  China has *Already* Lost the Trade War. Meantime, the U.S. Might Sanction China's Largest Oil Company
  Saudi and UAE pressure to get US support for Oil quotas is reportedly on..
  China devalues currency to lower prices to address new tariffs. But doesn't help. Here is why. . . .
  What is your current outlook as a day trader for WTI
  Long Range Attack On Saudi Oil Field Ends War On Yemen
  Will Uncle Sam Step Up and Cut Production
  In The Bright Of New Administration Rules: Immigrants as Economic Contributors
  Maybe 8 to 10 "good" years left in oil industry * UAE model for Economic Deversification * Others spent oil billions on terrorism, wars, lopping off heads * Too late now
  Domino Effect: Rashida Tlaib Rejects Israel's Offer For 'Humanitarian' Visit To West Bank
  Gretta Thunbergs zero carbon voyage carbon foot print of carbon fibre manufacture
  CLIMATE PANIC! ELEVENTY!!! "250,000 people die a year due to the climate crisis"
  NATGAS, LNG, Technology, benefits etc , cleaner global energy fuel
  Continental Resource's Hamm wants shale to cut production. . . He can't compete with peers.
  Significant: Boeing Delays Delivery Of Ultra-Long-Range Version Of 777X
  Why Oil is Falling (including conspiracy theories and other fun stuff)
  Trump vs. Xi Trade Battle, Running Commentary from Conservative Tree House
  US Petroleum Demand Strongest Since 2007

Breaking News:

Oil Majors, Traders Win Nigerian Crude For Fuel Swap Deals

Alt Text

Declassified: The Sino-Russian Masterplan To End U.S. Dominance In Middle East

In a recent meeting, Chinese…

Alt Text

War With Iran Could Send Oil To $250

As tensions between Iran and…

Alt Text

Iran: Our Missile Program Is Not Negotiable

A day after suggestions emerged…

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

Houthi Drone Attack Sets Saudi Oil Field On Fire

By Irina Slav - Aug 19, 2019, 9:30 AM CDT
Shaybah

A drone attack by the Yemeni Houthis caused fire at an oil and gas field in Saudi Arabia, the Kingdom’s Energy Minister said as quoted by the Saudi Press Agency.

Khalid al-Falih also said the damage caused by the explosive-laden drones was limited to a processing unit of the natural gas processing plant at the Shaybah field.

The Yemeni rebel group had earlier said it was using 10 drones to attack the Shaybah field in what they said was the “biggest attack in the depths” of Saudi Arabia yet, as per a Reuters report on the event. The Shaybah field lies about 600 miles from the Houthi-controlled parts of Yemen.

The Saudi Press Agency quoted Al-Falih as referring to the event as a “terroristic attack” and noting it had resulted in no casualties and had had no effect on Saudi oil and gas production or exports.

The minister also said, as quoted by the SPA, that “these attacks not only target Saudi Arabia, but also the global energy security of supply and through that the global economy, demonstrating once again the imperative for the global community to confront all terrorist entities that carry out such acts of sabotage, including the Houthi militias in Yemen.”

This is by far not the first attack on Saudi oil and gas infrastructure by the Iran-affiliated Houthi rebels. Earlier this year, the group said it had a list of 300 military targets in Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, including oil and gas infrastructure.

Following this Saturday’s attack, the leader of the Houthis said “The drone operation today is an important warning to the Emirates,” as quoted by an Iran-affiliated news website.

Saudi Arabia, in coalition with the UAE, and Iran are essentially fighting a proxy war in Yemen, where the Saudis lead a military Arab coalition to “restore legitimacy” in the country, while the Houthi movement, which holds the capital Sanaa, is backed by Iran.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

China's Ultimate Play For Global Oil Market Control
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

