Grid Operators Have Another Mess On Their Hands

Texas Grid Operators Have Another Mess On Their Hands

Texas grid operators are under…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

19 U.S. Oil & Gas Pipelines Moving To Completion This Year

By Charles Kennedy - Jun 25, 2021, 5:30 PM CDT

U.S. operators have completed, started building, or announced a total of 19 petroleum liquids pipeline projects so far this year, the Energy Information Administration (EIA) said on Friday.

Two pipelines have already been completed so far in 2021, while 17 projects are either in the construction stage or announced, according to the latest data in EIA’s Liquids Pipeline Projects Database.

Of the 19 petroleum liquids pipelines, 12 are crude oil projects, six are hydrocarbon gas liquids (HGLs) projects, and one project is for carrying petroleum products. Ten out of the 19 projects are new pipelines, 7 projects are expansions or extensions of existing systems, and 2 projects are conversions of the commodity carried on the pipeline.

Last year, the U.S. saw a total of 24 petroleum liquids pipeline projects completed, including 11 crude oil projects, 12 HGL projects, and 1 petroleum product project. In 2020, a total of 11 projects were new pipelines, and another 11 projects were expansions of existing systems, the EIA data showed.

The record year for petroleum liquids pipelines was 2014, when as many as 35 projects were completed, followed by 30 projects completed in 2019, according to the EIA data.

In 2019, a lot of crude pipeline capacity came online in the Permian basin to take away surging crude production in the basin to refining hubs and export terminals.

More natural gas pipelines have entered into service in recent months to carry gas from the Permian basin to Mexico, boosting U.S. gas exports to America’s neighbor to the south and reducing the wide discount at which gas is traded at the Waha Hub in Texas, the EIA said earlier this month.

The increased gas pipeline takeaway capacity raised the gas prices at the Waha Hub and narrowed the discount of the gas price in West Texas to the U.S. benchmark at Henry Hub.

In the years before the 2020 crisis, prices at the Waha Hub even flipped to negative at times amid pipeline constraints and occasional issues at compressor stations.  

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Texas Grid Meets Record June Demand

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

More Than 2 Billion Tons Of Coal Mining Capacity Is About To Come Online

More Than 2 Billion Tons Of Coal Mining Capacity Is About To Come Online
Oil Prices Climb On Huge Inventory Draw

Oil Prices Climb On Huge Inventory Draw
Activist Investor Wins Exxon Board Seats In Day Of Reckoning For Big Oil

Activist Investor Wins Exxon Board Seats In Day Of Reckoning For Big Oil
Scientists Find Cheap And Easy Way To Extract Lithium From Seawater

Scientists Find Cheap And Easy Way To Extract Lithium From Seawater
Mega-Merger Creates A $5.7 Billion U.S. Shale Giant

Mega-Merger Creates A $5.7 Billion U.S. Shale Giant


Most Commented

Alt text

It’s Too Late To Avoid A Major Oil Supply Crisis

 Alt text

Climate Revolt Against Big Oil May Lead To Surge In Crude Prices

 Alt text

Decade Of Chaos Could Send Oil To $130 Per Barrel

 Alt text

Rapid Energy Transition Could Doom Oil Exporting Countries
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com