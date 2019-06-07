Investigation Concludes “State Actor” Was Behind UAE Oil Tanker Attacks

OilPrice Premium
WTI Crude 10 mins 53.79 +1.20 +2.28%
Brent Crude 10 mins 63.08 +1.41 +2.29%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.341 +0.017 +0.73%
Mars US 18 hours 57.59 +1.21 +2.15%
Opec Basket 1 day 60.88 -0.16 -0.26%
Urals 1 day 57.85 -1.50 -2.53%
Louisiana Light 1 day 60.19 +1.12 +1.90%
Louisiana Light 1 day 60.19 +1.12 +1.90%
Bonny Light 1 day 62.36 +0.38 +0.61%
Mexican Basket 1 day 56.09 -1.05 -1.84%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.341 +0.017 +0.73%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 1 day 59.24 -0.80 -1.33%
Murban 1 day 60.87 -0.50 -0.81%
Iran Heavy 1 day 54.00 +0.05 +0.09%
Basra Light 1 day 62.00 -0.94 -1.49%
Saharan Blend 1 day 61.18 +0.20 +0.33%
Bonny Light 1 day 62.36 +0.38 +0.61%
Bonny Light 1 day 62.36 +0.38 +0.61%
Girassol 1 day 61.65 +0.09 +0.15%
Opec Basket 1 day 60.88 -0.16 -0.26%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 36.45 +0.83 +2.33%
Western Canadian Select 19 hours 38.59 +0.36 +0.94%
Canadian Condensate 105 days 49.34 +0.91 +1.88%
Premium Synthetic 19 hours 53.04 +0.91 +1.75%
Sweet Crude 19 hours 44.44 +0.36 +0.82%
Peace Sour 19 hours 42.29 +0.61 +1.46%
Peace Sour 19 hours 42.29 +0.61 +1.46%
Light Sour Blend 19 hours 46.64 +0.91 +1.99%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 19 hours 50.84 +0.16 +0.32%
Central Alberta 19 hours 44.59 +0.91 +2.08%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 1 day 60.19 +1.12 +1.90%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 49.00 +0.75 +1.55%
Giddings 1 day 42.75 +0.75 +1.79%
ANS West Coast 2 days 61.32 -1.69 -2.68%
West Texas Sour 1 day 46.54 +0.91 +1.99%
Eagle Ford 1 day 50.49 +0.91 +1.84%
Eagle Ford 1 day 50.49 +0.91 +1.84%
Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 49.00 +0.75 +1.55%
Kansas Common 1 day 42.75 +0.75 +1.79%
Buena Vista 1 day 64.74 +0.91 +1.43%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Is $60/Bbl WTI still considered a break even for Shale Oil
  • 7 mintues My Rebuttal to: Trump’s Multi-Front War That Spooks Oil Markets
  • 10 minutes Why Is America (Texas) Burning Millions of Dollars Per Day Of Natural Gas?
  • 14 minutes Oil Demand Needs to Halve: Equinor
  • 1 day Putin: U.S. Military Intervention In Venezuela Would Be A Disaster
  • 20 hours Total nonsense in climate debate
  • 9 hours Climate Change Predictions Influenced By Social learning
  • 21 hours Fear Is Spreading Among U.S. Stock Traders
  • 3 hours Bloomberg : "Sunset for Oil Is No Longer Just Talk . . . Shell, at least, is putting its money where its mouth is. The supermajor is running down reserves and paying out cash."
  • 55 mins Ford Ready To Sell Russian Plants
  • 20 hours ‘Fractured Basement’ Rock Formations: Hurricane Energy Produces First Oil from New Type of Field in UK North Sea
  • 16 hours Britain makes it almost 12 days with NO COAL
  • 1 day EV Breakthrough?
  • 23 hours We Are Better Than This
  • 21 hours US Tariffs Looming - Many In Mexico Back President’s Approach
  • 1 day Russia removes special military forces from Venezuela . . . . Maduro gone by September ? . . . Oil starts to flow ? Think so . .
  • 21 hours Democratic Candidate Race on Climate

Breaking News:

U.S. Tighten Noose Around Venezuela's Oil Industry

Premium Article

‘No Trade Deal’ Scenario Keeps A Hard Cap On Oil Prices

View
X
Alt Text

Iraq’s Ambitious Oil Plan Faces One Major Problem

Iraq has significantly increased its…

Alt Text

Pentagon Accuses Iran Of Tanker Sabotage

The Pentagon has accused Iran’s…

Alt Text

War With Iran Could Send Oil To $250

As tensions between Iran and…

  1. Home
  2. Geopolitics
  3. Middle East
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

Investigation Concludes “State Actor” Was Behind UAE Oil Tanker Attacks

By Irina Slav - Jun 07, 2019, 11:00 AM CDT
Join Our Community
Fujairah port

An investigation carried out jointly by the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Norway, has concluded that the party responsible for the attacks on four vessels off the UAE coast last month was a “state actor”, CNN reports.

While Norway and the UAE refrained from suggesting who the state actor was, Saudi Arabia was not so shy: its ambassador to the UN, Abdallah al-Mouallimi, said his country believed it was Iran that was behind the attacks.

Al-Mouallimi said there was “enough evidence” to suggest that Iran carried out the attacks that damaged four vessels, and added "if we tolerate a symbolic attack like this ... it opens the door for more."

The Saudi position chimes in with the U.S. one. In late May, a senior Pentagon official said the attacks were carried out by Iran without providing any evidence for this statement.

“The attack against the shipping in Fujairah we attribute it to the IRGC,” said Rear Admiral Michael Gilday, as quoted by Reuters, adding that the attacks were carried out through limpet mines attached to the hulls of the vessels. The official refrained from explanations about how the mines were delivered.

Two days later, U.S. national security adviser John Bolton also blamed the attacks on Iran but modified his statement with “almost certainly”.

“I think it is clear these (tanker attacks) were naval mines almost certainly from Iran.”

“There is no doubt in anybody’s mind in Washington who is responsible for this and I think it’s important that the leadership in Iran know that we know,” the U.S. national security advisor said.   Related: The Gas Flaring Crisis In The U.S. Oil Patch

Interestingly enough, the attacks at the port of Fujairah were reported by Iranian and Lebanese media. Later, Saudi Arabia reported “sabotage” on two of its vessels, although neither Riyadh nor the UAE made any guesses about the perpetrators. Iran, for its part, condemned the attacks and called for an investigation into the event.

The attacks followed a warning issued by the United States to ships in the Persian Gulf regarding possible attacks by “Iran or its proxies” on vessels in the area. The warning came as a U.S. aircraft carrier and B-52 bombers are traveling to the Gulf in a pre-emptive response to a possible Iranian move in the region after Tehran once again said it would close the Strait of Hormuz if the U.S. tries to squeeze its oil exports further.

Iran has condemned the attacks and denied any involvement in them.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

Iraq’s Ambitious Oil Plan Faces One Major Problem
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Battery Breakthrough Solves Major Electric Car Problem

Battery Breakthrough Solves Major Electric Car Problem
OPEC+ Has Only One Choice As Oil Prices Slide

OPEC+ Has Only One Choice As Oil Prices Slide

 Saudis Pledge To Rebalance Markets After Price Plunge

Saudis Pledge To Rebalance Markets After Price Plunge

 Oil Falls After Sharp Rise In Crude, Gasoline Inventories

Oil Falls After Sharp Rise In Crude, Gasoline Inventories

 Trump’s Multi-Front War That Spooks Oil Markets

Trump’s Multi-Front War That Spooks Oil Markets


Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com