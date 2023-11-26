Israeli-Linked Ship Attacked By Suicide Drone Attack In Indian Ocean

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 2 days 75.54 -1.56 -2.02%
Graph down Brent Crude 2 days 80.58 -0.84 -1.03%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 82.17 -0.61 -0.74%
Graph down Natural Gas 2 days 2.855 -0.042 -1.45%
Graph down Gasoline 2 days 2.165 -0.067 -3.01%
Graph up Louisiana Light 6 days 82.10 +0.80 +0.98%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 6 days 82.10 +0.80 +0.98%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 81.63 +1.20 +1.49%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 83.78 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Mars US 23 days 79.71 -2.05 -2.51%
Chart Gasoline 2 days 2.165 -0.067 -3.01%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 3 days 82.67 +0.36 +0.44%
Graph up Murban 3 days 83.19 +0.27 +0.33%
Graph up Iran Heavy 3 days 82.20 +1.12 +1.38%
Graph down Basra Light 727 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 3 days 81.46 +0.50 +0.62%
Graph up Bonny Light 3 days 81.63 +1.20 +1.49%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 81.63 +1.20 +1.49%
Chart Girassol 3 days 82.21 +1.01 +1.24%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 83.78 +0.00 +0.00%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 180 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 3 days 52.10 -0.67 -1.27%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 3 days 79.25 -0.67 -0.84%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 3 days 77.50 -0.67 -0.86%
Graph down Sweet Crude 3 days 68.00 -0.67 -0.98%
Graph down Peace Sour 3 days 60.85 -0.67 -1.09%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 3 days 60.85 -0.67 -1.09%
Chart Light Sour Blend 3 days 64.70 -0.67 -1.02%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 days 69.30 -0.67 -0.96%
Chart Central Alberta 3 days 62.85 -0.67 -1.05%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 6 days 82.10 +0.80 +0.98%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 5 days 73.58 -0.67 -0.90%
Graph down Giddings 5 days 67.33 -0.67 -0.99%
Graph up ANS West Coast 6 days 85.02 +0.09 +0.11%
Graph down West Texas Sour 5 days 72.63 -0.67 -0.91%
Graph down Eagle Ford 5 days 73.58 -0.67 -0.90%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 5 days 73.58 -0.67 -0.90%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 5 days 73.75 -0.50 -0.67%
Chart Kansas Common 5 days 67.25 -0.75 -1.10%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 83.36 -0.42 -0.50%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 7 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 4 days Wasting money down under
  • 4 days Energy and food crisis will lead to riots in Europe
  • 6 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy

Breaking News:

Nigeria Records Flat Growth as Oil Price Decline Slows

Turkey’s Elections Could Have A Significant Geopolitical Impact

Turkey’s Elections Could Have A Significant Geopolitical Impact

The upcoming presidential elections in…

Iraq And Iran Ignore U.S. Sanctions In Talks To Expand Energy Ties

Iraq And Iran Ignore U.S. Sanctions In Talks To Expand Energy Ties

In a meeting on Wednesday,…

MBS To Fox: Saudi Arabia Will Get Nuclear Arms If Iran Does

MBS To Fox: Saudi Arabia Will Get Nuclear Arms If Iran Does

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman…

  1. Home
  2. Geopolitics
  3. Middle East
ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Israeli-Linked Ship Attacked By Suicide Drone Attack In Indian Ocean

By ZeroHedge - Nov 26, 2023, 2:00 PM CST
Join Our Community
Tanker

Another Israeli-linked shipping vessel has been targeted by Iran-backed forces against the backdrop of the Gaza war. A US defense official was cited in the Associated Press as describing that a container ship owned by an Israeli businessman came under attack by an Iranian-made Shahed-136 drone on Friday.

Separately, the pan-Arab satellite channel Al Mayadeen said an Israeli ship was targeted. The Malta-flagged, French-operated CMA CGM Symi vessel was in international waters when the suicide drone armed with a bomb exploded into the ship, causing damage but not resulting in injury to crew members.

CMA CGM Symi vessel at port, via AP

The US official cited in AP said "we continue to monitor the situation closely" but did not cite any specific evidence showing Iran to be behind the attack.

Maritime security company Ambrey said the vessel had departed a port in the UAE, and soon the ship's tracking signal went offline. "The vessel was managed by an Israeli-affiliated company, which was assessed to be the reason why it was targeted," a statement from the security company said.

As for Israeli tiesThe Times of Israel has learned that "The ship, its cargo, its operating company and its points of departure and destination did not appear to have any clear ties to Israel. Rather, the Symi is leased to CMA CGM by Singapore-based Eastern Pacific Shipping, which is a company ultimately controlled by Israeli billionaire Idan Ofer."

According to further emerging details:

CMA CGM, a major shipper based in Marseille, France, did not immediately respond to a request for comment. However, the vessel’s crew had been behaving as though they believed the ship faced a threat.

...The ship had its Automatic Identification System tracker switched off since Tuesday when it left Dubai’s Jebel Ali port, according to data from MarineTraffic.com analyzed by the AP.

Thus it's likely the crew switched off the tracker as it suspected a drone was overhead seeking to target the ship. In the attack aftermath, a statement from the operator indicated that as of Saturday, "The vessel in question is currently sailing as planned" and that "all crew are safe and well."

The following unverified photograph is widely circulating on Saturday...

Tensions have increased in the Red Sea and Persian Gulf areas on fears that Iran-backed groups could escalate attacks on shipping. The Houthis on Nov. 21 seized an Israeli-linked shipping vessel and are holding the 25 international crew members hostage. 

The still captured Galaxy Leader is ultimately owned by Ray Car Carriers, which was founded by Abraham "Rami" Ungar. With an estimated 2019 net worth of more than $2 billion, he's among Israel's 30 wealthiest individuals. The Biden administration is now threatening to formally designate the Houthis a terrorist organization. The White House has also alleged that Iran is complicit in the hijacking of the Galaxy Leader. It's as yet unclear whether this latest drone attack had Houthi involvement. 

By Zerohedge.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Israel-Hamas Conflict Threatens EU Energy Security
ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Trillion Dollar Bailout: What Xi Really Wants From Biden

Trillion Dollar Bailout: What Xi Really Wants From Biden
Oil Prices Remain Depressed After OPEC+ Shocked Markets

Oil Prices Remain Depressed After OPEC+ Shocked Markets
Hydrogen Set to Compete with Fossil Fuels

Hydrogen Set to Compete with Fossil Fuels
Oil Prices Plunge by 4% as OPEC+ Postpones Meeting

Oil Prices Plunge by 4% as OPEC+ Postpones Meeting
ESG Moment of Truth Turns Tables for Big Oil

ESG Moment of Truth Turns Tables for Big Oil

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com