Biden Claims Visit To Saudi Arabia Is About Israel, Not Oil Prices

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 120.4 -0.30 -0.25%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 121.7 -0.32 -0.26%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 8.599 -0.251 -2.84%
Graph down Heating Oil 11 mins 4.275 -0.092 -2.10%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 4.020 -0.152 -3.65%
Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 122.0 -0.99 -0.80%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 122.0 -0.99 -0.80%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 127.0 -2.42 -1.87%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 123.2 -0.02 -0.02%
Chart Mars US 14 hours 114.4 -0.84 -0.73%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 4.020 -0.152 -3.65%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 4 days 119.0 +0.24 +0.20%
Graph up Murban 4 days 122.5 +0.06 +0.05%
Graph down Iran Heavy 4 days 116.6 -2.43 -2.04%
Graph down Basra Light 196 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 4 days 126.3 -2.40 -1.87%
Graph down Bonny Light 4 days 127.0 -2.42 -1.87%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 127.0 -2.42 -1.87%
Chart Girassol 4 days 124.9 -2.48 -1.95%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 123.2 -0.02 -0.02%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 5 days 98.12 -0.75 -0.76%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 13 hours 106.6 -0.84 -0.78%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 13 hours 122.8 -0.84 -0.68%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 13 hours 121.1 -0.84 -0.69%
Graph down Sweet Crude 13 hours 119.0 -0.84 -0.70%
Graph down Peace Sour 13 hours 116.1 -0.84 -0.72%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 13 hours 116.1 -0.84 -0.72%
Chart Light Sour Blend 13 hours 118.2 -0.84 -0.71%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 13 hours 121.8 -0.84 -0.69%
Chart Central Alberta 13 hours 116.4 -0.84 -0.72%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 122.0 -0.99 -0.80%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 117.3 -0.75 -0.64%
Graph down Giddings 4 days 111.0 -0.75 -0.67%
Graph down ANS West Coast 5 days 126.9 -0.84 -0.66%
Graph down West Texas Sour 5 days 115.5 -0.60 -0.52%
Graph down Eagle Ford 5 days 119.4 -0.60 -0.50%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 5 days 119.4 -0.60 -0.50%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 117.3 -0.75 -0.64%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 111.0 -0.75 -0.67%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 125.1 -0.60 -0.48%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes "ESG Investing Is Heading for a Reckoning, Says One Veteran Manager" - Bloomberg
  • 8 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 12 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 53 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 hours Famous author Michael Crichton talks about the "Climate Change Religion" aka Feudalism 2.0
  • 1 day "Why I believe a freight recession is imminent" - by CEO of FreightWaves ...and also... "Freight Market Crash Indicators" by AFT Dispatch, Inc.
  • 2 days ExxonMobil does not own any U.S. gas stations
  • 4 days "The Global Digital ID Prison" by James Corbett of CorbettReport.com
  • 3 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 6 days "Drought Adds To Pressure On US Gas Inventories" by John Kemp via Zero Hedge
  • 6 days "Russia will stop 'in a moment' if Ukraine meets terms - Kremlin" by Reuters via Yahoo News...but Reuters suddenly cut out the balanced part of the story.

Breaking News:

Oil Climbs Back To Nearly $123 After China COVID Scare

Could Lifting Sanctions On Venezuela Help Ease The Energy Crunch?

Could Lifting Sanctions On Venezuela Help Ease The Energy Crunch?

U.S. President Joe Biden is…

Russia Plans New Bond Scheme To Skirt Sanctions

Russia Plans New Bond Scheme To Skirt Sanctions

Russia is looking to launch…

Israel Warns It Will Use “Right To Self-Defense” To Keep Nukes Out Of Iran

Israel Warns It Will Use “Right To Self-Defense” To Keep Nukes Out Of Iran

Israel has told the international…

  1. Home
  2. Geopolitics
  3. International
ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Biden Claims Visit To Saudi Arabia Is About Israel, Not Oil Prices

By ZeroHedge - Jun 13, 2022, 1:00 PM CDT
  • President Biden is planning a visit to Saudi Arabia where it is expected he’ll attempt to mend ties with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.
  • Biden claims the visit will be to discuss Israeli national security.
  • Some analysts claim it will be difficult to avoid the elephant in the room: high oil prices.
Join Our Community

President Joe Biden awkwardly claimed that his planned Saudi trip, where it's expected he'll mend ties with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MbS) and 'move on' from the issue of the Jamal Khashoggi murder, has not much to do with energy. He had this exchange with reporters outside of Air Force One on Sunday:

Reporter: "Have you decided, sir, whether to go to Saudi Arabia?"

Biden: "No, not yet."

Reporter: "What would be holding up the decision at this point? Are there commitments you’re waiting for from the Saudis on the negotiations over peace talks?"

Biden: "No, no, the commitments from the Saudis don't relate to anything to do with energy."

Axios wrote the same day based on Israeli sources that the trip will come in mid-July and is to include a stop in Israel and the Palestinian Authority. A formal announcement is expected early in the week, as soon as Monday.

"Three Israeli officials told Axios Biden is expected to visit Israel and the Palestinian Authority on July 14 and 15 before traveling on to Saudi Arabia. The White House has not confirmed those dates, and the Israeli officials all warned that the timing had shifted several times and could change again," Axios wrote.

But it's not fundamentally about the White House begging the Saudis to pump more oil? The assertion might be within the realm of believability if Biden hadn't also recently dispatched officials to repair severed ties with Maduro's Venezuela in a clearly desperate effort to tame oil prices.

In the Sunday exchange with reporters, Biden said further, "It happens to be a larger meeting taking place in Saudi Arabia. That’s the reason I’m going. And it has to do with national security for them – for Israelis." He continued, "I have a program, anyway. It has to do with much larger issues than having to do with the energy price."

Ironically, the Democratic president is suggesting this is really focused on a furtherance of Trump's Abraham Accords. After the UAE and Israel established ties under the accords, along with several other Arab states, there's been talk that Saudi Arabia could be next.

However, it's obvious that when the idea of a Biden-MbS meeting was first floated in March, oil production was top of the agenda - and has remained so - as Americans continue to feel pain at the pump, and Europe figures out 'what's next' with its partial Russian oil embargo amid the war in Ukraine. In Biden attempting to frame the trip as making it all about Israel and regional security, he's fooling nobody. But it appears this is the White House narrative meant to deflect from the Khashoggi killing and Biden's re-embrace of a "pariah" (Biden's own words), which a number of outside investigations have found was ordered by the crown prince himself.

By Zerohedge.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Turkey Accuses Greece Of Militarizing Its Aegean Sea Islands
ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

European Gas Prices On The Decline

European Gas Prices On The Decline
Oil Majors Are Lining Up For The Next Great South American Oil Boom

Oil Majors Are Lining Up For The Next Great South American Oil Boom
Weak Chinese Demand Weighs On Oil Prices

Weak Chinese Demand Weighs On Oil Prices
Saudi Arabia Cuts Oil Volumes To China For July

Saudi Arabia Cuts Oil Volumes To China For July
What Is Fueling The Surge In Gasoline Prices?

What Is Fueling The Surge In Gasoline Prices?



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com