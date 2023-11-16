EU Clamps Down on Companies Aiding Russian War Efforts

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 72.54 -4.12 -5.37%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 77.02 -4.16 -5.12%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 78.00 -3.89 -4.75%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 3.053 -0.137 -4.29%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.101 -0.101 -4.59%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 79.90 -1.75 -2.14%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 79.90 -1.75 -2.14%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 81.64 -1.99 -2.38%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 84.86 -0.61 -0.71%
Chart Mars US 13 days 79.71 -2.05 -2.51%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.101 -0.101 -4.59%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 82.88 +0.10 +0.12%
Graph down Murban 2 days 83.46 -0.14 -0.17%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 82.86 -1.98 -2.33%
Graph down Basra Light 717 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 82.79 -2.31 -2.71%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 81.64 -1.99 -2.38%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 81.64 -1.99 -2.38%
Chart Girassol 2 days 82.30 -1.97 -2.34%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 84.86 -0.61 -0.71%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 170 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 12 hours 51.19 -1.47 -2.79%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 12 hours 78.94 -1.47 -1.83%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 12 hours 77.19 -1.47 -1.87%
Graph down Sweet Crude 12 hours 67.74 -1.47 -2.12%
Graph down Peace Sour 12 hours 60.04 -1.47 -2.39%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 12 hours 60.04 -1.47 -2.39%
Chart Light Sour Blend 12 hours 64.44 -1.47 -2.23%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 12 hours 69.99 -1.47 -2.06%
Chart Central Alberta 12 hours 61.29 -1.47 -2.34%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 79.90 -1.75 -2.14%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 73.14 -1.60 -2.14%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 66.89 -1.60 -2.34%
Graph down ANS West Coast 2 days 85.05 -0.16 -0.19%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 72.19 -1.60 -2.17%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 73.14 -1.60 -2.14%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 73.14 -1.60 -2.14%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 74.75 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 67.00 -1.50 -2.19%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 83.71 +0.00 +0.00%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 1 hour GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 6 days Ocean Heat Could Supply Endless Clean Energy
  • 6 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 6 days If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question

Breaking News:

UK Household Energy Bills Could Rise By 5% From January

Moscow's Support For Iran Worries Israel As Regional Tensions Escalate

Moscow's Support For Iran Worries Israel As Regional Tensions Escalate

The Gaza War and subsequent…

European Commission To Assess 10 Countries For EU Membership

European Commission To Assess 10 Countries For EU Membership

The EU is poised to…

Chinese Ship Implicated In Baltic Sea Pipeline Incident

Chinese Ship Implicated In Baltic Sea Pipeline Incident

A Chinese ship, tracked at…

  1. Home
  2. Geopolitics
  3. International
RFE/RL staff

RFE/RL staff

RFE/RL journalists report the news in 21 countries where a free press is banned by the government or not fully established. We provide what many…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

EU Clamps Down on Companies Aiding Russian War Efforts

By RFE/RL staff - Nov 16, 2023, 1:00 PM CST
  • The EU's 12th sanctions package proposes to add 31 new entities, including two from Kazakhstan and one from Uzbekistan, to its embargo list.
  • The targeted firms are accused of facilitating Russia's access to dual-use goods, like electronics and drones, that aid its war efforts in Ukraine.
  • The sanctions are part of the EU's ongoing efforts to close loopholes and prevent circumvention of trade restrictions imposed on Russia since its invasion of Ukraine.
Join Our Community
EU

The European Union is looking to sanction more Central Asian companies that it says are aiding Russia's war effort in Ukraine, according to a document seen by RFE/RL.

The draft for the EU's 12th sanctions package looks to add 31 new entities to its ever-growing embargo list -- including two from Kazakhstan and one from Uzbekistan -- that it has been compiling since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine on February 24, 2022.

The proposal also looks to issue a ban on Russian diamonds, which Brussels has not yet enacted but Washington already approved.

The inclusion of firms based in Central Asia points to the growing role the region is playing as an intermediary working around Western sanctions meant to limit Moscow's ability to wage war on Ukraine.

Russian imports of dual-use goods from Central Asian firms have skyrocketed since the start of the war, including electronics and components produced by Western and Chinese companies, such as microchips and drones.

According to a draft memo seen by RFE/RL, the new measures look to limit loopholes around nonlethal but militarily useful equipment that "might contribute to the technological enhancement of Russia's defense and security sector." It adds that there is a need to target "certain other entities in third countries involved in the circumvention of trade restrictions" in order to curb Russia's war effort.

The new Central Asian companies are the Kazakh-based Aspan Arba (Sky Chariot) and Da Group 22 as well as the Tashkent-based Mvizion.

Aspan Arba imported drones and allegedly sent them to the Russian company Skymec, aka Sky Mechanics, which in turn sold them to organizations inside the country linked to Russia's military-industrial complex.

According to an investigation by the Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP) in May, the two companies have the same Russian national as an owner.

Kazakh trade data shows the imported drones are made by the Chinese-firm DJI, which makes up more than 90 percent of the global consumer drone market, according to DroneAnalyst.

Despite the company announcing measures to prevent the drones from appearing on Ukrainian battlefields, DJI drones have become a mainstay of the war for both sides. An RFE/RL report from October showed how the Chinese-made drones are being bought by pro-war groups in Russia, with Skymec -- which lists Russia's Interior Ministry, the Federal Protection Service, and the Emergency Situations Ministry as distribution clients on its website -- among them.

Da Group 22 shows up in Russian customs data as the exporter of thousands of microchips to Russia from Kazakhstan in the last year, and the OCCRP investigation linked the company to a Russian family with business dealings in Germany.

Mvizion was sanctioned in early November by the U.S. Commerce Department for sending "electronic components and computer software" to a sanctioned Russian firm linked to the country's war effort.

The set of proposed EU measures would add the three Central Asian-based companies to its June sanctions list that included entities from that region, when it added two Uzbek-based entities to its 11th sanctions package.

Those included two Tashkent-headquartered companies: Alfa Beta Creative and GFK Logistics Asia. Both companies were previously sanctioned by the Commerce Department in April, which said they were designed to "evade export controls" and aid in "acquiring or attempting to acquire U.S.-origin items in support of Russia's military and/or defense industrial base."

Beyond the three Central Asian-based firms, most of the proposed new entities on the draft list are registered in Russia, apart from the Singapore-based Deflog Technologies.

Central Asia's role in circumventing Western sanctions against Russia has been a target of the EU's recent dealings with the region's leaders.

In September, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz raised the issue during a visit to Berlin by Kazakh President Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev. French President Emmanuel Macron also pressed for a greater effort to crackdown on companies based in the region when he visited Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan in early November.

The draft also looks to introduce tougher reporting requirements designed to prevent the sale of Russian oil, which violates sanctions and is then sold with falsified documents.

ADVERTISEMENT

The proposal does not include any new Chinese companies.

Brussels originally included seven Chinese firms in its 11th sanctions package but removed four before passing it in June. The final version only included the Hong Kong-based Asia Pacific Links, Tordan Industry, and Alpha Trading Investments. There had been speculation that the remaining four firms would be added to the new package, but Sinno Electronics, 3HC Semiconductors, Sigma Technology, and King-Pai Technology are not included on the draft.

EU member states will begin discussions on the new sanctions proposals this week and are looking to agree on the package before Christmas, according to an EU official familiar with the matter.

The entities included on the list seen by RFE/RL are not final and additional companies and persons could be added or removed before a final version is passed.

By RFE/RL 

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Central Asia Explores New Western Alliances
RFE/RL staff

RFE/RL staff

RFE/RL journalists report the news in 21 countries where a free press is banned by the government or not fully established. We provide what many…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Used Car Market In Turmoil As Prices Collapse And Demand Wanes

Used Car Market In Turmoil As Prices Collapse And Demand Wanes
The U.S. Just Recorded Its Highest Oil Production Month In History

The U.S. Just Recorded Its Highest Oil Production Month In History
U.S. Oil Rigs Continue To Fall

U.S. Oil Rigs Continue To Fall
Concerns Mount Over China's Crude Oil Demand

Concerns Mount Over China's Crude Oil Demand
Russia And China Tighten Grip On Iraqi Oil Crescent

Russia And China Tighten Grip On Iraqi Oil Crescent

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com