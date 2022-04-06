War Crimes In Ukraine Bring The EU Closer To Full Russian Oil Ban

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 97.64 +1.41 +1.47%
Graph up Brent Crude 11 mins 102.7 +1.66 +1.64%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 6.089 +0.060 +1.00%
Graph up Heating Oil 13 mins 3.390 +0.045 +1.35%
Graph up Gasoline 15 mins 3.091 +0.045 +1.48%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 103.5 -1.81 -1.72%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 103.5 -1.81 -1.72%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 104.8 -2.92 -2.71%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 108.1 +1.82 +1.71%
Chart Mars US 8 hours 93.68 -5.43 -5.48%
Chart Gasoline 15 mins 3.091 +0.045 +1.48%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 1 day 103.7 -1.48 -1.41%
Graph down Murban 1 day 105.4 -1.52 -1.42%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 102.5 -2.64 -2.51%
Graph down Basra Light 128 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 106.7 -2.76 -2.52%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 104.8 -2.92 -2.71%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 104.8 -2.92 -2.71%
Chart Girassol 1 day 105.1 -2.64 -2.45%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 108.1 +1.82 +1.71%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 2 days 87.57 -1.90 -2.12%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 23 hours 87.86 -1.32 -1.48%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 23 hours 104.1 -1.32 -1.25%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 23 hours 102.4 -1.32 -1.27%
Graph down Sweet Crude 23 hours 100.3 -1.32 -1.30%
Graph down Peace Sour 23 hours 97.41 -1.32 -1.34%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 23 hours 97.41 -1.32 -1.34%
Chart Light Sour Blend 23 hours 99.51 -1.32 -1.31%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 23 hours 103.1 -1.32 -1.26%
Chart Central Alberta 23 hours 97.71 -1.32 -1.33%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 103.5 -1.81 -1.72%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 92.75 -5.75 -5.84%
Graph down Giddings 1 day 86.50 -5.75 -6.23%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 107.7 +4.04 +3.90%
Graph down West Texas Sour 1 day 90.18 -5.73 -5.97%
Graph down Eagle Ford 1 day 94.13 -5.73 -5.74%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 94.13 -5.73 -5.74%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 92.75 -5.75 -5.84%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 92.25 -1.25 -1.34%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 110.7 -1.32 -1.18%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 5 minutes Will Variants and Ill-Health Continue to Plague Economic Outlooks?
  • 8 minutes Putin wants Ukraine Natural Gas ?
  • 5 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 21 hours "Russia will stop 'in a moment' if Ukraine meets terms - Kremlin" by Reuters via Yahoo News...but Reuters suddenly cut out the balanced part of the story.
  • 3 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 6 mins PROFOUND ! "Russian Ruble relaunched linked to Gold and Commodities" by the famous Ronan Manly -- (NOTE the censorship by the MultiPolar New World Order of The Great Reset))
  • 4 days "Gazprom Halts Gas Shipments To Europe Via Critical Pipeline" - Zero Hedge
  • 2 days The Fascist Dictatorship called Russia under Dictator for Life Putin
  • 23 hours Trump SLAMS Germany for ties with Russia over the breakfast table with Nato Secretary General
  • 5 days "Germany Gets Ready For Gas Rationing" by Tsvetana Paraskova
  • 3 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 4 days China Declared Its Russia Friendship Had ‘No Limits.’ It’s Having Second Thoughts.
  • 1 day US oil facts
  • 3 days How cheap Chinese tires might explain Russia's 'stalled' 40-mile-long military convoy in Ukraine
  • 5 days What Is Holding U.S. Oil Production Back?
  • 6 days "Leaders and Influencers who have trained under The World Economic Forum" - Climate Change Agenda and Build Back Better...slogans by World Economic Forum

Breaking News:

WTI Crude Falls 5% As IEA Agrees To 120 Million Barrel SPR Release

Russia’s Invasion Is Crushing China’s Belt And Road Ambitions

Russia’s Invasion Is Crushing China’s Belt And Road Ambitions

Sanctions on Russia are beginning…

Baghdad’s Bold Move To Take Over Kurdistan’s Oil Sector Is A Blow To Russia

Baghdad’s Bold Move To Take Over Kurdistan’s Oil Sector Is A Blow To Russia

Baghdad is doubling down on…

The Stakes Have Never Been Higher As EU Prepares For A Summit With China

The Stakes Have Never Been Higher As EU Prepares For A Summit With China

The European Union and China…

  1. Home
  2. Geopolitics
  3. International
Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani is a veteran finance writer, investor, engineer and researcher for Safehaven.com. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

War Crimes In Ukraine Bring The EU Closer To Full Russian Oil Ban

By Alex Kimani - Apr 06, 2022, 6:00 PM CDT
  • Evidence of war crimes in Ukraine bring EU closer to full ban on Russian crude.
  • Experts warn of extreme volatility in the event of an embargo on Russian oil.
  • EU sanctions on Russian oil and gas would send a strong signal that Russian oil is unlikely to regain its former market in Europe for an extended period.

Crude oil prices have continued to move over a wide range, with a weakening trend last week reversed this week by renewed EU momentum towards sanctions on Russian oil. 

Last week, Crude oil prices posted their biggest one-week loss in nearly two years, thanks to an apparent breakthrough in peace talks between Russia and Ukraine. Front-month U.S. WTI crude (CL1:COM) plunged 12.8% to $99.27/bbl and while Brent (CO1:COM) fell 11.1% to $104.39/bbl, the biggest weekly percentage decline for both benchmarks since late April 2020.

Previously, European countries walked back threats of sanctioning Russian oil after Russia promised to scale down military operations in the north of Ukraine. The promise sparked hope that the war in Ukraine may finally begin to de-escalate. 

But damning evidence of serious war crimes coming from Ukraine suggests that Russia could face more severe sanctions, including a ban on its oil by European nations.

Volatility remains extremely high across energy markets, with 30-day realized annualized Brent volatility increasing 2.2ppt w/w to a 22-month high of 79.2% on 4 April, while Dutch Title Transfer Facility (TTF) gas for May delivery rose EUR 5.714 per megawatt-hour (MWh) to EUR 109.523/MWh.

And the experts are warning that the situation is likely to remain this way for months to come.

Ban on Russian Oil Imports

The flow of "bloody money" to Russia must stop, Kyiv's mayor has said as the West prepares new sanctions on Moscow after dead civilians were found lining the streets of a Ukrainian town seized from Russian invaders. Since Russian forces withdrew from northern Ukraine, turning their assault on the south and east, grim images from the town of Bucha near Kyiv, including a mass grave and bound bodies of people shot at close range, have prompted international outrage.

Related: Russia Threatens G7 Nations As Ministers Reject Gas-For-Rubles Scheme

Indeed, commodities experts at Standard Chartered are now saying that the atrocities against Ukrainian civilians revealed by the withdrawal of Russian forces from areas north and east of Kyiv have made it very likely that EU countries will impose sanctions on Russian oil in the coming months. In the United States, Treasury secretary Janet Yellen has warned of "enormous economic repercussions" from the Ukraine war. Yellen is set to brief a House committee on Wednesday about the state of the global economy as the U.S. and its allies prepare more sanctions against Russia.

According to StanChart, the EU's most likely immediate measure--i.e., imposing sanctions on coal--will do little to placate member states and public opinion for a significant ratcheting up of the pressure on Russia. The experts say the sanctions will likely eventually result in a complete cessation of Russian oil exports to Europe, though questions remain on the potential timing of an EU agreement on sanctions, its speed of execution, and whether any exemptions would be allowed for specific oil products or specific refineries.

Russian Oil Output To Remain Depressed For Years

Source: GitHub

So far, Russian oil and gas exports to the EU remain largely unchanged since only the Baltic States have announced a 100% ban on Russian energy imports. Poland, a major thoroughfare for Russian energy supplies, has also been more proactive than most, after it took steps to block Russian coal imports and announced steps to halt Russian oil imports by year-end. Poland--home to the ~1.3mb/d Druzhba pipeline that carries Russian crude to several points in Poland, Germany, and the Czech Republic--directly consumes ~330kb/d of Russian crude and imported ~9.4mt of Russian thermal coal in 2020, accounting for ~5% of Russian exports. 

The EU currently gets about 40% of its natural gas from Russia, which powers everything from household heating to factory production, and makes up around 25% of the bloc's total energy consumption. StanChart estimates that Russia's oil flow to Europe before its invasion of Ukraine was 4.5 million barrels per day (mb/d), roughly evenly split between crude oil and oil products. That flow was worth about USD 115bn of export receipts to Russia in 2021 but is now closer to an annualized value of USD 170bn at current prices.

However, StanChart says that a move towards explicit EU sanctions on oil imports would keep Russian output below 8.5mb/d for several years, good for a 3mb/d decline compared to pre-invasion levels,  and introduce further downside to already low expectations for Russian oil output. Further, EU sanctions on Russian oil and gas would send a strong signal that Russian oil is unlikely to regain its former market in Europe for an extended period, if ever. EU sanctions will also likely increase the pressure on key countries, and particularly India, not to increase their imports from Russia above pre-invasion levels; up to now, part of the pushback from other users of Russian oil has been that they could not be expected to refrain from extra purchases if EU governments were not explicitly limiting their own use.

Assuming no increase in Iranian oil exports or in OPEC output beyond that specified in the current OPEC+ schedule of increases, StanChart estimates the average monthly deficit at 1.4mb/d, potentially reaching 2.7mb/d deficit in December. The average gap is less than the fall in Russian supply as the market was tending towards an H2 surplus before the invasion of Ukraine due to offsets on the demand side. However, the experts note that a sustained 1.4mb/d gap is still highly significant, particularly when starting from a base of very low inventories. To cover the gap and allow inventories to rebuild, the balance needs to loosen (through a combination of less demand and more supply) by about 2mb/d for the remainder of the year. An additional loosening of 1-2mb/d in Q2 would also help to minimize the price pressure caused by the short-term dislocations as trade flows readjust.

Iran Can Bridge The Supply Gap

StanChart says the supply gap does not appear to be unbridgeable, adding that U.S. investment banks that have labeled the current situation as the biggest supply shock in history are wide off the mark.

Indeed, the analysts say the shock will be substantially less (in both absolute terms and relative to the size of the market) than the Iranian oil crisis in the early-1950s, the Iraqi invasion of Kuwait in 1990, and the 1973 oil embargo. In fact, a deal in the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) talks in Vienna alone would be enough to cover most of the supply gap, as would even a significantly delayed OPEC reaction to Russia's inability to reach its OPEC+ targets. 

The commodity experts say that in the final analysis, economic self-interest and the maintenance of OPEC's credibility as a stabilizing force in the market will eventually lead to higher OPEC output. However, they concede that supply shocks and oil price volatility will likely dominate markets in the near-and mid-terms.

By Alex Kimani for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Baghdad’s Bold Move To Take Over Kurdistan’s Oil Sector Is A Blow To Russia
Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani is a veteran finance writer, investor, engineer and researcher for Safehaven.com. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

U.S. Oil Demand Has Been Vastly Overestimated

U.S. Oil Demand Has Been Vastly Overestimated
The Unstoppable Flow Of Russian Gas

The Unstoppable Flow Of Russian Gas
Saudi Arabia Raises Oil Prices To Record Premiums

Saudi Arabia Raises Oil Prices To Record Premiums
How Biden’s Huge Strategic Oil Release Could Backfire

How Biden’s Huge Strategic Oil Release Could Backfire
Why Buffett Is Buying Energy Stocks At Multi-Year Highs

Why Buffett Is Buying Energy Stocks At Multi-Year Highs



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com