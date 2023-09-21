Get Exclusive Intel
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 6 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 13 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 4 days Can Solar Panels Regenerate Prairies?
  • 4 days Canada’s Carbon Capture Ambitions Have Hit A Roadblock

Breaking News:

Chevron Agrees To Terms That Could End Strike At LNG Facilities

U.S. And China Vie For Influence In This Vital Middle East Oil Hub

U.S. And China Vie For Influence In This Vital Middle East Oil Hub

Given its geographically important position,…

Iraq And Iran Ignore U.S. Sanctions In Talks To Expand Energy Ties

Iraq And Iran Ignore U.S. Sanctions In Talks To Expand Energy Ties

In a meeting on Wednesday,…

The Age Of The U.S. As A Middle East Power Broker Is Over

The Age Of The U.S. As A Middle East Power Broker Is Over

The Chinese-brokered normalization deal between…

ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

MBS To Fox: Saudi Arabia Will Get Nuclear Arms If Iran Does

By ZeroHedge - Sep 21, 2023, 12:00 PM CDT
MBS

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MbS) said in an exclusive Fox News interview published Wednesday that Saudi Arabia will obtain a nuclear weapon if its number one regional rival does so first.

"If they get one, we have to get one," MbS told Fox's 'Special Report' anchor Bret Baier when asked what the kingdom would do if Iran builds a nuclear weapon.

It marks Riyadh's clearest warning to date related to Iran's alleged nuclear aspirations (though Tehran has long maintained its nuclear program is solely for peaceful nuclear energy purposes). 

The blunt statements regarding Saudi Arabia's intentions to go nuclear if the Islamic Republic does were set against a broader discussion about potentially achieving full peace and diplomatic relations with Israel on the basis of the Abraham Accords. 

"Every day we get closer," the crown prince said when asked about the recent expanding ties with Israel, which has lately included opening up airspace to Israeli flights for the first time, and exchanging official delegations.

Interestingly, Israel itself is already the region's sole nuclear-armed power, but has never confirmed this openly. MbS' comments on going nuclear reflect the general thinking that Tehran achieving a nuke would set off a broader nuclear arms race in the Middle East.

Despite the tough words of warning from the crown prince, China this summer brokered a detente between Iran and Saudi Arabia, which Beijing hopes will drive a "wave of reconciliation" in the region, particularly along the historic Shia-Sunni religious divide.

As for the potential of full diplomatic relations with Israel, it's been widely reported that Riyadh is asking Washington to allow it to have a nuclear energy program, which would see the Saudis enrich uranium, just like the Iranians currently do.

By Zerohedge.com

Iran’s Latest Move Brings A New Nuclear Deal With The U.S. Closer
