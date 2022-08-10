Falling Gasoline Prices Keep Inflation In Check

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 91.43 -0.50 -0.54%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 96.94 -0.46 -0.47%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 98.08 +1.09 +1.12%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 8.184 -0.018 -0.22%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 3.052 -0.019 -0.61%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 95.78 -0.39 -0.41%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 95.78 -0.39 -0.41%
Chart Bonny Light 42 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 100.9 +0.14 +0.14%
Chart Mars US 3 hours 90.38 +1.93 +2.18%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 3.052 -0.019 -0.61%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 42 days 113.0 -1.05 -0.92%
Graph down Murban 42 days 118.7 -0.80 -0.67%
Graph down Iran Heavy 42 days 107.7 -4.37 -3.90%
Graph down Basra Light 254 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 42 days 117.8 -4.13 -3.39%
Graph down Bonny Light 42 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 42 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25%
Chart Girassol 42 days 117.1 -3.86 -3.19%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 100.9 +0.14 +0.14%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 20 hours 70.54 +1.06 +1.53%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 19 hours 76.40 -0.26 -0.34%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 19 hours 92.65 -0.26 -0.28%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 19 hours 90.90 -0.26 -0.29%
Graph down Sweet Crude 19 hours 88.80 -0.26 -0.29%
Graph down Peace Sour 19 hours 85.95 -0.26 -0.30%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 19 hours 85.95 -0.26 -0.30%
Chart Light Sour Blend 19 hours 88.05 -0.26 -0.29%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 19 hours 91.60 -0.26 -0.28%
Chart Central Alberta 19 hours 86.25 -0.26 -0.30%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 95.78 -0.39 -0.41%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 87.00 -0.25 -0.29%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 80.75 -0.25 -0.31%
Graph up ANS West Coast 6 days 100.2 +1.68 +1.70%
Graph up West Texas Sour 13 days 93.27 +2.20 +2.42%
Graph up Eagle Ford 13 days 97.22 +2.20 +2.32%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 13 days 97.22 +2.20 +2.32%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 87.00 -0.25 -0.29%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 80.75 -0.25 -0.31%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 99.54 -0.26 -0.26%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Australian power prices go insane
  • 7 minutes Wind droughts
  • 11 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 3 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 51 mins Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages?
  • 40 mins Hopes Are Dashed For International Oil Companies In North Iraq
  • 1 day Changing Gazprom ADRs to Russian shares
  • 2 hours "The Global Digital ID Prison" by James Corbett of CorbettReport.com
  • 2 hours 87,000 new IRS agents, higher taxes, and a massive green energy slush fund... "Here Are The Winners And Losers In The 'Inflation Reduction Act'"-ZeroHedge
  • 8 hours Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 5 days "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"

Breaking News:

Falling Gasoline Prices Keep Inflation In Check

Are Gas Stations Really Inflating Prices For Profit?

Are Gas Stations Really Inflating Prices For Profit?

Despite what politicians may say,…

Taiwan Holds Defensive Drills, Warns China Is Preparing For An Invasion

Taiwan Holds Defensive Drills, Warns China Is Preparing For An Invasion

Taiwan is set to hold…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

Falling Gasoline Prices Keep Inflation In Check

By Charles Kennedy - Aug 10, 2022, 4:30 PM CDT

The U.S. Consumer Price Index (CPI) saw no real change in July, suggesting that inflation is easing as a result of falling gasoline prices, according to the latest data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics released Wednesday. 

Overall, the CPI that tracks gasoline prices dropped by 7.7%, while other indexes, including food, saw increases. Used vehicles and airline tickets saw decreases along with gasoline. 

It could mean we’ve already suffered peak inflation, with inflation slowing as a direct result of falling gasoline prices. 

Consumer prices saw a 8.5% increase in July, year-on-year, but down from the 9.1% increase year-on-year recorded in June. June’s figures represented a forty-year high

Wells Fargo predicts that inflation in the U.S. could fall to 5% over the next few months due to steep drops in energy prices. 

"We would not be surprised to see the headline 12-month consumer price inflation reading post a sudden, large drop, maybe from 9.1% for June to 5% or 6% in the next two or three months," the bank's investment institute team said in a note to clients Monday, as reported by MSN

Gasoline prices in the United States have fallen for 57 consecutive days, reaching down to a national average per gallon of $4.010 on Wednesday, according to AAA. The month-ago average price per gallon was $4.684. On Tuesday, at locations tracked by GasBuddy, the average price per gallon was $3.99. 

The CPI numbers follow a promising jobs report last week. 

President Joe Biden on Wednesday said the zero rise in inflation from June to July “underscores the kind of economy we’ve been building”. Speaking at the White House, Biden said there were “some signs” that inflation is beginning to “moderate”. 

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

French Nuclear Giant Sues Government For $8 Billion

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Refinery Shuts Down Due To Lack Of Crude

Refinery Shuts Down Due To Lack Of Crude
Germany’s Top Buyer Of Russian Gas On The Brink Of Insolvency

Germany’s Top Buyer Of Russian Gas On The Brink Of Insolvency
$100+ Oil Is Back For The Long Haul

$100+ Oil Is Back For The Long Haul
Russian Fuel Oil Is Too Cheap For Saudi Arabia To Resist

Russian Fuel Oil Is Too Cheap For Saudi Arabia To Resist
API Reports Large Inventory Build As Oil Falls Back Below $100

API Reports Large Inventory Build As Oil Falls Back Below $100


Most Commented

Alt text

Today’s Energy Crisis Spells Disaster For The Global Economy

 Alt text

Renewables Falter As Texas Power Grid Sees Record Demand

 Alt text

What’s Really Happening With Gasoline Demand?

 Alt text

Texas Heatwave Highlights A Major Problem With Wind Power
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com