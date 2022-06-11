Turkey Accuses Greece Of Militarizing Its Aegean Sea Islands

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 23 hours 120.7 -0.84 -0.69%
Graph down Brent Crude 22 hours 122.0 -1.06 -0.86%
Graph down Natural Gas 23 hours 8.850 -0.113 -1.26%
Graph down Heating Oil 23 hours 4.367 -0.037 -0.84%
Graph down Gasoline 23 hours 4.172 -0.104 -2.43%
Graph down Louisiana Light 3 days 123.0 -0.52 -0.42%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 3 days 123.0 -0.52 -0.42%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 127.0 -2.42 -1.87%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 123.2 +1.67 +1.37%
Chart Mars US 22 hours 114.4 -0.84 -0.73%
Chart Gasoline 23 hours 4.172 -0.104 -2.43%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 119.0 +0.24 +0.20%
Graph up Murban 2 days 122.5 +0.06 +0.05%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 116.6 -2.43 -2.04%
Graph down Basra Light 194 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 126.3 -2.40 -1.87%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 127.0 -2.42 -1.87%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 127.0 -2.42 -1.87%
Chart Girassol 2 days 124.9 -2.48 -1.95%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 123.2 +1.67 +1.37%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 3 days 98.12 -0.75 -0.76%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 2 days 107.4 -0.60 -0.56%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 2 days 123.7 -0.60 -0.48%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 2 days 121.9 -0.60 -0.49%
Graph down Sweet Crude 2 days 119.8 -0.60 -0.50%
Graph down Peace Sour 2 days 117.0 -0.60 -0.51%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 2 days 117.0 -0.60 -0.51%
Chart Light Sour Blend 2 days 119.1 -0.60 -0.50%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 122.6 -0.60 -0.49%
Chart Central Alberta 2 days 117.3 -0.60 -0.51%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 3 days 123.0 -0.52 -0.42%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 117.3 -0.75 -0.64%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 111.0 -0.75 -0.67%
Graph up ANS West Coast 4 days 127.8 +2.61 +2.09%
Graph down West Texas Sour 3 days 115.5 -0.60 -0.52%
Graph down Eagle Ford 3 days 119.4 -0.60 -0.50%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 3 days 119.4 -0.60 -0.50%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 117.3 -0.75 -0.64%
Chart Kansas Common 3 days 111.8 -0.50 -0.45%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 125.1 -0.60 -0.48%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes "ESG Investing Is Heading for a Reckoning, Says One Veteran Manager" - Bloomberg
  • 8 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 12 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 2 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 3 hours Famous author Michael Crichton talks about the "Climate Change Religion" aka Feudalism 2.0
  • 7 hours "Why I believe a freight recession is imminent" - by CEO of FreightWaves ...and also... "Freight Market Crash Indicators" by AFT Dispatch, Inc.
  • 2 days "The Global Digital ID Prison" by James Corbett of CorbettReport.com
  • 5 hours ExxonMobil does not own any U.S. gas stations
  • 1 day Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 4 days "Drought Adds To Pressure On US Gas Inventories" by John Kemp via Zero Hedge
  • 4 days "Russia will stop 'in a moment' if Ukraine meets terms - Kremlin" by Reuters via Yahoo News...but Reuters suddenly cut out the balanced part of the story.
  • 5 days Chevron CEO Says No New Refineries In U.S—Ever
  • 5 days ESG Topic - "German Police Raid Deutsche Bank, DWS Over Allegations Of Greenwashing" - ZeroHedge Bloomberg and others

Breaking News:

Biden Tells Exxon To Start Paying Its Taxes

China Warns Central Asia To Steer Clear Of Geopolitical Conflicts

China Warns Central Asia To Steer Clear Of Geopolitical Conflicts

Foreign Minister Wang Yi used…

Why Saudi Arabia Isn’t Giving Up On Its Russian Oil Alliance

Why Saudi Arabia Isn’t Giving Up On Its Russian Oil Alliance

The key oil alliance between…

The West Looks To Ramp Up Arms Deliveries To Ukraine

The West Looks To Ramp Up Arms Deliveries To Ukraine

The West has pledged to…

  1. Home
  2. Geopolitics
  3. International
ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Turkey Accuses Greece Of Militarizing Its Aegean Sea Islands

By ZeroHedge - Jun 11, 2022, 12:00 PM CDT
  • Turkish President Erdogan is warning Greece against further militarization of Aegean Sea islands.
  • Erdogan also vowed that Turkey will continue hydrocarbon exploration in the region.
  • "I warn Greece to avoid dreams, acts, and statements that will result in regret. Come to your senses," Erdogan said.
Join Our Community

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Thursday accused Greece of militarizing its islands in the Aegean Sea with an eye toward threatening Turkey, in but the latest salvo in a series of tit-for-tat accusations between the two NATO members. Erdogan urged immediate demilitarization of the islands, stressing Turkey will never relinquish its "rights" in the Aegean Sea, statements which come weeks after he condemned Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis for lobbying the White House to block impending US F-16 sales to Ankara.

The fresh words also came on the final day of Turkey's multi-national "Efes-2022" military drill, centered on the coastal city of Izmir. "We invite Greece to stop arming the islands that have non-military status and to act in accordance with international agreements," Erdogan said. "I’m not joking, I’m speaking seriously. This nation is determined."

"I warn Greece to avoid dreams, acts, and statements that will result in regret. Come to your senses," he said in a televised speech related to the drills. "Turkey will not renounce its rights in the Aegean and will not back down from using rights that are established by international agreements when it comes to arming islands," he added.

Erdogan further vowed that Turkey would continue its controversial hydrocarbons exploration of the region, which Greece, Cyprus, and some EU countries like France have condemned as violating Greek and Cypriot territorial waters. Erdogan claimed that Greece is violating the 1923 Treaty of Lausanne and the 1947 Paris Treaty. He declared that Greece was previously given the islands on the condition that they'd remain demilitarized. 

"The agreements are there but Greece is violating them. It’s arming them. If Greece does not stop this violation, the sovereignty of the islands will be brought up for discussion," he said. "It’s that clear. You will abide by the agreements." In questioning the "sovereignty of the islands," Erdogan appeared to suggest Turkish military intervention is on the table, also given he uttered the veiled threat on the occasion of major Turkish-led military exercises.

Related: Noway's Offshore Oil Workers Threaten To Strike

Greece responded by saying Turkey has long deliberately misinterpreted and misrepresented the content of the historic treaties, and further that Ankara's standing threat of war justifies that Greece take steps to defend itself. As The Associated Press reports:

In Athens, Greek government spokesman Giannis Oikonomou said Greece was dealing with Turkish "provocations" with "calm and determination."

"It is clear to everyone that our country has upgraded its geostrategic and geopolitical footprint as well as its deterrent capacity to be able at any time to defend its national sovereignty and sovereign rights," he said.

Erdogan also in the Thursday speech took the opportunity to address Western allies, telling them to stay out of the way of "legitimate" security operations - in reference to planned anti-Kurdish military action by Turkey in the south, on the other side of the Syrian border.

"We will never allow the establishment of terror corridors along our country’s borders, and we will definitely complete the missing parts of our security zone," the Turkish leader said in reference to the outlawed Kurdistan Workers’ Party, or PKK, and its Syrian extension the YPG.

Erdogan continued: "We hope that none of our real allies and friends will oppose our legitimate security concerns." However, Europe and the US have consistently stook against him on Syrian cross-border operations. Washington has repeatedly told Ankara that US forces backing Syrian Kurdish groups could come under threat in Turkish operations, warning against any new push inside Syrian territory. At the same time Turkey has held a steady line blocking Finland and Sweden's ascension into NATO.

By Zerohedge.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Will Western Sanctions Actually Impact Putin’s Political Prowess?
ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

European Gas Prices On The Decline

European Gas Prices On The Decline
Oil Majors Are Lining Up For The Next Great South American Oil Boom

Oil Majors Are Lining Up For The Next Great South American Oil Boom
Citi And Barclays Raise Oil Price Forecasts

Citi And Barclays Raise Oil Price Forecasts
Are Oil Stocks Due For A Correction?

Are Oil Stocks Due For A Correction?
What Is Fueling The Surge In Gasoline Prices?

What Is Fueling The Surge In Gasoline Prices?



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com