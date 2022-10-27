Uzbekistan Looks To Position Itself As A Key Transport Hub In Central Asia

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 89.12 +1.21 +1.38%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 96.62 +0.93 +0.97%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 93.64 -1.68 -1.76%
Graph down Natural Gas 14 mins 5.435 -0.171 -3.05%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.984 +0.084 +2.90%
Graph down Louisiana Light 6 days 88.47 -0.80 -0.90%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 6 days 88.47 -0.80 -0.90%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 94.95 +1.81 +1.94%
Chart Opec Basket 6 days 92.09 -0.39 -0.42%
Chart Mars US 18 hours 83.66 +2.04 +2.50%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.984 +0.084 +2.90%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 89.67 +0.84 +0.95%
Graph up Murban 1 day 93.12 +0.27 +0.29%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 89.55 +2.34 +2.68%
Graph down Basra Light 331 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 95.73 +2.31 +2.47%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 94.95 +1.81 +1.94%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 94.95 +1.81 +1.94%
Chart Girassol 1 day 95.42 +1.84 +1.97%
Chart Opec Basket 6 days 92.09 -0.39 -0.42%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 1 day 59.39 +1.03 +1.76%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 10 hours 66.66 +2.59 +4.04%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 10 hours 90.06 +2.59 +2.96%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 10 hours 88.31 +2.59 +3.02%
Graph up Sweet Crude 10 hours 85.46 +2.59 +3.13%
Graph up Peace Sour 10 hours 82.16 +2.59 +3.25%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 10 hours 82.16 +2.59 +3.25%
Chart Light Sour Blend 10 hours 83.46 +2.59 +3.20%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 10 hours 92.41 +2.59 +2.88%
Chart Central Alberta 10 hours 81.76 +2.59 +3.27%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 6 days 88.47 -0.80 -0.90%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 6 days 81.50 -1.00 -1.21%
Graph down Giddings 6 days 75.25 -1.00 -1.31%
Graph up ANS West Coast 8 days 91.82 +2.17 +2.42%
Graph down West Texas Sour 6 days 80.08 -0.93 -1.15%
Graph down Eagle Ford 6 days 81.53 -0.93 -1.13%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 6 days 81.53 -0.93 -1.13%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 6 days 81.50 -1.00 -1.21%
Chart Kansas Common 9 days 77.50 -6.50 -7.74%
Chart Buena Vista 6 days 95.86 +0.37 +0.39%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 7 minutes Oil production cut: Are the US and Saudi Arabia on a damaging collision course?
  • 9 minutes OPEC+ Cuts Risk Oil-Price Spike and World Recession, IEA Warns
  • 8 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 1 hour "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 2 days Europeans and Americans are beginning to see the results of depending on renewables.
  • 3 hours Wind droughts
  • 5 days "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  • 8 days Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages?
  • 17 hours "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 17 hours The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 24 hours "Forget Oil, The Real Crisis Is Diesel Inventories: The US Has Just 25 Days Left" by Zero Hedge - 5 Stars *****
  • 2 days "The Global Digital ID Prison" by James Corbett of CorbettReport.com
  • 5 days European Parliament Members, Cristian Terhes et al, push back against Totalitarian Digital ID and Carbon Tyranny in Europe.

Breaking News:

Russia: Commercial Satellites Could Be Targeted In Retaliatory Strikes

What’s Next For Xi Jinping?

What’s Next For Xi Jinping?

China’s General Secretary Xi Jinping…

Iran Cozies Up To Russia As Western Sanctions Sting

Iran Cozies Up To Russia As Western Sanctions Sting

The weight of Western sanctions…

Russia’s Inevitable Border Crisis

Russia’s Inevitable Border Crisis

Russia’s illegal annexations of four…

  1. Home
  2. Geopolitics
  3. International
The Jamestown Foundation

The Jamestown Foundation

Founded in 1984, The Jamestown Foundation is an independent, non-partisan research institution dedicated to providing timely information concerning critical political and strategic developments in China,…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Uzbekistan Looks To Position Itself As A Key Transport Hub In Central Asia

By The Jamestown Foundation - Oct 27, 2022, 11:00 AM CDT
  • Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has sparked the destabilization of the Northern Corridor as tensions grow between Astana and Moscow.
  • Uzbekistan sees an opportunity in the row, aiming to create a transport hub for Central Asia. 
  • Several strategic and economic reasons underline why Tashkent hopes to play an increasingly essential role as a transport hub in the region.
Join Our Community

Throughout the Russo-Ukrainian war and a period of tense relations between Russia and Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan has followed a proactive track of transport diplomacy to strengthen its geopolitical and geo-economic position through Eurasian rail trade. The main aim of Tashkent’s diplomacy is to transform itself from a landlocked country into a land-linked country with wider Eurasia. The destabilization of the Northern Corridor and growing concerns about tensions between Astana and Moscow have created an excellent opportunity for Uzbekistan to emerge as an alternative transportation hub in Central Asia. During the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit on September 15 and 16, Uzbekistani President Shavkat Mirziyoyev presented his proposal to revive Central Asia’s regional links with South Asia and strengthen overall regional connectivity, demonstrating that Tashkent seeks to strengthen its position through East-West as well as North-South rail trade (China Daily, September 23).

Several strategic and economic reasons underline why Tashkent hopes to play an increasingly essential role as a transport hub in Central Asia. To begin with, Uzbekistan wants to use the existing opportunity to open new trade routes, create an alternative corridor to traditional Russian-Kazakhstani routes and attract international companies from, among others, China and the European Union. Additionally, Mirziyoyev aims to securitize the country by way of becoming a regional transportation corridor for the great powers.

Economically, this approach will diversify export and import routes and reduce dependence on Russia—80 percent of Uzbekistani exports and imports pass through Russia—as well as protect the country from most major external economic shocks. Furthermore, improved transit links and infrastructure have garnered the attention of the major regional powers, thus attracting much-needed investment to Uzbekistan (see EDM, April 18). As a result, Tashkent can enjoy transit fees and contribute to a positive spillover effect for the national economy, which will lead to new jobs and, hopefully, jumpstart the country’s economic growth.

As a result of Tashkent’s proactive transportation diplomacy, recent developments highlight Uzbekistan’s growing importance as a Eurasian transportation hub. To this end, the launching of the China–Kyrgyzstan–Uzbekistan–Afghanistan multimodal route and the completion of the trial project for container transportation through the international multimodal route of China–Kyrgyzstan–Uzbekistan–Turkmenistan–Azerbaijan–Georgia–Turkey–Europe are critical advancements (ADY Container, August 8; Tashkent Times, September 20). Moreover, the shipment of the first cargo train from Qingdao to Samarkand via the SCO Express Line spotlights China’s growing cooperation with Uzbekistan (Kun.uz, September 29).

All three of these routes bypass Kazakhstan, thus elevating Uzbekistan’s role as a regional transit hub. In addition, the new routes reflect the growing interest of Chinese companies to use and invest in Uzbekistan for improved East-West rail trade.

Finally, discussion on launching the new Uzbekistan–Turkmenistan–Iran–India transport corridor shows that Tashkent is interested not only in improving regional connectivity to reach the Chinese and European markets but also in developing its links with India to ensure its ability to reach South Asian markets (UzDaily.com, September 22).

Related: Colombia Is On The Brink Of An Energy Crisis

In addition to new routes, another important determinant has been the development of improved hard and soft infrastructure. In terms of hard infrastructure, at the SCO summit, a tripartite agreement was signed between China, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan on cooperation in the construction of the Uzbekistan–Kyrgyzstan–China railway. The new line will be the shortest route from China to Europe and the Middle East, with the potential to attract up to 15 percent of the throughput from the Kazakhstani-Russian route (CACI Analyst, November 24, 2020; Kun.uz, September 15). The new railway will position Uzbekistan at the center of one of the region’s most consequential supply routes.

Similarly, Tashkent has decided to participate in the construction of the Trans-Afghan railway (AKIPress.com, March 29). This line will shorten the arrival of goods from Uzbekistan to Pakistan from 35 days to just four or five days (Gazeta.uz, April 16, 2021). Moreover, it will strengthen Uzbekistan’s position among the other Central Asian countries and Pakistan, as the railway will represent the shortest and most economical route to reach the Arabian Sea.

In terms of soft infrastructure, Uzbekistan is actively negotiating tariffs and simplifying customs laws with its neighbors and others in the region. In this context, Uzbekistan, Azerbaijan and Turkey’s discussion to further simplify cargo transportation among one another, as well as Uzbekistan and China’s negotiations on issues of mutual recognition of authorized economic operators are key developments in Tashkent achieving its wider transit goals (UzDaily.com, October 2; Trend.az, August 18).

In sum, the destabilization of the Northern Corridor and growing tensions between Russia and Kazakhstan have created an opportunity for Uzbekistan to emerge as an alternative transportation hub in Central Asia. In the short term, Tashkent’s proactive transportation diplomacy promotes the country’s desire to attract higher cargo volumes and increase its potential for further development of regional connectivity in cooperation with the great powers—primarily China. In the long term, Uzbekistan’s establishment of improved soft and hard infrastructure with the help of other countries in the region may maximize its geo-economic position and provide for the emergence of a second transport hub in Central Asia, rivaling Kazakhstan.

By The Jamestown Foundation

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

How Is Russia's War Impacting China’s Belt And Road Ambitions
The Jamestown Foundation

The Jamestown Foundation

Founded in 1984, The Jamestown Foundation is an independent, non-partisan research institution dedicated to providing timely information concerning critical political and strategic developments in China,…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Unrest Within Russia Is Ramping Up

Unrest Within Russia Is Ramping Up
Nanotech Breakthrough Sets World Record For Solar Cell Efficiency

Nanotech Breakthrough Sets World Record For Solar Cell Efficiency
How The Diesel Crisis Became An Inflationary Time Bomb

How The Diesel Crisis Became An Inflationary Time Bomb
Asian Buyers Are Scooping Up Gold At Low Prices

Asian Buyers Are Scooping Up Gold At Low Prices
Texas Natural Gas Prices Go Negative

Texas Natural Gas Prices Go Negative



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com