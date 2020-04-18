Oil Crisis Challenges Putin’s Power

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 23 hours 18.27 -1.60 -8.05%
Graph up Brent Crude 22 hours 28.08 +0.26 +0.93%
Graph up Natural Gas 23 hours 1.753 +0.067 +3.97%
Graph down Mars US 23 hours 19.67 -1.10 -5.30%
Graph up Opec Basket 3 days 17.73 +0.22 +1.26%
Graph down Urals 2 days 23.05 -0.25 -1.07%
Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 21.82 +5.11 +30.58%
Chart Louisiana Light 3 days 21.82 +5.11 +30.58%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 22.32 +0.89 +4.15%
Chart Mexican Basket 3 days 14.17 -0.06 -0.42%
Chart Natural Gas 23 hours 1.753 +0.067 +3.97%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 22.04 +1.24 +5.96%
Graph up Murban 2 days 21.64 +0.94 +4.54%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 17.78 +0.67 +3.92%
Graph up Basra Light 2 days 26.70 +1.55 +6.16%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 17.92 +0.70 +4.07%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 22.32 +0.89 +4.15%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 22.32 +0.89 +4.15%
Chart Girassol 2 days 22.48 +0.78 +3.59%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 17.73 +0.22 +1.26%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 1 day 14.05 +0.58 +4.31%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 2 days 2.890 -1.560 -35.06%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 2 days 19.14 -1.56 -7.54%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 2 days 18.69 -1.56 -7.70%
Graph down Sweet Crude 2 days 14.04 -1.56 -10.00%
Graph down Peace Sour 2 days 8.290 -1.560 -15.84%
Chart Peace Sour 2 days 8.290 -1.560 -15.84%
Chart Light Sour Blend 2 days 12.54 -1.56 -11.06%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 17.29 -1.56 -8.28%
Chart Central Alberta 2 days 8.790 -1.560 -15.07%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 21.82 +5.11 +30.58%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 14.75 -1.50 -9.23%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 8.500 -1.500 -15.00%
Graph down ANS West Coast 4 days 16.65 -2.68 -13.86%
Graph up West Texas Sour 3 days 13.82 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Eagle Ford 3 days 17.77 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Eagle Ford 3 days 17.77 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 14.75 -1.50 -9.23%
Chart Kansas Common 3 days 10.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 23.10 -0.50 -2.12%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Trumps Oil Industry....
  • 7 minutes The President and the Plague
  • 11 minutes Saudi Arabia cuts May oil prices to Asia, raises US rate after Opec+ deal
  • 13 minutes History Tells Proration Would Cause Chaos In The Texas Oil Patch
  • 10 mins Why the Interest
  • 8 mins China declared war on the US in May 2019. Covid19 is part of that war
  • 2 hours Flotilla of Saudi Oil Threatens to Worsen U.S. Supply Glut
  • 14 mins Wango Contango! Saudi Arabia to sell 600,000 barrels of oil per day to U.S. in April
  • 5 hours Is This Fair and Equitable?
  • 6 mins Middle East: How is the UAE Changing Its Geo-Political Game?
  • 4 hours NY Gov Cuomo (D) allowed hydroxychloroquine . It worked. He asked Trump for more. Look at NY stats. Mass Gov Baker (Rhino) would not allow. His stats continue to get worse.
  • 13 mins What is the opposite of oil prices?
  • 3 hours #FireFauci Should be the Rallying Cry for a Generation
  • 8 hours Another stupid Idea proving Trump doesn't understand oil
  • 20 hours NREL Six-Junction Solar Cell Sets Two World Records for Efficiency
  • 23 hours just heard a stat: U.S. GASOLINE CONSUMPTION DOWN 60% !

Breaking News:

Mexico’s Offshore Oil Investment Set To Plunge Despite Government Pledges

Alt Text

The Biggest Threat To The Energy Sector

The world’s most critical infrastructure…

Alt Text

Has Russia Reached Its Limit In The Oil Price War?

The oil price war is…

Alt Text

The Fear Premium Is Back In Oil

The geopolitical risk premium in…

  1. Home
  2. Geopolitics
  3. International
Yale Global

Yale Global

YaleGlobal Online is a publication of the Whitney and Betty MacMillan Center for International and Area Studies at Yale. The magazine explores the implications of…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Oil Crisis Challenges Putin’s Power

Join Our Community
Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin refuses to yield under pressure. That is a matter of pride for Putin himself and a key aspect of his appeal to Russian elites and the public alike. The trick is preserving that reputation in the real world, where leaders routinely miscalculate and pivot while remaining loathe to admitting mistakes. The plunge in oil prices because of the COVID-19 pandemic and the collapse of the OPEC+ agreement on production cuts provide the most recent test.

In early March, the Saudis called for a meeting of the OPEC+ group to agree on further drastic production cuts of 1.5 million barrels a day to support oil prices as COVID-19 spread, crushing economic activity and demand. The Russians balked. According to the spokesperson of Rosneft, Russia’s oil-sector national champion run by Igor Sechin, a close associate of Putin’s: “This deal made no sense from the standpoint of Russian interests. By removing cheap Arab and Russian oil from our own markets, we open up the way for expensive American shale oil.” Moscow wanted to maintain current levels of production for a few months to get a better sense of the economic consequences of the spreading pandemic before deciding on further cuts. And, when those cuts came, it wanted to make sure that the United States bore its fair share.

Moscow also had other reasons for wanting to strike a blow against the American energy sector. Late last year, Washington levied sanctions against Nord Stream 2, a strategic gas pipeline between Russia and Germany, pushing back its completion date by at least several months and raising costs, at a time when American shale gas was entering European markets. More recently, the United States sanctioned a Rosneft subsidiary, Rosneft Trading, for assisting the Maduro regime in circumventing US restrictions on Venezuelan oil exports.

Premium: Iran’s Plan To Lure The U.S. Into War

But Moscow did not anticipate the Saudi reaction to its refusal to agree to further cuts. The Saudis’ threat to open the spigot and offer steep discounts on their oil exports pushed oil prices down to lows not seen in decades. The price war had begun, even if only the Saudis were prosecuting it robustly: The Saudis had the capacity to add 2.5 million barrels a day, the Russians, 300,000. True to form, Moscow was defiant. Despite Russia’s dependence on oil for two-thirds of its export earnings and 40 percent of its budget revenue, the Ministry of Finance announced that Russia could withstand prices as low as $25 a barrel for up to ten years. It would draw on its $150 billion National Wealth Fund to cover gaps in the budget, currently based on an oil price of $42 a barrel. That was certainly an exaggeration, and the Russian oil industry itself would suffer significant damage in the short term if wells had to be capped. Still, the ministry sent the unequivocal message that Moscow would not back down.

Downward slide: Many governments slow economic activity in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, yet an OPEC+ agreement to slash output may not lift prices to early March levels (Source: Investing.com)

Despite such rhetoric, the collapse in oil prices raised grave domestic challenges for Putin. Earlier this year, in Russia’s analog to the State of the Union address, Putin stressed his determination to stimulate the economy and raise living standards, which have largely stagnated for the past six years. The bleak socioeconomic conditions were fueling discontent across the country, as Russians protested over educational, health and ecological matters, as well as official corruption, callousness and incompetence. The unrest has not risen to levels that threaten Putin, but the Kremlin has historically been wary of mass discontent – workers’ protests after all played a role in the overthrow of Russian autocracy in 1917 and the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991.

Premium: 2 Stocks To Consider As Oil Nears $15

Now, the global economic consequences of COVID-19 would inevitably slow Russian economic growth. A prolonged collapse in oil prices would almost certainly push the economy into recession. Putin’s promises evaporated. In these circumstances, Putin needs to raise and stabilize oil prices. The question was how to do that without appearing to yield to Saudi or American pressure.

US President Donald. Trump gave Putin the opening he sought. Trump initially greeted the price collapse as a “big tax cut,” but by the end of March, he changed his tune under pressure from the domestic oil sector. He set about trying to persuade the two strongmen he had cultivated since assuming office, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Putin, to agree to major production cuts.

On March 31, Trump called Putin to discuss the novel coronavirus crisis and oil markets. Kremlin statements routinely note who initiates the call when Putin talks to foreign leaders, and the Kremlin readout makes it clear that Trump made the call – the inference was that Trump, not Putin, urgently needed relief from the price war and the pandemic. The next day Russia sent a planeload of humanitarian assistance to New York, underscoring again that the United States, not Russia, was in need. Three days later, Putin announced that Russia was prepared to work with its partners, the United States and Saudi Arabia, to stabilize oil markets. Production, he said could be reduced by up to 10 million barrels day. He supported another meeting of OPEC+ to work out the details. As far as Moscow was concerned, cuts in US production, a key Russian goal from the outset of the crisis, would have to be part of the deal.

As Putin was pivoting, two narratives for the oil price war gained greater prominence in Russian media. One presented the Saudis as determined to drive American shale oil off the market by cratering oil prices. The other suggested the price war was, from the beginning, a US-Saudi conspiracy to undermine the Russian oil sector through a combination of production cuts and sanctions. The first narrative absolved Russia of any ill will against the United States, and the second portrayed Russia as an innocent victim. Both reinforced standard Kremlin tropes of Russian goodwill and victimhood.

Where oil prices will settle in the next few months is far from certain. Daniel Yergin, a leading expert on the global energy sector, has noted in Foreign Affairs that prices will likely plummet in late April and May as demand plunges and storage capacity is depleted. The cuts OPEC+ agreed to this weekend – 9.7 million barrels a day – are insufficient to stave off the decline in price. In this environment, US production will inevitably drop, as Moscow wants, but so will Saudi and Russian production, beyond what was already negotiated, if not through further negotiations then through market dynamics. No matter what Trump, MBS and Putin do, tougher times lie ahead. But, for Russians, despite the initial miscalculations, Putin will appear as a decisive and constructive leader in battling the crisis, playing a stronger hand than Trump. More important, Putin, and Russia, did not yield.

By Yale Global Online

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage






Previous Post

Has Russia Reached Its Limit In The Oil Price War?
Yale Global

Yale Global

YaleGlobal Online is a publication of the Whitney and Betty MacMillan Center for International and Area Studies at Yale. The magazine explores the implications of…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Oil Price War Claims Another Victim

Oil Price War Claims Another Victim
The Sad Truth About The OPEC+ Production Cut

The Sad Truth About The OPEC+ Production Cut

 Is Saudi Arabia Restarting The Oil War?

Is Saudi Arabia Restarting The Oil War?

 Oil Prices Sink On Record Breaking 19.2 Million Barrel Crude Build

Oil Prices Sink On Record Breaking 19.2 Million Barrel Crude Build

 Are Flow Batteries The Future Of Energy Storage?

Are Flow Batteries The Future Of Energy Storage?



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com