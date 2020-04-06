Crisis Stricken Venezuela Faces Mounting Pressure From The U.S.

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 26.64 +0.56 +2.15%
Graph down Brent Crude 55 mins 33.05 -1.06 -3.11%
Graph up Natural Gas 13 mins 1.751 +0.020 +1.16%
Graph up Mars US 2 hours 25.08 +0.94 +3.89%
Graph up Opec Basket 4 days 23.01 +4.08 +21.55%
Graph up Urals 18 hours 24.85 +8.30 +50.15%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 23.11 +2.93 +14.52%
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 23.11 +2.93 +14.52%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 26.69 +5.28 +24.66%
Chart Mexican Basket 4 days 20.48 +4.43 +27.60%
Chart Natural Gas 13 mins 1.751 +0.020 +1.16%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 4 days 24.68 +3.09 +14.31%
Graph up Murban 4 days 25.28 +2.88 +12.86%
Graph up Iran Heavy 4 days 21.00 +4.24 +25.30%
Graph up Basra Light 4 days 35.40 +3.35 +10.45%
Graph up Saharan Blend 4 days 22.72 +4.10 +22.02%
Graph up Bonny Light 4 days 26.69 +5.28 +24.66%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 26.69 +5.28 +24.66%
Chart Girassol 4 days 26.50 +5.21 +24.47%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 23.01 +4.08 +21.55%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 13.10 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 16 hours 12.94 +3.02 +30.44%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 16 hours 29.19 +3.02 +11.54%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 16 hours 28.74 +3.02 +11.74%
Graph up Sweet Crude 16 hours 24.09 +3.02 +14.33%
Graph up Peace Sour 16 hours 18.34 +3.02 +19.71%
Chart Peace Sour 16 hours 18.34 +3.02 +19.71%
Chart Light Sour Blend 16 hours 22.59 +3.02 +15.43%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 16 hours 27.34 +3.02 +12.42%
Chart Central Alberta 16 hours 18.84 +3.02 +19.09%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 23.11 +2.93 +14.52%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 18 hours 22.75 -2.00 -8.08%
Graph down Giddings 18 hours 16.50 -2.00 -10.81%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 25.68 +3.88 +17.80%
Graph down West Texas Sour 18 hours 20.03 -2.26 -10.14%
Graph down Eagle Ford 18 hours 23.98 -2.26 -8.61%
Chart Eagle Ford 18 hours 23.98 -2.26 -8.61%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 18 hours 22.75 -2.00 -8.08%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 18.50 +3.00 +19.35%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 33.07 +3.02 +10.05%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Trump will meet with executives in the energy industry to discuss the impact of COVID-19
  • 8 minutes Charts of COVID-19 Fatality Rate by Age and Sex
  • 11 minutes Why Trump Is Right to Re-Open the Economy
  • 13 minutes Its going to be an oil bloodbath
  • 17 mins US Shale Resilience: Oil Industry Experts Say Shale Will Rise Again
  • 21 mins While China was covering up Covid-19 it went on an international buying spree for ventilators and masks. From Jan 7th until the end of February China bought 2.2 Billion masks !
  • 3 hours Marine based energy generation
  • 6 mins Ten days ago Trump sent New York Hydroxychloroquine. Being administered to infected. Covid deaths dropped last few days. Fewer on ventilators. Hydroxychloroquine "Cause and Effect" ?
  • 17 hours What If ‘We’d Adopted A More Conventional Response To This Epidemic?’
  • 4 hours China Takes Axe To Alternative Energy Funding, Slashing Subsidies For Solar And Wind
  • 7 hours Real Death Toll In CCP Virus May Be 12X Official Toll
  • 48 mins Today 127 new cases in US, 99 in China, 778 in Italy
  • 1 day Trafigura CEO Weir says, "We will see 30% to 35% drop in demand". That amounts to 35mm bbls/day glut ! OPEC+ 10 mm cut won't fix it. It's a DEMAND problem.
  • 3 hours Which producers will shut in first?
  • 1 day The Most Annoying Person You Have Encountered During Lockdown
  • 13 hours TRUMP pushing Hydroxychloroquine + Zpak therapy forward despite FDA conservative approach. As he reasons, "What have we got to lose ?"

Breaking News:

This Emerging Producer Could Be Crucial To The Largest Oil Deal In History

Alt Text

U.S. In Secret Talks With Maduro’s Socialist Party Leader

The United States has started…

Alt Text

Russian Troops Land In Oil-Rich Venezuela

In what can be seen…

Alt Text

Oil Soars On Venezuela Coup Attempt

Oil prices rose on Tuesday,…

  1. Home
  2. Geopolitics
  3. South America
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Crisis Stricken Venezuela Faces Mounting Pressure From The U.S.

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Apr 06, 2020, 3:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community
Venezuela flag

Over the past weeks, the Trump Administration has tightened the noose around Nicolas Maduro’s regime, increasing pressure on the country sitting on top of the world’s largest oil reserves. Venezuela is already reeling from a years-long economic disaster that has slashed its crude oil production in recent years. This year, the country found itself with two other major global crises to manage—the coronavirus pandemic and the tumbling and highly volatile oil market with oil prices so low that they can’t cover the costs of pumping Venezuela’s heavy crude out of the ground.

Maduro’s regime, which has managed to cling to power more than a year after the U.S. stepped up sanctions to ban Venezuelan oil exports to the United States, now has to cope not only with the three crises but also with additional pressure from the Trump Administration.  

Disaster for the ordinary people in Venezuela is only set to increase. Still, some analysts argue that further pressure on Maduro could only serve to unite the ranks of the regime, which controls the military and the arms during a global pandemic.

“This is government that holds itself up because it control all arms, and especially during a pandemic, having a monopoly on violence is indispensable,” Phil Gunson, a Caracas-based analyst at the International Crisis Group, told Bloomberg.

The U.S. is not backing down from the harsh sanctions on Venezuela, resisting calls from around the world, and from U.S. Democratic lawmakers for sanctions relief in times of pandemic.

The U.S. Administration says that sanctions do not apply to humanitarian aid and medicines and has stepped up pressure on Venezuela’s Maduro in recent weeks.

Two weeks ago, Maduro was charged in a Southern District of New York federal indictment for narco-terrorism, conspiracy to import cocaine, possession of machine guns and destructive devices, and conspiracy to possess machine guns and destructive devices. The U.S. Department of State is also offering a reward of up to US$15 million for information leading to the arrest and/or conviction of Maduro.

A week ago, the U.S. Department of State proposed a so-called ‘Democratic Transition Framework for Venezuela’, offering to ease sanctions in exchange for Maduro’s regime and supporters of opposition leader Juan Guaidó—recognized as Venezuela’s legitimate president by the U.S. and 50 other countries—forming a power-sharing government until fair elections are held.

“Economic pressure will continue until Maduro accepts a genuine democratic transition,” U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said upon announcing the proposal.

Related: Russia To Cut 1 Million Barrels Per Day, But Under One Condition

Venezuela’s Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza rejected the U.S. proposal, saying that the government reiterates it does not accept and will not accept any tutelage from any foreign government.

The U.S. also pressured Venezuela’s oil exports over the past two months, slapping sanctions on two subsidiaries of Russia’s oil giant Rosneft for trading Venezuelan oil. Last week, Rosneft ditched all its oil operations and assets in Venezuela, transferring them to a wholly state-owned oil company named Roszarubezhneft.

The loss of trading partners due to additional U.S. sanctions, the colossal global demand destruction, and the coronavirus pandemic for which an economy in collapse such as Venezuela’s is unprepared, add to the endemic lack of funds to support the country’s oil production.

Oil production in the Latin American country has slumped over the past three years due to the dire economic situation and the increasing U.S. sanctions on its exports and companies selling Venezuela’s oil.

Earlier this year, Venezuela managed to achieve a slight increase in its crude oil output, only for the coronavirus pandemic to spread and cause significant demand destruction worldwide, putting more pressure on Maduro’s regime.

In March, Venezuela’s total exports of crude oil and fuel plunged by 26 percent month on month to just below 800,000 bpd—the second-lowest crude and fuel export volumes since the U.S. launched its pressure campaign on Maduro in January last year, according to data from Refinitiv Eikon and state oil firm PDVSA cited by Reuters.  

The U.S. is banking on putting additional pressure on Venezuela while its economy and society are battered from all sides, hoping to oust Maduro this time. Yet, analysts warn that this could only serve to close ranks within the regime.  

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage






Previous Post

U.S. In Secret Talks With Maduro’s Socialist Party Leader
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment
  • Mamdouh Salameh on April 06 2020 said:
    The Trump administration is displaying the ugly face of its discredited ‘America first policy’ by not only strangling the Venezuela people by its intrusive sanctions but also by hampering the Venezuelan government’s efforts to deal with the coronavirus outbreak by not easing the sanctions at least for the period of the outbreak.

    Circumstantial evidence suggests that the Trump administration is so keen to effect a regime change in Venezuela and install its puppet Juan Guaido in order to get its hands on the country’s proven oil reserves, the world’s largest.

    Dr Mamdouh G Salameh
    International Oil Economist
    Visiting Professor of Energy Economics at ESCP Europe Business School, London

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The OPEC Meeting Could Send Oil Prices Crashing Below $10

The OPEC Meeting Could Send Oil Prices Crashing Below $10
$1 Oil: Saudi Arabia's Attempt To Crush U.S. Shale

$1 Oil: Saudi Arabia's Attempt To Crush U.S. Shale

 What Really Caused Oil To Rally By 25%?

What Really Caused Oil To Rally By 25%?

 China Prepares To Close ‘Oil Deal Of A Lifetime’ In Iraq

China Prepares To Close ‘Oil Deal Of A Lifetime’ In Iraq

 Oil Price War: Is It Game Over For Trump?

Oil Price War: Is It Game Over For Trump?



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com