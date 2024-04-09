Armenia's Shift West Draws Ire from Moscow and Baku

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 85.35 -1.08 -1.25%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 89.51 -0.87 -0.96%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 89.45 -0.96 -1.06%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 1.857 +0.013 +0.70%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.747 -0.001 -0.04%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 90.24 -0.55 -0.61%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 90.24 -0.55 -0.61%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 92.38 -1.56 -1.66%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 90.29 -0.83 -0.91%
Chart Mars US 158 days 77.67 -1.57 -1.98%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.747 -0.001 -0.04%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 89.56 -0.86 -0.95%
Graph down Murban 2 days 90.34 -0.77 -0.85%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 86.29 -1.42 -1.62%
Graph down Basra Light 862 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 91.68 -1.64 -1.76%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 92.38 -1.56 -1.66%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 92.38 -1.56 -1.66%
Chart Girassol 2 days 92.68 -1.78 -1.88%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 90.29 -0.83 -0.91%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 315 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 5 hours 72.73 -0.48 -0.66%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 12 hours 88.58 -0.48 -0.54%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 12 hours 86.83 -0.48 -0.55%
Graph down Sweet Crude 5 hours 82.58 -0.48 -0.58%
Graph down Peace Sour 5 hours 79.83 -0.48 -0.60%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 5 hours 79.83 -0.48 -0.60%
Chart Light Sour Blend 5 hours 83.43 -0.48 -0.57%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 5 hours 90.13 -0.48 -0.53%
Chart Central Alberta 5 hours 79.93 -0.48 -0.60%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 90.24 -0.55 -0.61%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 82.91 -0.48 -0.58%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 76.66 -0.48 -0.62%
Graph down ANS West Coast 2 days 90.64 -0.41 -0.45%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 82.01 -0.48 -0.58%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 82.91 -0.48 -0.58%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 82.91 -0.48 -0.58%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 83.00 -0.25 -0.30%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 76.75 -0.50 -0.65%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 90.71 +0.53 +0.59%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 2 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 3 days e-truck insanity
  • 6 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 1 day The United States produced more crude oil than any nation, at any time.
  • 2 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 1 day James Corbett Interviews Irina Slav of OILPRICE.COM - "Burn, Hollywood, Burn!" - The Corbett Report
  • 1 day The European Union is exceptional in its political divide. Examples are apparent in Hungary, Slovakia, Sweden, Netherlands, Belarus, Ireland, etc.
  • 3 days Biden's $2 trillion Plan for Insfrastructure and Jobs
  • 3 days "What’s In Store For Europe In 2023?" By the CIA (aka RFE/RL as a ruse to deceive readers)
  • 6 days Bankruptcy in the Industry

Breaking News:

Iran Said It Could Close Major Oil Shipping Route—But Will It?

China's Economic Grip Tightens on Kyrgyzstan

China's Economic Grip Tightens on Kyrgyzstan

China is solidifying its economic…

Kazakh-Chinese Bilateral Trade Reached $41 Billion in 2023

Kazakh-Chinese Bilateral Trade Reached $41 Billion in 2023

Kazakhstan and China aim to…

The Long and Winding Road to EU Accession

The Long and Winding Road to EU Accession

There are a number of…

  1. Home
  2. Geopolitics
  3. International
Eurasianet

Eurasianet

Eurasianet is an independent news organization that covers news from and about the South Caucasus and Central Asia, providing on-the-ground reporting and critical perspectives on…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Armenia's Shift West Draws Ire from Moscow and Baku

By Eurasianet - Apr 09, 2024, 12:00 PM CDT
  • The EU and US offered Armenia a combined €270 million and $65 million in aid.
  • Armenia has been moving away from Russia and towards the West since 2018.
  • Russia and Azerbaijan expressed concern that the aid package could destabilize the South Caucasus region.
Armenia

The European Union and United States are incentivizing Armenia to maintain its westward geopolitical shift. The growing EU-US role in supporting the country’s reform efforts is drawing a predictably hostile reaction from Russia and Azerbaijan.

A meeting April 5 in Brussels involving Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, European Commission President Ursula von Der Leyen, EU Vice President Josep Borrell and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken yielded a significant assistance windfall for Armenia. The EU pledged 270 million euros (about $291 million) over four years and the US added another $65 million in aid designed to help Armenia recover from its decisive defeat in the Second Karabakh War and reduce its economic dependence on Russia.

In a joint statement, the participants affirmed a commitment to expanding cooperation across multiple political and economic spheres, including “governance, law enforcement, trade, connectivity, agriculture, energy, and technology.” 

“The European Union and the United States acknowledged the substantial progress Armenia has made since 2018 on democratic and justice reforms and the fight against corruption, and expressed a commitment to continue partnering with and supporting Armenia as it further strengthens its democracy and the rule of law, in line with our shared values and principles”, the statement read. 

Describing EU-Armenian relations as “increasingly aligned,” Van der Leyen also praised Armenia’s efforts to combat sanctions-busting trade that helps the Kremlin prosecute its war against Ukraine. Pashinyan and other Armenian leaders in recent months have expressed interest in exploring EU accession.

US assistance, it appears, will focus on building Armenian “resilience” following the loss of Karabakh. Specifically, Washington’s assistance will help Armenia cope with a refugee surge and withstand expected Russian pressure to prevent Armenia’s geopolitical realignment. USAID Administrator Samantha Power also attended the April 5 gathering in Brussels.

“The United States will work with Armenia to … increase cybersecurity cooperation, and expand technology infrastructure,” the joint statement noted, adding that the US is “committed to Armenia’s safe, reliable, and secure energy future and is working to support energy diversification and explore the feasibility of new civil nuclear power options.”

Armenia was a key Russian ally until 2018, when Pashinyan rose to power amid a popular uprising and proceeded to engage the EU and US as part of a reform effort to make his government more efficient and less corrupt. A turning point occurred in 2022, when, amid Azerbaijan’s push to retake Karabakh, Russia, in the eyes of many Armenians, failed to live up to security guarantees it had given Yerevan. Since then, Pashinyan has steered the country on a steady Western course. 

To no one’s surprise, news of the EU-US aid package received a chilly reception in Moscow and Baku. Russia’s Foreign Ministry issued a statement characterizing the meeting as another attempt by the “collective West” to ratchet up tension in the South Caucasus, which the Kremlin has long considered to be its geopolitical backyard. It described the aid package as “irresponsible and destructive“ while cautioning that pressing ahead with helping Armenia implement reforms could have “negative consequences.”

Azerbaijan, meanwhile, voiced concern that EU assistance for Armenia threatened to compromise Brussels’ ability to mediate a lasting peace settlement between Baku and Yerevan.

Against the backdrop of the Armenia-EU-US meeting on April 5, building pressure burst along the Armenia-Azerbaijan border. Both sides accused the other of ceasefire violations, with sporadic gunfire reported at multiple sections of the heavily militarized frontier. 

The Armenian Defense Ministry condemned Azerbaijan’s provocative actions, alleging cross-border firing targeted at Armenian positions and civilian infrastructure. 

The Armenian-Azerbaijani peace process is currently snagged on a dispute over possession of villages in disputed areas of the border. Hoping to break the deadlock, Pashinyan announced unilateral concessions to Azerbaijan, agreeing to hand over abandoned Azerbaijani villages controlled by Yerevan since the 1990s without demanding an exchange for similar Armenian areas controlled by Azerbaijan. The transfer has the potential to disrupt the ability of Armenians to travel on a highway linking Armenia to Georgia. Pipelines carrying Russian natural gas to Armenia are also located near the soon-to-be-returned villages. Pashinyan’s proposal has, accordingly, generated lots of domestic pushback from various constituencies.

With Baku unhappy about the pace of the handover, both sides now appear to be massing troops on the border. On April 6, the EU’s civilian monitoring mission in Armenia reported that the situation was “stable and calm.” 

ADVERTISEMENT

Back in Brussels, some influential policy voices are urging the EU to pick up the pace of its efforts to support Armenia’s reorientation. “This reorientation takes time, but it also requires the European Union to adopt a more ambitious strategy towards Armenia’s democracy,” wrote former NATO Secretary-General, Anders Fogh Rasmussen, in a commentary published by the French daily Le Monde.

“Europe should play a role in mediating negotiations towards a lasting peace agreement. But its approach must reflect the reality that Armenia has chosen the community of European democracies, while Azerbaijan sits in the camp of aggressive autocracies,” Rasmussen said. 

By Ani Avetisyan via Eurasianet.org

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

China's Economic Grip Tightens on Kyrgyzstan
Eurasianet

Eurasianet

Eurasianet is an independent news organization that covers news from and about the South Caucasus and Central Asia, providing on-the-ground reporting and critical perspectives on…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The Rare Metal Keeping Biden and Xi Awake at Night

The Rare Metal Keeping Biden and Xi Awake at Night
Gas Glut? Not for Long.

Gas Glut? Not for Long.
3 Reasons Gold Prices Continue To Climb

3 Reasons Gold Prices Continue To Climb
U.S. Oil Is Stealing Market Share from OPEC+

U.S. Oil Is Stealing Market Share from OPEC+
Is $100 Oil Within Reach?

Is $100 Oil Within Reach?

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com