59% of Investors Concerned About Greenwashing in Financial Industry

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 79.43 +1.87 +2.41%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 83.63 +1.71 +2.09%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 84.23 +1.64 +1.99%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 1.665 -0.049 -2.86%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.642 +0.056 +2.15%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 81.62 +0.06 +0.07%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 81.62 +0.06 +0.07%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 85.45 -0.13 -0.15%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 82.26 -0.82 -0.99%
Chart Mars US 131 days 78.07 -1.65 -2.07%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.642 +0.056 +2.15%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 82.26 +0.89 +1.09%
Graph up Murban 1 day 83.41 +0.61 +0.74%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 79.28 -0.24 -0.30%
Graph down Basra Light 834 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 83.74 -0.44 -0.52%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 85.45 -0.13 -0.15%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 85.45 -0.13 -0.15%
Chart Girassol 1 day 84.48 +0.16 +0.19%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 82.26 -0.82 -0.99%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 287 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 8 hours 62.41 -0.37 -0.59%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 8 hours 79.71 -0.37 -0.46%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 8 hours 77.96 -0.37 -0.47%
Graph down Sweet Crude 8 hours 72.56 -0.37 -0.51%
Graph down Peace Sour 8 hours 70.06 -0.37 -0.53%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 8 hours 70.06 -0.37 -0.53%
Chart Light Sour Blend 8 hours 71.16 -0.37 -0.52%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 8 hours 79.56 -0.37 -0.46%
Chart Central Alberta 8 hours 70.81 -0.37 -0.52%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 81.62 +0.06 +0.07%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 74.41 -0.08 -0.11%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 68.16 -0.08 -0.12%
Graph down ANS West Coast 5 days 81.58 -0.89 -1.08%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 73.26 -0.08 -0.11%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 74.41 -0.08 -0.11%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 74.41 -0.08 -0.11%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 74.25 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Kansas Common 5 days 68.25 -1.00 -1.44%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 81.63 -1.17 -1.41%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 11 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 4 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 12 days "What’s In Store For Europe In 2023?" By the CIA (aka RFE/RL as a ruse to deceive readers)
  • 10 days Even Shell Agrees with Climate Change!
  • 4 hours The European Union is exceptional in its political divide. Examples are apparent in Hungary, Slovakia, Sweden, Netherlands, Belarus, Ireland, etc.
  • 12 days World could get rid of Putin and Russia but nobody is bold enough

Breaking News:

Shell Plans to Cut 20% of Jobs in Its M&A Unit

OPEC+ Boosts Oil Prices But Downside Risk Remains

OPEC+ Boosts Oil Prices But Downside Risk Remains

Crude prices held firm this…

Texas Wildfires Underscore Increasing Risk for Utilities

Texas Wildfires Underscore Increasing Risk for Utilities

Business and financial risks in…

Saudi Aramco Hikes 2023 Dividend To $98 Billion Despite Lower Profit

Saudi Aramco Hikes 2023 Dividend To $98 Billion Despite Lower Profit

Saudi Aramco, the world’s largest…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
City A.M

City A.M

CityAM.com is the online presence of City A.M., London's first free daily business newspaper. Both platforms cover financial and business news as well as sport and…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

59% of Investors Concerned About Greenwashing in Financial Industry

By City A.M - Mar 13, 2024, 9:00 AM CDT
  • Most investors with supposedly sustainable ISAs unknowingly support banks funding fossil fuels.
  • Many believe sustainable funds cannot include fossil fuel companies, highlighting a lack of understanding.
  • Young investors are more skeptical of greenwashing practices by financial institutions.
Join Our Community
Money

A majority of investors that picked their ISA based on sustainability credentials actually have their cash in providers classified as ‘worst’ for their environmental impact, new research has revealed.

Analysis from Triodos Bank UK found that investors were failing to understand the sustainability implications of where they put their money.

The research found that a majority of people (55 percent) who have a stocks and shares ISA with a provider classified as the worst on sustainability, according to Ethical Consumer rankings, actually think that their money is in a ‘green‘ ISA.

Investors are also not fully informed about the extent of what labels can be applied to ISAs, especially if they seem counter-intuitive.

For example, half of consumers don’t believe a fund or savings account can be classed as ‘sustainable’ if it includes fossil fuel companies – even those that also invest in renewable energy.

However, a sustainable label can still be slapped on a fund that invests in fossil fuels, especially if the fund claims it is working on engaging with the polluter to pressure it to cut its emissions.

Related: This Could Be A Gamechanger For Natural Gas In Europe

Meanwhile, 55 percent of investors said they didn’t even know if their ISA was using their money in an environmentally friendly way.

Investors are clearly pushing for more sustainable investment, as 47 percent of people said that banks should not be investing in fossil fuel expansion, rising to 57 percent of 18–34 year olds.

Young investors are also more sceptical of the claims made by financial institutions, with 36 percent thinking their ISA providers are likely to be engaging in greenwashing, compared to just 10 percent of over 55s.

Roger Hattam, director of retail banking at Triodos Bank UK, said that the findings demonstrated “the worrying truth about how well-intentioned consumers are being misled about how their money is being invested”.

The Financial Conduct Authority is set to bring in new anti-greenwashing rules later this year, but the research found only 10 percent of investors were aware of the new rules.

Related: 2 Companies That Could Help Europe Win Its Energy War With Russia

However, Hattam described the new rules as “desperately needed”, and more than half (59 percent) of investors said they were concerned about greenwashing in the financial services industry,

ADVERTISEMENT

“There are millions of consumers wanting their money to align with their values, but this is not yet matched with real industry commitment to clearly signpost what causes their money is actually supporting,” added Hattam.

“As well as actively screening out negatives – such as never investing in fossil fuel companies – to truly invest in people and the planet, banks need to actively fund areas that are changing the world for the better.”

By City AM 

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Forgotten Gas Reserves Could Be A Gamechanger For European Energy
City A.M

City A.M

CityAM.com is the online presence of City A.M., London's first free daily business newspaper. Both platforms cover financial and business news as well as sport and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

This Could Be A Gamechanger For Natural Gas In Europe

This Could Be A Gamechanger For Natural Gas In Europe
SpaceX-Backed Flying Car Startup Gets FAA Nod

SpaceX-Backed Flying Car Startup Gets FAA Nod
Mined Diamond Industry Faces Turmoil as Lab-Grown Gems Capture Market

Mined Diamond Industry Faces Turmoil as Lab-Grown Gems Capture Market
IEA, OPEC Divergence on Oil Demand Becomes Too Big To Ignore

IEA, OPEC Divergence on Oil Demand Becomes Too Big To Ignore
$8 Billion in Alberta Renewable Projects in Jeopardy

$8 Billion in Alberta Renewable Projects in Jeopardy

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com