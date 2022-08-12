Iran Signals That Latest Nuclear Deal Proposal Could Be ‘Acceptable’

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 92.59 -1.75 -1.85%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 98.43 -1.17 -1.17%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 97.64 -2.26 -2.26%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 8.822 -0.052 -0.59%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 3.053 -0.018 -0.59%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 99.32 +2.19 +2.25%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 99.32 +2.19 +2.25%
Chart Bonny Light 44 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 103.2 +1.91 +1.89%
Chart Mars US 21 hours 93.24 +2.86 +3.16%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 3.053 -0.018 -0.59%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 44 days 113.0 -1.05 -0.92%
Graph down Murban 44 days 118.7 -0.80 -0.67%
Graph down Iran Heavy 44 days 107.7 -4.37 -3.90%
Graph down Basra Light 256 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 44 days 117.8 -4.13 -3.39%
Graph down Bonny Light 44 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 44 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25%
Chart Girassol 44 days 117.1 -3.86 -3.19%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 103.2 +1.91 +1.89%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 73.17 +2.63 +3.73%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 12 hours 80.24 +2.41 +3.10%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 12 hours 96.49 +2.41 +2.56%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 12 hours 94.74 +2.41 +2.61%
Graph up Sweet Crude 12 hours 92.64 +2.41 +2.67%
Graph up Peace Sour 12 hours 89.79 +2.41 +2.76%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 12 hours 89.79 +2.41 +2.76%
Chart Light Sour Blend 12 hours 91.89 +2.41 +2.69%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 12 hours 95.44 +2.41 +2.59%
Chart Central Alberta 12 hours 90.09 +2.41 +2.75%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 99.32 +2.19 +2.25%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 90.75 +2.25 +2.54%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 84.50 +2.25 +2.74%
Graph down ANS West Coast 4 days 101.8 -0.17 -0.17%
Graph up West Texas Sour 15 days 93.27 +2.20 +2.42%
Graph up Eagle Ford 15 days 97.22 +2.20 +2.32%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 15 days 97.22 +2.20 +2.32%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 90.75 +2.25 +2.54%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 84.50 +2.25 +2.74%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 103.1 +2.41 +2.39%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Australian power prices go insane
  • 7 minutes Wind droughts
  • 11 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 36 mins Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages?
  • 14 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 17 hours Hopes Are Dashed For International Oil Companies In North Iraq
  • 20 hours "The Global Digital ID Prison" by James Corbett of CorbettReport.com
  • 5 hours 87,000 new IRS agents, higher taxes, and a massive green energy slush fund... "Here Are The Winners And Losers In The 'Inflation Reduction Act'"-ZeroHedge
  • 3 days Changing Gazprom ADRs to Russian shares
  • 2 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in

Breaking News:

Gulf Of Mexico Pipelines Could Restart Today

Iranian Official Heads To Vienna To Restart Nuclear Talks

Iranian Official Heads To Vienna To Restart Nuclear Talks

A top nuclear negotiator from…

China Hits Back At The United States Following Pelosi Visit To Taiwan

China Hits Back At The United States Following Pelosi Visit To Taiwan

China has hit back against…

UN Calls For Inspection Of Shelled Ukrainian Nuclear Plant

UN Calls For Inspection Of Shelled Ukrainian Nuclear Plant

The UN’s Secretary General is…

  1. Home
  2. Geopolitics
  3. International
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Iran Signals That Latest Nuclear Deal Proposal Could Be ‘Acceptable’

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Aug 12, 2022, 11:00 AM CDT
  • IRNA: Unnamed Iranian diplomat says that proposal for nuclear deal by EU could be acceptable.
  • Iran has been seeking assurances that no other U.S. president could unilaterally withdraw from the deal.
  • Oil prices could see further downward pressure if a deal is reached.
Join Our Community

Iran considers that a European Union proposal for the restoration of the so-called nuclear deal could be "acceptable" if it provides assurances about the key demands of the Islamic Republic, a senior Iranian diplomat was quoted as saying on Friday.  Speaking to Iran's IRNA news agency, the unnamed Iranian diplomat said on Friday, as carried by Reuters: "Proposals by the EU can be acceptable if they provide Iran with assurance on the issues of safeguards, sanctions and guarantees."

Iran has been seeking assurances that no other U.S. president could unilaterally withdraw from the deal and impose new sanctions if such an agreement is reached now.  

The EU moderators of the indirect U.S.-Iran nuclear talks presented the two sides with a final version of the agreement earlier this week. 

"It is now in a final text," the European Union's top diplomat, Josep Borrell Fontelles, said in a tweet.

"What can be negotiated has been negotiated, and it's now in a final text. However, behind every technical issue and every paragraph lies a political decision that needs to be taken in the capitals. If these answers are positive, then we can sign this deal," he tweeted. 

Related: U.S. Natural Gas Rises To Two-Week High On Strong Demand

If a deal is reached between Iran and the world powers, it will pave the way for the lifting of the U.S. sanctions against Iranian oil exports, potentially easing an expected deficit on the market when the EU embargo on Russian seaborne imports enters into full force early next year. 

If a deal is agreed upon, oil prices could plunge to $80 per barrel, analysts have said.   

Iran can relatively quickly ramp up its oil production and exports in case sanctions on its oil industry are lifted, the Energy Intelligence Research & Advisory unit said this week. 

If a deal is reached this month, under Energy Intelligence's "Breakthrough" scenario, Iranian production could rise to nearly 3 million barrels per day (bpd) by the end of the year from just over 2.5 million bpd now, and further rise to 3.7 million bpd by June 2023, Energy Intelligence Research & Advisory said. Under this scenario, Iranian exports could rise to between 1.25 million bpd and 2 million bpd, respectively, up from an estimate of just below 1 million bpd for this month.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

U.S. Sanctions Russian Steel Giant MMK

Next Post

PetroChina Threatens To Withdraw From Iraq
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Dodgy Demand Data? The Oil Price Collapse Conspiracy

Dodgy Demand Data? The Oil Price Collapse Conspiracy
Offshore Drilling Is Coming Back With A Bang

Offshore Drilling Is Coming Back With A Bang
UK Electricity Theft Breaks Records As Energy Bills Soar

UK Electricity Theft Breaks Records As Energy Bills Soar
Recession Fears Take Hold Of Oil Markets

Recession Fears Take Hold Of Oil Markets
Are Oil Prices Set For A Comeback?

Are Oil Prices Set For A Comeback?



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com