Border Firefights Highlight Strained Pakistan-Taliban Relations

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 87.27 -0.24 -0.27%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 90.59 -0.06 -0.07%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 93.51 +0.72 +0.78%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.616 +0.011 +0.42%
Graph up Gasoline 14 mins 2.727 +0.073 +2.75%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 89.66 +0.64 +0.72%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 89.66 +0.64 +0.72%
Chart Bonny Light 12 days 88.35 +1.41 +1.62%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 92.84 -0.13 -0.14%
Chart Mars US 3 days 87.61 +0.69 +0.79%
Chart Gasoline 14 mins 2.727 +0.073 +2.75%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 12 days 86.98 +0.96 +1.12%
Graph up Murban 12 days 88.59 +0.53 +0.60%
Graph up Iran Heavy 12 days 86.16 +1.19 +1.40%
Graph down Basra Light 651 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 12 days 86.52 +1.38 +1.62%
Graph up Bonny Light 12 days 88.35 +1.41 +1.62%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 12 days 88.35 +1.41 +1.62%
Chart Girassol 12 days 89.79 +1.38 +1.56%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 92.84 -0.13 -0.14%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 104 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 15 hours 69.31 +0.54 +0.79%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 15 hours 89.66 +0.64 +0.72%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 15 hours 87.91 +0.64 +0.73%
Graph up Sweet Crude 14 hours 84.61 +0.84 +1.00%
Graph up Peace Sour 14 hours 81.71 +0.64 +0.79%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 14 hours 81.71 +0.64 +0.79%
Chart Light Sour Blend 14 hours 83.31 +0.59 +0.71%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 14 hours 92.61 +0.94 +1.03%
Chart Central Alberta 14 hours 81.61 +0.64 +0.79%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 89.66 +0.64 +0.72%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 83.99 +0.64 +0.77%
Graph up Giddings 4 days 77.74 +0.64 +0.83%
Graph down ANS West Coast 5 days 92.71 -0.69 -0.74%
Graph up West Texas Sour 4 days 83.39 +0.64 +0.77%
Graph up Eagle Ford 4 days 83.99 +0.64 +0.77%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 83.99 +0.64 +0.77%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 83.75 +0.50 +0.60%
Chart Kansas Common 6 days 77.75 +0.75 +0.97%
Chart Buena Vista 7 days 92.39 -0.10 -0.11%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 13 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 13 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 7 hours Shout out to the US EPA for sheer craziness

Breaking News:

South Sudan Backtracks On Plans to Take Over Oil Industry

Russia’s Space Dreams Shattered As Luna-25 Crashes On The Moon

Russia’s Space Dreams Shattered As Luna-25 Crashes On The Moon

Russia's Luna-25 mission ended in…

Water Shortages In Central Asia Puts Historic Alliance To The Test

Water Shortages In Central Asia Puts Historic Alliance To The Test

Tensions are escalating between Kyrgyzstan…

Athens Summit Hints At Future EU Expansion Challenges

Athens Summit Hints At Future EU Expansion Challenges

European Union ministers are set…

  1. Home
  2. Geopolitics
  3. International
RFE/RL staff

RFE/RL staff

RFE/RL journalists report the news in 21 countries where a free press is banned by the government or not fully established. We provide what many…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Border Firefights Highlight Strained Pakistan-Taliban Relations

By RFE/RL staff - Sep 11, 2023, 1:00 PM CDT
  • Pakistani guards and Afghan Taliban have an armed confrontation, leading to the closure of a key border crossing and stranding thousands.
  • The Tehrik-e Taliban Pakistan (TTP) intensifies attacks in Pakistan, potentially opening a new front in the Chitral district, signaling deteriorating relations between Pakistan and the Afghan Taliban.
  • The UN's World Food Program warns of severe aid cuts, putting millions of Afghans at risk of starvation due to funding shortfalls.
Join Our Community
Pakistan-Afghanistan

Pakistani border guards and Afghan Taliban fighters exchanged fire on September 6, the latest flare-up along the disputed border. Both sides accused each other of starting the firefight.

In response, Islamabad has closed a key crossing, leaving hundreds of trucks and thousands of people on both sides of the border stranded.

On the same day as the border clashes erupted, the Pakistani military said four soldiers had been killed in clashes with militants in the northwestern Chitral district, which borders eastern Afghanistan.

The Tehrik-e Taliban Pakistan (TTP) extremist group, which is believed to be based in Afghanistan, said in a September 6 statement that a large number of its fighters had entered Chitral.

In response, Islamabad called on the Afghan Taliban to rein in the TTP, which has close organizational and ideological ties with the Afghan militant group.

Why It's Important: The border clashes have highlighted the deteriorating relations between Pakistan and the Afghan Taliban, longtime allies that have fallen out over the Afghan militant group’s alleged support to the TTP.

The Taliban takeover of Afghanistan in 2021 has bolstered the TTP, which has intensified its attacks against Pakistani security forces. Peace talks held last year between Pakistan and the TTP, which were mediated by the Afghan Taliban, failed to end the violence.

The location of the TTP’s latest attack in Pakistan is also significant. Chitral, located in the remote north of Pakistan, has been a relatively stable area that has not witnessed major militant activity. The TTP’s attacks there suggest the militants could be trying to open a new front in their war against Islamabad.

What's Next: More border clashes and closures are expected as relations between Pakistan and the Taliban continue to deteriorate.

The Afghan Taliban is unlikely to crack down or expel the TTP. If the TTP continues its attacks inside Pakistan, Islamabad could resort to military action inside Afghanistan. Such a scenario would likely escalate tensions even further.

What To Keep An Eye On

The UN's World Food Program (WFP) said a “massive funding shortage” has forced it to cut emergency assistance to 2 million Afghans.

The WFP says it will only be able to provide food aid to 3 million people -- out of a population of around 40 million -- starting in October.

“Amid already worrying levels of hunger and malnutrition, we are obliged to choose between the hungry and the starving, leaving millions of families scrambling for their next meal," Hsiao-Wei Lee, WFP's country director and representative in Afghanistan, said in a statement on September 5.

The WFP is seeking an additional $1 billion over the next six months to provide 21 million Afghans with lifesaving aid. The UN body estimates that more than 3 million Afghans are on the brink of starvation.

Why It's Important: Cuts in emergency aid are likely to further worsen the devastating humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan, the worst in the world. It is also likely to add to fears of a widespread famine in the country.

In June, the UN revised its annual aid budget for Afghanistan from $4.6 billion to $3.2 billion this year, citing reduced funding from international donors.

ADVERTISEMENT

The cash-strapped Taliban government, which is unrecognized and under international sanctions, appears unable to fill the gap.

That's all from me for now. Don't forget to send me any questions, comments, or tips that you have.

By Abubakar Siddique via RFE/RL

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Russia's Trade Nears Prewar Levels As It Defies G7 Sanctions

Next Post

China’s Influence In Central Asia Continues To Expand
RFE/RL staff

RFE/RL staff

RFE/RL journalists report the news in 21 countries where a free press is banned by the government or not fully established. We provide what many…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The Tipping Point In Global Oil Demand

The Tipping Point In Global Oil Demand
Guyana's Oil Boom Challenges OPEC+ Dominance

Guyana's Oil Boom Challenges OPEC+ Dominance
China’s Massive Gold-Buying Spree Continues

China’s Massive Gold-Buying Spree Continues
Is U.S. Oil Production Really Nearing Its Peak?

Is U.S. Oil Production Really Nearing Its Peak?
Orsted Threatens To Abandon U.S. Offshore Wind Projects

Orsted Threatens To Abandon U.S. Offshore Wind Projects

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com