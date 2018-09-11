Can Iran’s Gas Sector Thrive In The Face Of Fresh Sanctions?

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 11 mins 69.29 +1.75 +2.59%
Brent Crude 11 mins 78.88 +1.51 +1.95%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.808 +0.004 +0.14%
Mars US 19 hours 71.14 -0.21 -0.29%
Opec Basket 2 days 75.20 +1.03 +1.39%
Urals 5 days 75.49 +0.00 +0.00%
Louisiana Light 2 days 74.60 -0.18 -0.24%
Louisiana Light 2 days 74.60 -0.18 -0.24%
Bonny Light 2 days 78.52 +1.01 +1.30%
Mexican Basket 2 days 66.39 +0.38 +0.58%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.808 +0.004 +0.14%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 2 days 75.67 +1.16 +1.56%
Murban 2 days 77.66 +1.76 +2.32%
Iran Heavy 2 days 71.73 +1.16 +1.64%
Basra Light 2 days 76.40 +0.65 +0.86%
Saharan Blend 2 days 76.29 +1.09 +1.45%
Bonny Light 2 days 78.52 +1.01 +1.30%
Bonny Light 2 days 78.52 +1.01 +1.30%
Girassol 2 days 77.61 +0.88 +1.15%
Opec Basket 2 days 75.20 +1.03 +1.39%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 16 mins 40.69 +1.34 +3.41%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 34.04 -0.21 -0.61%
Canadian Condensate 2 days 55.04 -2.71 -4.69%
Premium Synthetic 2 days 67.69 -0.21 -0.31%
Sweet Crude 2 days 44.04 -2.46 -5.29%
Peace Sour 2 days 41.54 -1.21 -2.83%
Peace Sour 2 days 41.54 -1.21 -2.83%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 52.54 -0.21 -0.40%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 52.54 -4.21 -7.42%
Central Alberta 2 days 42.54 -0.21 -0.49%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 74.60 -0.18 -0.24%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 5 days 64.25 +0.00 +0.00%
Giddings 5 days 58.00 +0.00 +0.00%
ANS West Coast 5 days 74.83 +0.02 +0.03%
West Texas Sour 5 days 61.70 -0.02 -0.03%
Eagle Ford 5 days 65.65 -0.02 -0.03%
Eagle Ford 5 days 65.65 -0.02 -0.03%
Oklahoma Sweet 5 days 64.20 -0.02 -0.03%
Kansas Common 2 days 57.75 -0.25 -0.43%
Buena Vista 2 days 74.55 +0.04 +0.05%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 5 minutes U.S. Oil Exports To Japan, South Korea Soar As Refiners Reap Steep Discounts
  • 8minutes Goldman Sachs Aims to Buy Own Liquefied Natural Gas Contract
  • 12 minutes WTI now at $70+ headed for $50s
  • 21 hours 8,000 gallons spilled
  • 50 mins Making Safe Nuclear Power from Thorium
  • 17 hours Tesla Gigafactory To Be Powered 100% By “Tesla Solar” By End Of 2019
  • 3 hours Trump Can't Make Apple or Ford Produce in U.S.: Chinese Media
  • 1 day PetroChina Inks Its Biggest Qatar LNG Deal as U.S. Trade at Risk
  • 1 day Tesla Raises Registered Capital of $680 Million For Gigafactory in China
  • 16 hours "Dieselgate" and VW: Investors Seek $11 Billion Damages Over Dieselgate Scandal
  • 17 hours Amazon hits $1 trillion valuation
  • 1 day 10 Incredible Facts about U.S. LNG
  • 1 hour Blackouts in Australia
  • 1 day Geopolitics
  • 1 day Midterm elections and stock market
  • 21 hours The moves toward 'zero-manning' in oil & gas

Breaking News:

New Report Sums Up Oil Industry Benefits for Texas

Alt Text

Russia’s New Gas Giant

Last week, for the first…

Alt Text

Texas LNG Reaches A Turning Point

The proposed Texas LNG project…

Alt Text

Russia Looks To Boost Gas Sales In Tighter European Markets

As Europe braces for a…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Natural Gas
Tim Daiss

Tim Daiss

I'm an oil markets analyst, journalist and author that has been working out of the Asia-Pacific region for 12 years. I’ve covered oil, energy markets…

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

Can Iran’s Gas Sector Thrive In The Face Of Fresh Sanctions?

By Tim Daiss - Sep 11, 2018, 9:30 AM CDT oil gas

In what can arguably be called a strategic geopolitical gesture toward France, Iran’s oil minister Bijan Zanganeh said on Saturday that the country would refund French oil major Total for its investment in the South Pars natural gas field. However, that assurance comes with a caveat, the refund won’t be issued until phase 11 of the massive gas field becomes operational. France, for its part, had been one of the main EU members that had lobbied, unsuccessfully albeit, for Trump to reconsider his pledge to reimpose sanctions on Iran.

“Total is not supposed to pay a sum as a penalty to Iran, but the money that this company has invested in phase 11 of South Pars until now will not be reimbursed until the time of operation and production,” Zanganeh said.

In July 2017, Total signed Iran’s first major energy deal since sanctions had been removed the previous year. Under terms of the 20-year deal, Total agreed to invest an initial $1 billion for the first stage of the project, taking a 50.1 percent interest, while its total investment would eventually reach $5 billion. Chinese National Petroleum Corp. (CNPC) was slated to own 30 percent and Iran's Petropars a 19.9 percent share.

However, shortly after President Trump announced that he would reimpose sanctions against Iran over its nuclear development program in May, Total once again had to rethink its Iranian oil and gas sector policy. Last month, the company officially pulled out of Iran and exited the South Pars Deal. The first series of reimposed U.S. sanctions were reinstated in early August and target the country's automotive sector, issuance of debt and metals trade. More sanctions are to come on November 4, that will directly target the country’s oi and gas sector, shipping industry and financial institutions.

Sanctions and gas

The problem for Total and other foreign firms that were ramping up deals with Iran include the possibility of so-called secondary sanctions leveled against them for continuing to cooperate with Iran. The Total pullout was a major blow for Iran which has been trying for years to jump start its fledgling natural gas production to help meet domestic demand as well as the possibility of restarting its mothballed liquefied natural gas (LNG) project that had also been canceled due to earlier Western sanctions. Related: Will The U.S. Let India Continue To Import Iranian Crude?

As recently as last November, it appeared that Iran could be set to export its first LNG cargoes within a year or two as the country pressed ahead with its proposed floating LNG (FLNG) production project. National Iranian Oil Co (NIOC) signed a contract with joint venture company IFLNG. At the time analysts said the $600 million project would be “insignificant” in terms of volume but would nonetheless help Iran to deepen its integration with partners in Asia and Europe and build up the country’s experience in LNG trade and marketing.

However, Iran’s natural gas supply deals already in place will not suffer the brunt of upcoming sanctions as much as its oil sector. As much as 1 million barrel per day (bpd) of Iranian oil will be removed from global markets, with that number likely to increase as sanctions take hold.

Iranian gas sector for its part, though a considerably smaller part of the country’s total energy sector, should see a number of key gas supply agreements remain in place despite sanctions.

Turkey, which obtains around 40 percent of its electricity from natural gas, is due to buy 9.5 million cubic meters (bcm) of gas from Iran in a contract which runs through 2026. In a speech in July, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan asked: “Who will heat my country throughout the winter?”

Iran and Turkey's ability to continue with their gas contract has also been helped by an agreement signed last October when the two sides agreed to allow their own currencies to be used for bilateral trade instead of U.S. dollars. Tehran has tried to set up similar arrangements with other governments including Russia. If deals go ahead on that basis, it will effectively remove one of Trump’s main leveraging tools by allowing Iran and its partners to bypass the U.S. financial system. Other major gas clients, especially Armenia and Azerbaijan, are likely to continue their gas deals with Iran as well despite sanctions.

By Tim Daiss for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

Russia’s New Gas Giant
Tim Daiss

Tim Daiss

I'm an oil markets analyst, journalist and author that has been working out of the Asia-Pacific region for 12 years. I’ve covered oil, energy markets…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Oil's Next Hotspot: The Cowboy State

Oil's Next Hotspot: The Cowboy State
Is A New Crisis Brewing In The Saudi Royal Family?

Is A New Crisis Brewing In The Saudi Royal Family?

 Say Goodbye To Cheap Oil… For Now

Say Goodbye To Cheap Oil… For Now

 Artificial Photosynthesis: A New Renewable Energy Source?

Artificial Photosynthesis: A New Renewable Energy Source?

 Why The U.S. Is Suddenly Buying A Lot More Saudi Oil

Why The U.S. Is Suddenly Buying A Lot More Saudi Oil

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com