Russia’s Leadership Is In Trouble As Inevitable Economic Mobilization Looms

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 88.65 +2.12 +2.45%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 94.96 +2.15 +2.32%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 93.73 +1.03 +1.11%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 5.668 -0.687 -10.81%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.606 +0.080 +3.18%
Graph down Louisiana Light 5 days 90.55 -1.01 -1.10%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 5 days 90.55 -1.01 -1.10%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 93.89 -0.85 -0.90%
Chart Opec Basket 6 days 94.73 +1.41 +1.51%
Chart Mars US 20 hours 81.53 -1.37 -1.65%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.606 +0.080 +3.18%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 89.95 -1.96 -2.13%
Graph down Murban 2 days 92.97 -2.13 -2.24%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 88.29 -0.94 -1.05%
Graph down Basra Light 336 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 94.91 -0.70 -0.73%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 93.89 -0.85 -0.90%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 93.89 -0.85 -0.90%
Chart Girassol 2 days 94.54 -1.00 -1.05%
Chart Opec Basket 6 days 94.73 +1.41 +1.51%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 2 days 57.44 -1.15 -1.96%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 11 hours 65.28 -1.37 -2.06%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 11 hours 88.68 -1.37 -1.52%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 11 hours 86.93 -1.37 -1.55%
Graph down Sweet Crude 11 hours 84.08 -1.37 -1.60%
Graph down Peace Sour 11 hours 80.78 -1.37 -1.67%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 11 hours 80.78 -1.37 -1.67%
Chart Light Sour Blend 11 hours 82.08 -1.37 -1.64%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 11 hours 91.03 -1.37 -1.48%
Chart Central Alberta 11 hours 80.38 -1.37 -1.68%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 5 days 90.55 -1.01 -1.10%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 5 days 83.00 -1.25 -1.48%
Graph down Giddings 5 days 76.75 -1.25 -1.60%
Graph down ANS West Coast 5 days 94.27 -1.04 -1.09%
Graph down West Texas Sour 5 days 81.75 -1.18 -1.42%
Graph down Eagle Ford 5 days 83.20 -1.18 -1.40%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 5 days 83.20 -1.18 -1.40%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 5 days 83.00 -1.25 -1.48%
Chart Kansas Common 15 days 77.50 -6.50 -7.74%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 97.09 -1.37 -1.39%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 7 minutes Oil production cut: Are the US and Saudi Arabia on a damaging collision course?
  • 9 minutes OPEC+ Cuts Risk Oil-Price Spike and World Recession, IEA Warns
  • 2 days GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 5 hours "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 2 days Wind droughts
  • 3 days Russia poised to largely skirt new G7 oil price cap by Reuters
  • 22 hours "Forget Oil, The Real Crisis Is Diesel Inventories: The US Has Just 25 Days Left" by Zero Hedge - 5 Stars *****
  • 1 day "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 10 days "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  • 4 days "Biden Is Running U.S. Energy Security Into The Ground" by Irina Slav
  • 7 days Europeans and Americans are beginning to see the results of depending on renewables.
  • 1 day European Parliament Members, Cristian Terhes et al, push back against Totalitarian Digital ID and Carbon Tyranny in Europe.
  • 1 day The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 13 days Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages?
  • 7 days "The Global Digital ID Prison" by James Corbett of CorbettReport.com
  • 2 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in

Breaking News:

Gazprom’s Natural Gas Exports Plummet By 43%

What’s Next For Xi Jinping?

What’s Next For Xi Jinping?

China’s General Secretary Xi Jinping…

Is Saudi Arabia’s Neom Project Too Ambitious?

Is Saudi Arabia’s Neom Project Too Ambitious?

audi Arabia’s ambitious net-zero city…

Putin Warns The World Is Facing The Most Dangerous Decade Since World War II

Putin Warns The World Is Facing The Most Dangerous Decade Since World War II

Russian President Vladimir Putin says…

  1. Home
  2. Geopolitics
  3. International
The Jamestown Foundation

The Jamestown Foundation

Founded in 1984, The Jamestown Foundation is an independent, non-partisan research institution dedicated to providing timely information concerning critical political and strategic developments in China,…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Russia’s Leadership Is In Trouble As Inevitable Economic Mobilization Looms

By The Jamestown Foundation - Nov 01, 2022, 12:00 PM CDT
  • The Kremlin’s leadership is in trouble as economic mobilization looms.
  • Kremlin leadership denies that a lack of essential military equipment is plaguing Russian forces.
  • Russian authorities are trying to increase arms manufacturing without totally destroying the fragile balance of the Russian economy.
Join Our Community

Following the “partial mobilization” of the Russian populace, huge losses in arms, as well as economic and budgetary imbalances, Moscow is facing the inevitable prospect of a complete economic mobilization. Since October 19, martial law has been implemented in the occupied and formally annexed Ukrainian territories, except Crimea (Kremlin.ru, October 19), and the different regimes have been established for the possible implementation of martial law and economic mobilization in other Russian regions and annexed Crimea (Kremlin.ru, October 19). Simultaneously, Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin, as the head of the Russian State Council’s commission on state and local governance has become responsible for coordinating the various regional efforts in executing these orders (TASS, October 19). Two days later, on October 21, the Kremlin established the Government Coordination Council for the express purpose of supplying the Russian Armed Forces and other military branches with the necessary equipment, especially for the recently mobilized recruits. Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin was named the head of the council; other members of the council include several government officials responsible for economic development and finances together with Russian Minister of Defense Sergei Shoigu, the various heads of the law enforcement agencies and Sobyanin (Kremlin.ru, October 21). However, after one week of existence, the council has yet to make any major decisions (Government.ru, October 24). And according to Sobyanin’s presentation, the only significant result has been arranging accommodations for 60,000 newly mobilized soldiers, which again testifies to the fact that the Kremlin is far from mobilizing the announced goal of 300,000 soldiers (Kremlin.ru, October 25). The various Russian regions also have not demonstrated any significant activity related to the impending economic mobilization and probable declaration of martial law.

Even so, all this activity means that the Kremlin is trying to mobilize the civil bureaucracy and restore a command economic system in the hopes of consolidating the Russian political system, as well as repairing and replacing at least some of the huge losses suffered in Ukraine.

One major reason for these efforts is a mobilization of the civil bureaucracy itself at both the governmental and regional levels. To date, the war has compromised most of the previous plans and programs that were introduced by Moscow and the regional authorities before February 24. Overall, the lack of actual planning coupled with the demoralization of public officials has paralyzed civil governance. And a lack of demonstrative loyalty and political submission within Russian society has further impeded the Kremlin’s plans.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, his inner circle and the heads of the military and security services appear to be the main individuals directly responsible for the aggression against Ukraine, while the government, governors and regional elites pretend they will survive the turbulence. In truth, the Kremlin’s aim is to make this impossible for them and to share responsibility for the war and future unpopular decisions with them, including the next waves of mobilization and the inevitable economic mobilization.

The Russian leadership still denies that crucial troubles, such as a lack of key arms and other essential military equipment, are plaguing Russian forces. For example, even Dmitry Medvedev, who is not a member of the new coordination council, regularly inspects the defense factories around Russia and threatens managers and workers with criminal liability if they fail to supply urgent arms in adequate amounts (TASS, October 24).

Related: 3 Oil Stocks Flying Under The Radar After OPEC+ Cuts

This fact is illustrated by a telling example: The 103th Armored Repair Plant received a three-year contract for a complete overhaul of 800 T-62 battle tanks, which were developed in the late 1950s and finally decommissioned by the Russian army soon after the war against Georgia in 2008 (Kommersant, October 12); it is doubtful that the plant will be able to complete the contract due to a lack of qualified personnel and technical backwardness (Chita.ru, December 13, 2021; October 5). Therefore, the bet on the T-62s reveals a deficit of T-72, T-80 and T-90 tanks, as well as the extensive troubles in manufacturing a new generation of the T-14 Armata battle tank.

Outside of tanks, even the issue of shortages in uniforms and other essential equipment appears to be a constant problem for Russian units, which must be solved at the level of Mishustin himself and the Governmental Coordination Council (Kremlin.ru, October 25).

Generally speaking, the Russian authorities are trying to increase arms manufacturing without totally destroying the fragile balance of the Russian economy. They realized this challenge as early as this summer but still have not produced any definitive, or effective, decisions. The main vector here is direct state governance in key economic industries while keeping market residuals at the more grassroots levels of consumer goods manufacturing, retail and services (Interfax-AVN, August 15). The problem is that the Russian defense industry will not be able to supply all the necessary goods to the Russian Armed Forces, and the Kremlin will inevitably try to force the private sector and Russian citizens to pay directly for military supplies. In this way, the further repression of society and increasing self-isolation from the world will become the only option for Russia if it continues to wage this war.

By the Jamestown Foundation

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Putin Warns The World Is Facing The Most Dangerous Decade Since World War II
The Jamestown Foundation

The Jamestown Foundation

Founded in 1984, The Jamestown Foundation is an independent, non-partisan research institution dedicated to providing timely information concerning critical political and strategic developments in China,…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The U.S. Diesel Shortage Is Worsening

The U.S. Diesel Shortage Is Worsening
Nanotech Breakthrough Sets World Record For Solar Cell Efficiency

Nanotech Breakthrough Sets World Record For Solar Cell Efficiency
Saudi Arabia’s $500 Billion Bet On A Future Without Oil

Saudi Arabia’s $500 Billion Bet On A Future Without Oil
Russian Oil Is Amassing In Asian Ports

Russian Oil Is Amassing In Asian Ports
The Global Semiconductor Shortage Is Now Becoming A Glut

The Global Semiconductor Shortage Is Now Becoming A Glut



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com