The U.S. Calls On Russia To Cap Soaring Oil Prices

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 1 day 68.99 +0.40 +0.58%
Brent Crude 1 day 78.09 -0.09 -0.12%
Natural Gas 1 day 2.751 -0.049 -1.75%
Mars US 1 day 73.19 +0.40 +0.55%
Opec Basket 3 days 76.46 -0.70 -0.91%
Urals 2 days 76.33 +0.19 +0.25%
Louisiana Light 3 days 75.85 -2.72 -3.46%
Louisiana Light 3 days 75.85 -2.72 -3.46%
Bonny Light 2 days 79.03 -0.15 -0.19%
Mexican Basket 3 days 67.45 -1.11 -1.62%
Natural Gas 1 day 2.751 -0.049 -1.75%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 2 days 75.17 -1.53 -1.99%
Murban 2 days 78.20 +0.11 +0.14%
Iran Heavy 2 days 72.62 -0.20 -0.27%
Basra Light 2 days 76.93 -0.32 -0.41%
Saharan Blend 2 days 77.60 -0.04 -0.05%
Bonny Light 2 days 79.03 -0.15 -0.19%
Bonny Light 2 days 79.03 -0.15 -0.19%
Girassol 2 days 78.20 -0.27 -0.34%
Opec Basket 3 days 76.46 -0.70 -0.91%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 1 day 37.91 -1.57 -3.98%
Western Canadian Select 3 days 33.84 -3.03 -8.22%
Canadian Condensate 3 days 57.59 -2.78 -4.60%
Premium Synthetic 3 days 68.74 -1.78 -2.52%
Sweet Crude 3 days 49.59 -2.28 -4.40%
Peace Sour 3 days 46.84 -1.78 -3.66%
Peace Sour 3 days 46.84 -1.78 -3.66%
Light Sour Blend 3 days 57.59 -1.78 -3.00%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 days 56.59 -1.78 -3.05%
Central Alberta 3 days 47.59 -1.78 -3.61%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 3 days 75.85 -2.72 -3.46%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 65.50 +0.50 +0.77%
Giddings 2 days 59.25 +0.50 +0.85%
ANS West Coast 4 days 78.07 +1.33 +1.73%
West Texas Sour 2 days 62.94 +0.40 +0.64%
Eagle Ford 2 days 66.89 +0.40 +0.60%
Eagle Ford 2 days 66.89 +0.40 +0.60%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 65.44 +0.40 +0.62%
Kansas Common 3 days 58.75 -1.75 -2.89%
Buena Vista 3 days 76.10 -1.53 -1.97%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 6 minutes WTI now at $70+ headed for $50s
  • 12 minutes US SURPASSES SAUDI ARABIA AS THE WORLD’S TOP OIL PRODUCER
  • 16 minutes Oil stocks are heating up again! What's on your Watchlist?
  • 1 hour China’s Oil Futures Contract Is Beginning to Show Its Teeth
  • 1 day gas lines set 70 houses on fire simultaneously in Massachusetts, live now.
  • 10 hours Bezos Rips Trump For ‘Dangerous’ Attacks on The Media
  • 1 day Regime For Regime: China Says Willing To Provide Venezuela With What Help It Can
  • 5 hours Russia C-Bank Has Oil at $35 Scenario
  • 12 hours OIL PEOPLE! HELP CREATE A SURE WAY TO CREATE WORLD PEACE! YOU ARE THE ONLY ONES WHO CAN!
  • 1 day Tesla's Finance Team Is Losing Another Top Executive
  • 1 day Permian already crested the productivity bell curve - downward now to Tier 2 geological locations
  • 1 day Taller Is Better: A Race for Windmills
  • 5 hours Pandemonium in Venezuela.
  • 2 days Coalition against tariffs
  • 2 days Tesla low-Musk high
  • 2 days VW CEO Warns of Higher Than Expected Electric Car Costs
  • 2 days Germany Should have Gone with Nuclear

Breaking News:

U.S. Secretary Of State Criticizes Iran-Chinese Oil Ties

Alt Text

The Biggest Threat To The Oil And Gas Industry

Trump’s trade war is poised…

Alt Text

Will The U.S. Let India Continue To Import Iranian Crude?

India is facing a bit…

Alt Text

How Iran Plans To Bypass The World’s Main Oil Chokepoint

Iran’s decision to move away…

  1. Home
  2. Geopolitics
  3. International
Tim Daiss

Tim Daiss

I'm an oil markets analyst, journalist and author that has been working out of the Asia-Pacific region for 12 years. I’ve covered oil, energy markets…

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

The U.S. Calls On Russia To Cap Soaring Oil Prices

By Tim Daiss - Sep 15, 2018, 4:00 PM CDT US

As crucial mid-term congressional elections in November draw near, the Trump administration is feeling the heat over higher oil prices. London-traded global oil benchmark Brent breached the $80 per barrel price point on Wednesday, its highest level since May 2. NYMEX-traded U.S. oil benchmark West Texas Intermediate Crude (WTI) reached over $70 per barrel on Wednesday.

While both benchmarks pared gains on Thursday, moving back from four month highs, as investors focused on risk from the ongoing emerging market crises and trade disputes that could trim demand as supply tightens, high oil prices along with corresponding higher gasoline prices in the U.S. have the opportunity to play havoc with Republican hopes to hold onto key seats in November and retain control in Congress. Such a loss would ensure that Trump’s second half in office would face severe uphill battles with possible heightened calls from Democrats for impeachment.

Amid higher oil prices that could easily settle above $80 per, U.S. Energy Secretary Rick Perry is reaching out to Russia.

“The kingdom (Saudi Arabia), the members of OPEC that are opting their production to be able to make sure that the citizenry of the world does not see a spike in oil price ... are to be admired and appreciated, and Russia is one of them,” Perry said after meeting Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak in Moscow on Wednesday.

The U.S., Russia and Saudi Arabia are also working together to make sure the world has access to affordable energy, Perry added.

Reaching out to Russia

In what can arguably be called an act of concession prompted by worries over spiking global oil prices, Perry said he proposed creating a joint investment fund to develop new projects with Russia, adding the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) could be part of such a fund. The RDIF said that is supported such a fund.

Related: Gas Could Overtake Oil As The Largest U.S. Energy Source This Year

The RDIF is Russia’s sovereign wealth fund established in 2011 by Moscow to make equity investments in high-growth sectors of the Russian economy. According to the fund’s website, it has some $10bn of reserved capital management.

The complications in Perry’s overture are obvious. Washington, which has levied numerous crippling sanctions against Russia over a number of issues, ranging from its annexation of Crimea to Moscow’s meddling in U.S. elections, now needs Moscow’s help to reign in spiraling global oil prices. It’s a pivot from merely trying to pressure long-time ally Saudi Arabia over its oil production plans, particularly since the new OPEC, non-OPEC partnership, with Russia, has for all intent and purposes replaced what OPEC could do on its own in the past but has lost, the ability to sway and control global oil prices.

Dubious message

To those in Russia it could also appear to be a dubious message. Sanctions are still in place on Russian oil and gas exploration projects necessary to grow the country’s oil and gas production - the very assistance that Perry is asking for. Russia’s natural resources ministry has already admitted that sanctions have hampered the country’s oil and gas exploration ambitions.

"Sanctions against Russian oil and gas companies, which limit the inflow of foreign investment, new technologies and equipment in the industry complicate the development of new projects in Russia, especially offshore and those directed at hard-to-extract reserves development," the ministry said in the report on the state and use of Russian mineral resources in 2016-2017.

However, Moscow is fighting fought back by seeking funding for these projects in Chinese RNB or domestic funds, effectively bypassing the use of dollars and the U.S. financial system.

Mixed message

In spite of Perry’s acquiescence toward Russia’s ability to help the Trump administration’s push to bring down global oil prices, he also came with a mixed message.

Perry also met with Russian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Anton Siluanov. Perry told the officials that the Trump administration opposes Nord Stream 2 because it would concentrate a single route of Russian gas into Europe, “one vulnerable to disruption and risks of over reliance for European customers.”

Related: California Just Signed The World’s Most Aggressive Climate Bill

Nord Stream 2 is a 759 mile (1,222 km) natural gas pipeline running on the bed of the Baltic Sea from Russian gas fields to Germany, bypassing existing land routes over Ukraine, Poland and Belarus. It would double the existing Nord Stream pipeline’s current annual capacity of 55 bcm and is expected to become operational by the end of next year.

The U.S. has long maintained that the pipeline presents security risks to much of Europe and even could even open ways for Russia to install undersea surveillance equipment in the Baltic Sea.

Ulterior motive allegations

May EU members, particularly Germany as well as Moscow itself, see U.S. resistance to the Nord Stream 2 project as a way for Trump to push American LNG exports into Europe. However, at the end of the day Russian gas is far cheaper than imported U.S. LNG volumes going into Europe and will likely stay that way for decades.

Perry told the Russian officials that the Trump administration welcomes competition on energy from Russia, but “Moscow can no longer use energy as an economic weapon.”

Asked during a joint news conference with his Russian counterpart whether the U.S. might impose punitive measures against Nord Stream 2 and other projects, Perry said, "Yes."

Russia has long countered that the proposed gas pipeline is purely a “commercial project” and will proceed with without U.S. approval.

By Tim Daiss for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

How Iran Plans To Bypass The World’s Main Oil Chokepoint
Tim Daiss

Tim Daiss

I'm an oil markets analyst, journalist and author that has been working out of the Asia-Pacific region for 12 years. I’ve covered oil, energy markets…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Is A New Crisis Brewing In The Saudi Royal Family?

Is A New Crisis Brewing In The Saudi Royal Family?
Why The U.S. Is Suddenly Buying A Lot More Saudi Oil

Why The U.S. Is Suddenly Buying A Lot More Saudi Oil

 Oil Prices Rally On Significant Crude Draw

Oil Prices Rally On Significant Crude Draw

 How Iran Plans To Bypass The World’s Main Oil Chokepoint

How Iran Plans To Bypass The World’s Main Oil Chokepoint

 Hurricane Danger Lifts Oil Prices

Hurricane Danger Lifts Oil Prices

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com