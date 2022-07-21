U.S. To Send More Weapons To Ukraine As Russia Looks Beyond Donbas

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 96.28 -3.60 -3.60%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 103.9 -3.07 -2.87%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 106.0 -2.20 -2.03%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 7.928 -0.079 -0.99%
Graph down Gasoline 20 mins 3.149 -0.126 -3.85%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 107.5 -1.37 -1.26%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 107.5 -1.37 -1.26%
Chart Bonny Light 22 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 109.9 -0.34 -0.31%
Chart Mars US 22 hours 98.86 -2.36 -2.33%
Chart Gasoline 20 mins 3.149 -0.126 -3.85%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 22 days 113.0 -1.05 -0.92%
Graph down Murban 22 days 118.7 -0.80 -0.67%
Graph down Iran Heavy 22 days 107.7 -4.37 -3.90%
Graph down Basra Light 234 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 22 days 117.8 -4.13 -3.39%
Graph down Bonny Light 22 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 22 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25%
Chart Girassol 22 days 117.1 -3.86 -3.19%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 109.9 -0.34 -0.31%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 3 days 77.42 +0.98 +1.28%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 14 hours 85.78 -0.86 -0.99%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 14 hours 102.0 -0.86 -0.84%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 14 hours 100.3 -0.86 -0.85%
Graph down Sweet Crude 14 hours 98.18 -0.86 -0.87%
Graph down Peace Sour 14 hours 95.33 -0.86 -0.89%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 14 hours 95.33 -0.86 -0.89%
Chart Light Sour Blend 14 hours 97.43 -0.86 -0.87%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 14 hours 101.0 -0.86 -0.84%
Chart Central Alberta 14 hours 95.63 -0.86 -0.89%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 107.5 -1.37 -1.26%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 98.75 -2.00 -1.99%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 92.50 -2.00 -2.12%
Graph up ANS West Coast 1 min 110.8 +1.74 +1.60%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 96.91 -1.26 -1.28%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 100.9 -1.26 -1.23%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 100.9 -1.26 -1.23%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 98.75 -2.00 -1.99%
Chart Kansas Common 3 days 98.75 +10.75 +12.22%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 111.1 +1.62 +1.48%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 8 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 12 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 2 hours Australian power prices go insane
  • 2 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 1 day Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages?
  • 2 days "ESG Underperformance Will Be Its Undoing" by well-known Lance Roberts
  • 1 hour Wind droughts
  • 3 days "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 2 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in

Breaking News:

Spain, Portugal, Greece Reject EU 15% Gas Usage Cut

Is Biden Ready To Ease Sanctions Against Venezuela?

Is Biden Ready To Ease Sanctions Against Venezuela?

The United States appears to…

Is China Preparing To Emulate Russia’s Invasion Of Ukraine?

Is China Preparing To Emulate Russia’s Invasion Of Ukraine?

It is no secret that…

Major Russian Investment Projects Are Being Sidelined Due To Sanctions

Major Russian Investment Projects Are Being Sidelined Due To Sanctions

A struggling Russian Far East…

  1. Home
  2. Geopolitics
  3. International
RFE/RL staff

RFE/RL staff

RFE/RL journalists report the news in 21 countries where a free press is banned by the government or not fully established. We provide what many…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

U.S. To Send More Weapons To Ukraine As Russia Looks Beyond Donbas

By RFE/RL staff - Jul 21, 2022, 12:00 PM CDT
  • Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Moscow’s military “tasks” in Ukraine now extend beyond Donbas.
  • The United States is set to send more high-mobility artillery rocket systems to help Ukraine in its defense efforts.
  • U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin explained, “Ukraine needs the firepower and the ammunition to withstand this barrage and to strike back.”
Join Our Community

The United States will send four more high-mobility artillery rocket systems (HIMARS) to Ukraine, U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said, after Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Moscow's military "tasks" in Ukraine now go beyond the eastern Donbas region.

Austin told journalists at the Pentagon that Ukraine had made excellent use of the HIMARS that Washington had sent thus far, and their impact can be seen on the battlefield.

"Russia is keeping up its relentless shelling, and that's a cruel tactic that harkens back to the horrors of World War I. So Ukraine needs the firepower and the ammunition to withstand this barrage and to strike back," he said.

HIMARS have a longer range and are more precise than the Soviet-era artillery that Ukraine had in its arsenal, and Ukrainian officials have said their deployment has been critical in the fight to repel Russian troops and to strike their supply lines.

Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov on July 19 asked Washington to send more HIMARS, saying Kyiv's forces had used them to destroy some 30 Russian command stations and ammunition depots.

Reznikov and other Ukrainian defense officials participated in the Ukraine Defense Contact Group meeting on July 20, saying afterward that he and his colleagues drew three conclusions from the meeting: There is no war “fatigue” among allies backing Ukraine, there is an understanding that the security of all of Europe not just Ukraine is at stake, and many of Ukraine’s partners are prepared to train its soldiers.

The four additional HIMARS will bring to 16 the number sent by the United States. Austin said the new package would also include ammunition for multiple-launch rocket systems (MLRS) that can precisely strike targets up to 80 kilometers away.

Austin said at the start of a virtual meeting with allies that the United States would continue to find innovative ways to support the Ukrainian armed forces and will tailor the assistance to ensure that Ukraine has the technology, ammunition, and "sheer firepower" to defend itself.

Related: Putin: Gazprom Could Further Cut Gas Flows Via Nord Stream

The United States has provided $8 billion in security assistance since the war began.

Lavrov's comments earlier in an interview with Russian state media were the clearest acknowledgment yet that Moscow has expanded its war goals.

Lavrov also said peace talks made no sense at the moment because Western governments were leaning on Ukraine to fight rather than negotiate.

Austin said Lavrov's comments were not a surprise and appeared to be aimed at the Russian population.

"I think he's talking to the people in Russia who have been ill-informed throughout," Austin told reporters.

Nearly five months after President Vladimir Putin ordered the invasion, Russian forces are grinding through the Donbas region of eastern Ukraine and occupy around a fifth of the country.

U.S. General Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said the Donbas region had not been lost by Ukrainians yet and described it as a "grinding war of attrition."

About 200 Ukrainian forces had been trained on the HIMARS and none of the systems had been destroyed by Russian forces, Milley said at a news conference.

A number of options are under consideration to further help Ukrainian troops, including training for pilots, but no decision has been made, Milley said.

Earlier on July 20, Lavrov told Russian media that the geographical objectives of Russia's "special military operation" in Ukraine were no longer limited to the eastern Donetsk and Luhansk regions, commonly known as the Donbas.

"Now, the geography is different. And it is not only [the territories controlled by Kremlin-backed separatists in the Donbas] but also the Kherson region, the Zaporizhzhya region, and a number of other territories, and the process continues, and it continues consequently and persistently," he said in an interview with RIA Novosti news agency and RT television.

Lavrov added that "if the West delivers long-range weapons to Kyiv, the geographic goals of the special operation in Ukraine will expand even more."

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said later on July 20 in his nightly video address that Ukraine is working on obtaining air defense systems from partners.

Noting the HIMARs, the anti-tank Javelins, and other weapons Ukraine has received, Zelenskiy said it was "obvious" that the next equally important type of weapon will be modern air defense systems.

Ukraine has had some successes in destroying missiles, "but a completely different speed and scale of protection is needed," Zelenskiy said.

He said the provision of such systems depends "on political decisions that can be made in key capitals," and noted that his wife, first lady Olena Zelenska, had made air defense part of her appeal when she spoke on July 20 to U.S. lawmakers.

Kyiv will quickly receive an answer to its requests, he said.

By RFE/RL

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Biden's Risky Middle Eastern Rubicon

Next Post

China’s Secret Debt Deals With Tajikistan Are A Cause For Concern
RFE/RL staff

RFE/RL staff

RFE/RL journalists report the news in 21 countries where a free press is banned by the government or not fully established. We provide what many…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Who Really Controls The World’s Oil Reserves?

Who Really Controls The World’s Oil Reserves?
Europe Does A Complete U-Turn On African Oil And Gas

Europe Does A Complete U-Turn On African Oil And Gas
Keystone Force Majeure Cuts Oil Flows To U.S.

Keystone Force Majeure Cuts Oil Flows To U.S.
Saudi Arabia Reveals Oil Production Capacity Limits

Saudi Arabia Reveals Oil Production Capacity Limits
Soaring U.S. Production Can't Keep LNG Prices In Check

Soaring U.S. Production Can't Keep LNG Prices In Check



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com