WTO Forecasts Global Trade Slowdown Amid Economic Headwinds

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 82.84 +0.53 +0.64%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 84.50 +0.43 +0.51%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 85.84 -0.27 -0.31%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 3.321 +0.155 +4.90%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.191 +0.002 +0.07%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 84.25 -2.02 -2.34%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 84.25 -2.02 -2.34%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 87.90 -3.29 -3.61%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 88.51 -3.84 -4.16%
Chart Mars US 22 hours 80.61 -1.76 -2.14%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.191 +0.002 +0.07%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 85.55 -4.44 -4.93%
Graph down Murban 2 days 87.83 -4.55 -4.93%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 84.03 -3.41 -3.90%
Graph down Basra Light 676 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 88.56 -3.01 -3.29%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 87.90 -3.29 -3.61%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 87.90 -3.29 -3.61%
Chart Girassol 2 days 89.00 -3.20 -3.47%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 88.51 -3.84 -4.16%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 129 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 10 hours 61.41 -1.96 -3.09%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 14 hours 84.46 -1.91 -2.21%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 14 hours 82.71 -1.91 -2.26%
Graph down Sweet Crude 10 hours 78.21 -2.11 -2.63%
Graph down Peace Sour 10 hours 74.81 -1.86 -2.43%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 10 hours 74.81 -1.86 -2.43%
Chart Light Sour Blend 10 hours 77.41 -2.26 -2.84%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 10 hours 84.06 -2.56 -2.96%
Chart Central Alberta 10 hours 75.31 -1.56 -2.03%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 84.25 -2.02 -2.34%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 78.79 -1.91 -2.37%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 72.54 -1.91 -2.57%
Graph down ANS West Coast 5 days 93.23 -2.40 -2.51%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 77.89 -1.91 -2.39%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 78.79 -1.91 -2.37%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 78.79 -1.91 -2.37%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 78.75 -2.00 -2.48%
Chart Kansas Common 3 days 74.50 -5.00 -6.29%
Chart Buena Vista 10 days 98.88 +2.54 +2.64%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 10 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 14 mins Kidnapped by an electric car

Breaking News:

Germany Considers Extending Energy Price Caps Through March 2024

Ukraine Back In U.S. Political Spotlight

Ukraine Back In U.S. Political Spotlight

Ukraine is emerging as a…

U.S. Delays Aid To Ukraine Amid Domestic Political Disputes

U.S. Delays Aid To Ukraine Amid Domestic Political Disputes

The US Congress, caught in…

Biden Met With Central Asian Leaders To Discuss Trade And Development

Biden Met With Central Asian Leaders To Discuss Trade And Development

For the first time in…

  1. Home
  2. Geopolitics
  3. International
ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

WTO Forecasts Global Trade Slowdown Amid Economic Headwinds

By ZeroHedge - Oct 06, 2023, 3:00 PM CDT
  • Global trade and output have been impacted by the Federal Reserve's tight monetary policy, coupled with supply chain issues, China's property market slump, and the Ukraine war.
  • WTO projects the merchandise trade volume in 2023 to rise only by 0.8% from the previous year, a steep drop from the previously forecasted 1.7%.
  • Amidst the economic slowdown concerns, 84% of corporate executives anticipate a downturn as early as 2024, while the Fed remains optimistic about avoiding a recession.
Join Our Community
Trade

One day after the Geneva-based UN Conference on Trade and Development (Unctad) warned central banks are at risk of triggering a full-blown global recession in their pursuit of higher interest rates to reach their 2% inflation targets, World Trade Organization economists published a report on Thursday morning outlining global growth will be sharply lower than forecasted for the remainder of 2023.

WTO economists said world trade and output began to slow in the fourth quarter of 2022 due to the Federal Reserve's tighter monetary policy and tighter monetary policy in Europe and other major economies. A combination of snarled global supply chains, the property market downturn in China, and the consequences of the war in Ukraine add continued downward pressure on international trade. 

"The trade slowdown appears to be broad-based, involving a large number of countries and a wide array of goods," the economists said, adding, "Trade growth should pick up next year accompanied by slow but stable GDP growth."

The Geneva-based institution expects the merchandise trade volume in 2023 to slightly increase by .8% from last year, compared with an April forecast of 1.7%. That's well below the 2.6% annual growth recorded since the global financial crisis about 16 years ago. 

"The projected slowdown in trade for 2023 is cause for concern, because of the adverse implications for the living standards of people around the world. Global economic fragmentation would only make these challenges worse, which is why WTO members must seize the opportunity to strengthen the global trading framework by avoiding protectionism and fostering a more resilient and inclusive global economy. The global economy, and in particular poor countries, will struggle to recover without a stable, open, predictable, rules-based and fair multilateral trading system," WTO Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala wrote in a statement. 

WTO said, "The exact causes of the slowdown are not clear, but inflation, high-interest rates, US dollar appreciation, and geopolitical tensions are all contributing elements."

In a separate report, Infrastructure Capital Advisors CEO Jay Hatfield told Yahoo Finance Live that if rates stay this high, "We'll have a global recession, and the US may even get dragged into it." 

And Richard Kozul-Wright, the director of Unctad's globalization and development strategies division, said: "The global economy is stalling, with Europe teetering on the edge of recession, China facing strong headwinds and financial stresses are reappearing in the United States." 

Meanwhile, Fed members and staffers see no recession in the near future, while 84% of corporate executives warn of an incoming downturn as early as 2024

ADVERTISEMENT

By Zerohedge.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Moscow's Battlefront Drones Linked To Chinese Manufacturer
ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Oil Prices Tumble As The EIA Reports A Significant Gasoline Build

Oil Prices Tumble As The EIA Reports A Significant Gasoline Build
Wary Of Weakening Demand, Saudi Arabia Changes Pricing Strategy

Wary Of Weakening Demand, Saudi Arabia Changes Pricing Strategy
AI-Tech Leads To NASA Energy Breakthrough

AI-Tech Leads To NASA Energy Breakthrough
Saudi Arabia’s Oil Gamble Pays Off With $95 Brent

Saudi Arabia’s Oil Gamble Pays Off With $95 Brent
Breakthrough Research Revolutionizes Hydrogen Generation

Breakthrough Research Revolutionizes Hydrogen Generation

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com