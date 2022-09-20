China Remains Supportive Of Kazakhstan As Russia Ramps Up Rhetoric

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 2 hours 84.19 -1.54 -1.80%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 90.90 -1.10 -1.20%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 92.30 -1.41 -1.50%
Graph down Natural Gas 12 mins 7.727 -0.025 -0.32%
Graph down Gasoline 17 mins 2.433 -0.031 -1.27%
Graph down Louisiana Light 5 days 87.57 -3.46 -3.80%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 5 days 87.57 -3.46 -3.80%
Chart Bonny Light 5 days 93.40 +1.05 +1.14%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 95.70 -1.60 -1.64%
Chart Mars US 23 hours 84.88 +0.27 +0.32%
Chart Gasoline 17 mins 2.433 -0.031 -1.27%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 89.47 -0.68 -0.75%
Graph down Murban 2 days 90.83 -1.27 -1.38%
Graph up Iran Heavy 5 days 91.64 +1.67 +1.86%
Graph down Basra Light 295 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 5 days 91.47 +1.94 +2.17%
Graph up Bonny Light 5 days 93.40 +1.05 +1.14%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 5 days 93.40 +1.05 +1.14%
Chart Girassol 5 days 92.86 +1.28 +1.40%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 95.70 -1.60 -1.64%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 63.60 +0.55 +0.87%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 15 hours 64.11 +0.60 +0.94%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 15 hours 87.51 +0.60 +0.69%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 15 hours 85.76 +0.60 +0.70%
Graph up Sweet Crude 15 hours 82.91 +0.60 +0.73%
Graph up Peace Sour 15 hours 79.61 +0.60 +0.76%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 15 hours 79.61 +0.60 +0.76%
Chart Light Sour Blend 15 hours 80.91 +0.60 +0.75%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 15 hours 89.86 +0.60 +0.67%
Chart Central Alberta 15 hours 79.21 +0.60 +0.76%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 5 days 87.57 -3.46 -3.80%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 5 days 81.50 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Giddings 5 days 75.25 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph down ANS West Coast 6 days 91.99 -6.05 -6.17%
Graph up West Texas Sour 5 days 81.74 +0.01 +0.01%
Graph up Eagle Ford 5 days 81.59 +0.01 +0.01%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 5 days 81.59 +0.01 +0.01%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 5 days 81.50 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Kansas Common 29 days 84.00 +3.50 +4.35%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 93.82 -3.37 -3.47%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 6 minutes "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 12 minutes "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  • 2 days GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 3 days Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages?
  • 8 hours "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 6 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 22 hours Wind droughts
  • 4 days "Russian oil executive and Putin critic Ravil Maganov dead after mysterious six-story fall" - The New York Post
  • 4 days The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 9 days FINALLY! A report, from qualified authors, that tells the REAL story about Texas, February 15, 2021
  • 1 day Beware the Left's 'Degrowth' Movement (i.e. why Covid-19 is Good)
  • 11 days Biden's Plan to Checkmate China
  • 11 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in

Breaking News:

API Sees Crude, Product Inventory Builds

Xi Set For Face Time With Putin In “Very Important” Meeting

Xi Set For Face Time With Putin In “Very Important” Meeting

Chinese President Xi Jinping is…

The Iran Nuclear Deal Hits Yet Another Hurdle

The Iran Nuclear Deal Hits Yet Another Hurdle

In its response to Iran…

Will Beijing Emerge As A Leader In The Russia-India-China Trilateral?

Will Beijing Emerge As A Leader In The Russia-India-China Trilateral?

The RIC has long been…

  1. Home
  2. Geopolitics
  3. International
The Jamestown Foundation

The Jamestown Foundation

Founded in 1984, The Jamestown Foundation is an independent, non-partisan research institution dedicated to providing timely information concerning critical political and strategic developments in China,…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

China Remains Supportive Of Kazakhstan As Russia Ramps Up Rhetoric

By The Jamestown Foundation - Sep 20, 2022, 4:00 PM CDT
  • Tensions are on the rise between Russia and Kazakhstan over Putin’s unprovoked war in Ukraine.
  • Despite a rise in hostile Russian rhetoric, China remains strongly supportive of Kazakhstan, which is a key piece of its Belt and Road puzzle in Central Asia.
  • President Xi’s statement during his stopover in Kazakhstan was a sharp message to Moscow to refrain from any actions that could destabilize the country.
Join Our Community

Amid heightened tensions between Russia and Kazakhstan over the war in Ukraine, Astana is betting on high-level diplomacy to build international support for its sovereignty and territorial integrity. Pope Francis’ visit on September 13 for a highly publicized global interreligious summit coincided with the first post-pandemic international trip of Chinese President Xi Jinping, who met with Kazakhstani President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on September 14. The two leaders then took part in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization’s (SCO) summit in neighboring Uzbekistan. Next, Tokayev headed to New York for the 77th session of the United Nations (UN) General Assembly on September 19–20, where he will seek Western backing for Kazakhstan’s security. This year’s gathering for the 7th Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions was one of the most important for Kazakhstan, which is trying to boost its international standing as Russian military ambitions continue to threaten Central Asia.

Pope Francis called for dialogue and peace in the face of Russia’s “senseless and tragic war” in Ukraine. He earlier had described the conflict as “a war of particular gravity, in terms of the violation of international law, the risks of nuclear escalation and the grave economic and social consequences” (Vatican.va, September 8). Pope Francis was still in Kazakhstan when the graves of victims of war crimes, evidently murdered by the Russian military, were found in liberated Izyum in eastern Ukraine (Ukrainska Pravda, September 15).

President Xi’s remarks, however, were surprisingly direct in offering strong support for Kazakhstan, as hostile Russian rhetoric against the country increases. “No matter how the international situation changes, we will continue our strong support of Kazakhstan in protecting its independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity, as well as firm support of the reforms you are carrying out to ensure stability and development and strongly oppose the interference of any forces in the internal affairs of your country,” Xi was quoted as saying during his meeting with Tokayev (Akorda.kz, September 14).

Threatening messages toward Kazakhstan coming from Russian politicians and propagandists have undoubtedly alerted Chinese leadership (Eurasianet.org, April 28). With a 3.5 million ethnic Russian minority (18 percent) settled mostly in the northern regions close to the 4,750 mile-long border with Russia, the Kazakhs are worried about becoming another target of President Vladimir Putin’s “Russian World” concept that was used to justify the invasion of Ukraine (Eurasianet.org, April 28). The war has polarized society, with ethnic Kazakhs firmly opposing Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, while many Russians have been influenced by Kremlin propaganda (Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, August 29). As the country is embarking on political and economic reforms, following public unrest in January 2022, ethnic peace will be essential for the successful implementation of these changes (See EDM, January 21).

The Kazakhstani government has tried to retain a neutral position on the war in Ukraine but has refused to assist Moscow’s military campaign, either by sending troops or providing direct military assistance. In addition, Astana has also declined to recognize the proxy Donetsk and Luhansk “people’s republics,” citing the UN principle of territorial integrity and inviolability of borders (DW, June 17).

Since Kazakhstan borders Russia to the north and China to the east, any instability in Central Asia’s largest economy will impact not only Beijing’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) and trade corridors but also the security of China’s Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. During the public unrest in Kazakhstan in January, Beijing did not welcome the dispatch of troops by the Russia-led Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), as China does not want to see a strong Russian presence in Kazakhstan (News18.com, January 12).

Thus, President Xi’s statement during his stopover in Kazakhstan was a sharp message to Moscow to refrain from any actions that could destabilize the country. Later, in Samarkand, Xi also expressed concerns about the war in Ukraine while meeting with Putin, which the Russian leader surprisingly admitted to in a later press conference (Golosameriki.com, September 16).

Related: Goldman Warns EU Energy Price Freeze Could Backfire

Among notable recent events was Kazakhstan’s refusal to send troops to Karabakh on the request of Armenia to quell fresh violence with Azerbaijan. Kazakhstan is a founding member of the CSTO, whose Article 4 establishes that aggression against one signatory would be perceived as an aggression against all. “It is clear that in a situation of conflict with Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan is in no way interested in sending troops there, somehow supporting Armenia to the detriment of our relations with Azerbaijan,” Aidos Sarym, a member of the Majlis (Kazakhstan’s lower house of parliament) Defense and Security Committee, told a Russian radio station (Govoritmoskva.ru, September 14). The refusal triggered rumors that Kazakhstan will leave the CSTO next year, which were denied by the authorities in Astana.

In addition to new security concerns, Kazakhstan is also facing enormous economic challenges as Russia remains a major trade partner. Although a member of the Eurasian Economic Union, Kazakhstan has now complied with the US and EU sanctions regime against Russia to avoid secondary sanctions. Kazakhstani authorities continue to refuse to trade with Russia in a way that circumvents sanctions, despite Moscow’s pleas for an increased import of goods to replenish empty shelfs. Kazakhstani Foreign Minister Mukhtar Tleuberdi said that transactions between Kazakhstani companies and the Russian Federation, which could potentially violate the sanctions regime, are subject to regular consultations with the US and EU authorities (The Moscow Times, September 14).

In sum, unlike Russia, which just incorporated the “Russian World” concept in its foreign policy, Astana is deepening relations with neighbors and Western partners based on the principle of equality. As Kazakhstan needs international support to weather security and economic challenges, it can also offer the world its energy supplies and food production, especially grains, which are in acute shortage due to Russia’s all-out war against Ukraine.

By The Jamestown Foundation

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Hungary Warns Against Further EU Sanctions On Russia
The Jamestown Foundation

The Jamestown Foundation

Founded in 1984, The Jamestown Foundation is an independent, non-partisan research institution dedicated to providing timely information concerning critical political and strategic developments in China,…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

China Signs Major Railroad Deal With Uzbekistan And Kyrgyzstan, Bypassing Russia

China Signs Major Railroad Deal With Uzbekistan And Kyrgyzstan, Bypassing Russia
The Perfect Storm Is Brewing In U.S. Diesel Markets

The Perfect Storm Is Brewing In U.S. Diesel Markets
Carbon Recycling Breakthrough Converts 100% Of CO2 Into Ethylene

Carbon Recycling Breakthrough Converts 100% Of CO2 Into Ethylene
A Natural Gas Shortage Is Looming For The U.S.

A Natural Gas Shortage Is Looming For The U.S.
China And Russia Move To Disrupt The Dollar’s Dominance In Oil Markets

China And Russia Move To Disrupt The Dollar’s Dominance In Oil Markets



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com