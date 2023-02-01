Space Politics: A Battle For Lunar Minerals Is Unfolding

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 76.79 +0.38 +0.50%
Graph down Brent Crude 55 mins 82.84 -2.62 -3.07%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 81.80 -2.55 -3.02%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.508 +0.040 +1.62%
Graph up Gasoline 12 mins 2.460 +0.006 +0.24%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 82.45 +1.08 +1.33%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 82.45 +1.08 +1.33%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 85.58 -0.28 -0.33%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 81.95 -1.50 -1.80%
Chart Mars US 1 hour 73.96 -2.46 -3.22%
Chart Gasoline 12 mins 2.460 +0.006 +0.24%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 80.18 -1.76 -2.15%
Graph down Murban 2 days 83.00 -1.38 -1.64%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 79.63 -0.14 -0.18%
Graph down Basra Light 429 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 85.44 -0.16 -0.19%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 85.58 -0.28 -0.33%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 85.58 -0.28 -0.33%
Chart Girassol 2 days 85.10 -0.28 -0.33%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 81.95 -1.50 -1.80%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 57.22 +1.59 +2.86%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 17 hours 57.62 +0.97 +1.71%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 17 hours 81.02 +0.97 +1.21%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 17 hours 79.27 +0.97 +1.24%
Graph up Sweet Crude 17 hours 76.42 +0.97 +1.29%
Graph up Peace Sour 17 hours 73.12 +0.97 +1.34%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 17 hours 73.12 +0.97 +1.34%
Chart Light Sour Blend 17 hours 74.42 +0.97 +1.32%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 17 hours 83.37 +0.97 +1.18%
Chart Central Alberta 17 hours 72.72 +0.97 +1.35%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 82.45 +1.08 +1.33%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 75.50 +1.00 +1.34%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 69.25 +1.00 +1.47%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 80.90 -1.74 -2.11%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 71.70 +0.97 +1.37%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 75.35 +0.97 +1.30%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 75.35 +0.97 +1.30%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 75.50 +1.00 +1.34%
Chart Kansas Common 7 days 71.25 +0.75 +1.06%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 82.28 +0.97 +1.19%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 6 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 10 minutes Russia Says Europe Will Struggle To Replace Its Oil Products
  • 41 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 10 hours Reality catching up with EV forecasts
  • 7 days "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 19 hours 87,000 new IRS agents, higher taxes, and a massive green energy slush fund... "Here Are The Winners And Losers In The 'Inflation Reduction Act'"-ZeroHedge
  • 6 days A Somewhat Realistic View of the Near Future for Electric Vehicles Worldwide
  • 12 days The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known

Breaking News:

U.S. Monthly Crude Oil Production Falls

Georgia Becomes A Regional Trading Hub

Georgia Becomes A Regional Trading Hub

Statistics show Georgia’s South Caucasus…

How China Is Transforming Africa’s Economies

How China Is Transforming Africa’s Economies

Over the past 20 years,…

Can China Mend Its Ties With The West?

Can China Mend Its Ties With The West?

China is looking to mend…

  1. Home
  2. Geopolitics
  3. International
Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba is a writer and journalist based in Mexico City. She has extensive experience writing and editing environmental features, travel pieces, local news in the…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Space Politics: A Battle For Lunar Minerals Is Unfolding

By Haley Zaremba - Feb 01, 2023, 11:00 AM CST
  • The United States and China are racing to set up camp on the moon to extract rare minerals.
  • International treaties prevent governments from claiming territory in space.
  • There may be loopholes that could be exploited.
Join Our Community

Space has been commercialized. It’s now being militarized. Next could it be colonized? Some experts think we’re on track for an all-out space race between the United States and China to not only put boots on the moon but to set up camp there to extract rare minerals. There are international treaties that prevent governments from claiming territory in Space, but if history has taught us anything, it’s that a) treaties were made to be broken when the payout is high enough and b) human nature loves a loophole.

“It is a fact: we’re in a space race.” Those were the words of the leader of NASA himself, Bill Nelson said in a recent interview with Politico. The former Florida senator and astronaut went on to say: “And it is true that we better watch out that they [China] don’t get to a place on the moon under the guise of scientific research. And it is not beyond the realm of possibility that they say, ‘Keep out, we’re here, this is our territory.’”

Nelson isn’t the only NASA personnel who thinks that there is a major battle playing out between these two major Earth and space powers. “On one level, it is a political competition to show whose system works better,” said Terry Virts, a former commander of the International Space Station and Space Shuttle and a retired Air Force colonel. “What they really want is respect as the world’s top country. They want to be the dominant power on Earth, so going to the moon is a way to show their system is working. If they beat us back to the moon it shows they are better than us.”

ADVERTISEMENT

As true as that may be of China, the same could easily be said for the United States. NASA is currently undergoing a program to send astronauts back to the moon as early as 2024. But it’s not just the U.S. government that’s trying to make an atmospheric statement; the private sector wants in, too. As space has become more and more commercialized as a kind of amusement park for multi-billionaires, it’s become increasingly clear that with enough money and enough hubris, nearly anything is possible in the final frontier. 

A recent opinion piece in Energy Intelligence arguing that a space race of colonialist proportions is already well underway points out that while the 1967 “Treaty on Principles Governing the Activities of States in the Exploration and Use of Outer Space, including the Moon and Other Celestial Bodies,” better known as the “Outer Space Treaty,” strictly prohibits nations from making sovereign claims in outer space, the treaty didn’t foresee the need to put the same rule into writing for private enterprises. 

ADVERTISEMENT

What exactly are all of these competing interests after on the moon? According to Energy Intelligence, “the area of interest on the moon is the lunar south pole, where concentrations of valuable minerals, water and geographical features conducive to sustaining 24-hour solar power generation combine to create the ideal conditions for the creation of a moon colony.” The existence of rare minerals in space is of crucial interest for global industry because it could potentially allow a workaround for both the “rare” and “Earth” parts of these minerals that are so essential to so many supply chains. 

These minerals are particularly essential to many components in electric vehicle batteries and in renewable energy infrastructure, meaning that demand for metals like lithium and cobalt is already rising quickly and getting ready to go gangbusters. Already, a geopolitical battle is unfolding over these materials as different interests move to snap up proven reserves and shore up supply chains. It stands to reason that this battle could easily spill over into space if the demand outstrips the supply here on Earth. 

This kind of interstellar exploitation is worrying, to say the least. Not only is it fertile ground for geopolitical conflict and colonialist posturing, it stands to violate basic principles of sovereignty. As the Energy Intelligence Group wrote last week, “The interests ‘of all mankind,’ it seems, is no longer the driving factor behind lunar exploration, instead replaced by the kind of national chauvinism space exploration was supposed to supersede.” Although, if you look at the defense budgets already being spent on space militarization, and the agendas of companies touting space tourism such as Virgin Galactic, SpaceX and Blue Origin, those principles have already been slipping for quite some time now.

By Haley Zaremba for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage


ADVERTISEMENT


ADVERTISEMENT



Previous Post

How Will Western Tanks Transform The Battlefield In Ukraine?
Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba is a writer and journalist based in Mexico City. She has extensive experience writing and editing environmental features, travel pieces, local news in the…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Why Oil Won’t Trade Above $100 This Year

Why Oil Won’t Trade Above $100 This Year
Everybody Loves Oil Again

Everybody Loves Oil Again
U.S. Natural Gas Prices Crash By 7%

U.S. Natural Gas Prices Crash By 7%
Oil Prices Set To Climb On Rumors That The Fed Will Stop Hiking Interest Rates

Oil Prices Set To Climb On Rumors That The Fed Will Stop Hiking Interest Rates
Small Modular Nuclear Reactors Are A Game Changer For Clean Power

Small Modular Nuclear Reactors Are A Game Changer For Clean Power

ADVERTISEMENT


ADVERTISEMENT


EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com