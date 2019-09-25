Stena Bulk Cries “Liar” As Iran Holds Onto Detained Oil Tanker

OilPrice GEA
WTI Crude 10 mins 56.53 +0.04 +0.07%
Brent Crude 10 mins 61.44 +0.01 +0.02%
Natural Gas 14 mins 2.528 +0.010 +0.40%
Mars US 5 hours 56.89 -1.00 -1.73%
Opec Basket 2 days 63.93 -0.58 -0.90%
Urals 24 hours 58.85 -1.95 -3.21%
Louisiana Light 2 days 61.22 -1.50 -2.39%
Louisiana Light 2 days 61.22 -1.50 -2.39%
Bonny Light 24 hours 62.25 -1.59 -2.49%
Mexican Basket 2 days 58.98 -0.67 -1.12%
Natural Gas 14 mins 2.528 +0.010 +0.40%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Marine 24 hours 61.24 -1.74 -2.76%
Murban 24 hours 63.85 -1.86 -2.83%
Iran Heavy 24 hours 53.78 -1.79 -3.22%
Basra Light 24 hours 64.92 -0.66 -1.01%
Saharan Blend 24 hours 62.59 -1.78 -2.77%
Bonny Light 24 hours 62.25 -1.59 -2.49%
Bonny Light 24 hours 62.25 -1.59 -2.49%
Girassol 24 hours 63.81 -1.67 -2.55%
Opec Basket 2 days 63.93 -0.58 -0.90%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Canadian Crude Index 5 hours 42.08 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 7 hours 44.79 -1.30 -2.82%
Canadian Condensate 36 days 51.29 -1.35 -2.56%
Premium Synthetic 26 days 57.69 -1.35 -2.29%
Sweet Crude 7 hours 51.64 -1.50 -2.82%
Peace Sour 7 hours 50.29 -1.60 -3.08%
Peace Sour 7 hours 50.29 -1.60 -3.08%
Light Sour Blend 7 hours 51.29 -2.25 -4.20%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 7 hours 57.04 -1.95 -3.31%
Central Alberta 7 hours 51.29 -1.55 -2.93%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Louisiana Light 2 days 61.22 -1.50 -2.39%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 24 hours 53.00 -1.00 -1.85%
Giddings 24 hours 46.75 -1.00 -2.09%
ANS West Coast 13 days 65.70 +0.30 +0.46%
West Texas Sour 24 hours 50.44 -0.80 -1.56%
Eagle Ford 24 hours 54.39 -0.80 -1.45%
Eagle Ford 24 hours 54.39 -0.80 -1.45%
Oklahoma Sweet 24 hours 53.00 -1.00 -1.85%
Kansas Common 2 days 47.50 -1.50 -3.06%
Buena Vista 2 days 65.82 -1.35 -2.01%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Who Really Benefits From The "Iran Attacked Saudi Arabia" Narrative?
  • 7 minutes Trump Will Win In 2020
  • 12 minutes Ethanol, the Perfect Home Remedy for A Saudi Oil Fever
  • 15 minutes Experts review Saudi damage photos. Say Said is need to do a lot of explaining.
  • 3 hours Impeachment and Foreign Conflicts in USA Politics
  • 1 hour World’s Longest Elevator Could Trigger New Commodity Race
  • 2 hours Oil Declines as Saudi Arabia Restores Capacity Ahead of Schedule
  • 5 hours Let's shut down dissent like The Conversation in Australia
  • 2 hours Europe: The Cracks Are Beginning To Show
  • 5 hours Hong Kong protesters appeal to Trump for support.
  • 7 hours Lest We Forget... A Brief Timeline of China's Modern History
  • 7 hours Bahrain - U.S.: Signed Deal To Buy Patriot Missiles
  • 5 hours Trump Ruins Democrats' "Witch Hunt Garbage"
  • 5 hours US and China are already in a full economic war and this battle for global hegemony is a little bit frightening
  • 4 hours 12 Quotes That Signal Democrats Are Primed To Impeach Trump
  • 2 hours Used Thin Film Solar Panels at 15 Cents per Watt
  • 18 mins Joe Biden, his son Hunter Biden, Ukraine Oil & Gas exploration company Burisma, and 2020 U.S. election shenanigans

Breaking News:

US Slaps More Sanctions On Venezuela, But Cuba Continues To Get Some Oil

Alt Text

Is The Hottest Conflict In The Middle East Coming To An End?

The conflict in Yemen has…

Alt Text

U.S. Intensifies Pressure Against Iran, Targets Oil Tanker Network

The United States stepped up…

Alt Text

War In The Middle East Is China’s Worst Nightmare

Reliant on crude imports from…

  1. Home
  2. Geopolitics
  3. Middle East
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Stena Bulk Cries “Liar” As Iran Holds Onto Detained Oil Tanker

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Sep 25, 2019, 2:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community
Stena Impero

Two days after Iran said that the detained UK-flagged oil tanker was “free to leave Iran,” officials in the Islamic Republic said on Wednesday that the detention order had been lifted, but the tanker is still being detained because of the ongoing investigation.

The British-flagged oil tanker Stena Impero, which Iran seized in the middle of July in the Strait of Hormuz, is now “free to leave Iran,” Iranian government spokesman Ali Rabiyee said on Monday, but that may not be so, sources say.

On Wednesday, Abbas Mousavi, spokesman for the Iranian foreign ministry, said on Twitter that “The lifting of the detention order against Steno Impero was finalised today, but the investigation of some of its violations and environmental damage remains open,” as carried by Reuters.

According to Iran’s Fars News Agency, Mousavi said today that procedures to release Stena Impero were “in final stages.”

On Tuesday, a day after Iran said the tanker was “free to leave,” Erik Hanell, President and CEO of Swedish firm Stena Bulk which owns the tanker, said in a statement:

“Despite public statements by Iranian authorities over the past three days that judicial proceedings have concluded, and the Stena Impero is free to leave Iran, the vessel remains detained at anchor in Bandar Abbas.”

“We continue to work hard to secure the release of the crew and vessel. Upon release of the vessel we will release a further statement,” Hanell said on Tuesday.

Several high-profile incidents in recent months have increased the tension between Iran and the West in the Middle East and in the most important oil shipping corridor in the world, the Strait of Hormuz, which is in close proximity to Iranian coasts.

In one of the most prominent incidents in the Gulf in the summer, Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) seized the British-flagged oil tanker, in what appeared to be a retaliatory move after the British overseas territory Gibraltar seized the Iranian oil tanker Grace 1—released in mid-August—with the help of the UK Royal Marines at the beginning of July. 

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage



Previous Post

Has Iran Won The War For The Middle East?
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Millennials Really Do Ruin Everything, And Big Oil Is Next

Millennials Really Do Ruin Everything, And Big Oil Is Next
The $47 Trillion Death Sentence For Oil & Gas

The $47 Trillion Death Sentence For Oil & Gas

 Why The Saudis Are Lying About Their Oil Production

Why The Saudis Are Lying About Their Oil Production

 This “Anti-Solar Panel” Could Generate Power From Darkness

This “Anti-Solar Panel” Could Generate Power From Darkness

 ‘Rogue’ Oil Trader Loses $320 Million In Massive Trading Bust

‘Rogue’ Oil Trader Loses $320 Million In Massive Trading Bust

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com