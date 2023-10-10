Chinese Auto Giant BYD Sets Sights On Uzbekistan Expansion

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 85.81 -0.57 -0.66%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 87.54 -0.61 -0.69%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 89.70 -0.15 -0.17%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 3.395 +0.019 +0.56%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.256 +0.018 +0.81%
Graph down Louisiana Light 6 days 84.25 -2.02 -2.34%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 6 days 84.25 -2.02 -2.34%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 90.87 +3.22 +3.67%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 89.99 +2.69 +3.08%
Chart Mars US 22 hours 84.88 +3.59 +4.42%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.256 +0.018 +0.81%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 86.53 +2.52 +3.00%
Graph up Murban 2 days 88.78 +2.64 +3.06%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 87.09 +3.29 +3.93%
Graph down Basra Light 680 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 91.47 +3.03 +3.43%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 90.87 +3.22 +3.67%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 90.87 +3.22 +3.67%
Chart Girassol 2 days 91.78 +3.10 +3.50%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 89.99 +2.69 +3.08%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 133 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 14 hours 65.48 +3.59 +5.80%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 14 hours 88.53 +3.59 +4.23%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 14 hours 86.78 +3.59 +4.32%
Graph up Sweet Crude 14 hours 82.28 +3.59 +4.56%
Graph up Peace Sour 14 hours 78.88 +3.59 +4.77%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 14 hours 78.88 +3.59 +4.77%
Chart Light Sour Blend 14 hours 81.48 +3.59 +4.61%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 14 hours 88.13 +3.59 +4.25%
Chart Central Alberta 14 hours 79.38 +3.59 +4.74%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 6 days 84.25 -2.02 -2.34%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 82.86 +3.59 +4.53%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 76.61 +3.59 +4.92%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 87.76 +0.33 +0.38%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 81.96 +3.59 +4.58%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 82.86 +3.59 +4.53%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 82.86 +3.59 +4.53%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 5 days 79.25 +0.50 +0.63%
Chart Kansas Common 7 days 74.50 -5.00 -6.29%
Chart Buena Vista 6 days 88.26 -1.41 -1.57%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 35 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 4 days Kidnapped by an electric car

Breaking News:

Crude Prices Begin Retreat After Monday’s Surge

Nagorno-Karabakh Announces Readiness To Surrender Following Azerbaijan Offensive

Nagorno-Karabakh Announces Readiness To Surrender Following Azerbaijan Offensive

Facing a massive Azerbaijani offensive,…

U.S. Delays Aid To Ukraine Amid Domestic Political Disputes

U.S. Delays Aid To Ukraine Amid Domestic Political Disputes

The US Congress, caught in…

Trade Tensions Escalate As EU Delves Into Chinese EV Subsidies

Trade Tensions Escalate As EU Delves Into Chinese EV Subsidies

The European Union has launched…

  1. Home
  2. Geopolitics
  3. International
Eurasianet

Eurasianet

Eurasianet is an independent news organization that covers news from and about the South Caucasus and Central Asia, providing on-the-ground reporting and critical perspectives on…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Chinese Auto Giant BYD Sets Sights On Uzbekistan Expansion

By Eurasianet - Oct 10, 2023, 2:00 PM CDT
  • China and Uzbekistan are progressing on a joint venture with BYD Auto and Uzavtosanoat JSC to produce electric and hybrid vehicles, targeting an eventual output of 300,000 vehicles annually.
  • Kazakhstan turns to China for jet fuel supplies amid uncertainties with Russia, and simultaneously strengthens academic collaborations with Chinese institutions.
  • Kyrgyzstan sees its beer export boom in Latvia, while its officials work to increase trade and investment relations with China.
Join Our Community
BYD

China and Uzbekistan are making progress on an Uzbek-based joint venture to produce electric and hybrid vehicles. While all the pieces appear to be in place, a firm production timetable has yet to be established. The venture involves BYD Auto, the Chinese entity that surpassed Tesla in 2022 as the leading seller of electric vehicles, and Uzavtosanoat JSC. The construction of an assembly facility in Uzbekistan’s Jizzakh Region is well underway. BYD CEO Wang Chuanfu traveled to Tashkent for the JV’s signing ceremony: the agreement “provides for foreign direct investment by the Chinese company in the ongoing project,” a local media outlet, repost.uz, reported. No details were disclosed on when vehicles will start rolling off the assembly line. An initial annual production target is 50,000 vehicles per year. Output is expected to reach 300,000 per year at the conclusion of the venture’s start-up phase, Uzbekistan’s Ministry of Investment said in a statement. While in Uzbekistan, Wang met with Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev; discussions focused on expanding the scope of the JV’s operations, including parts localization and boosting export.  The Uzbek JV appears to be part of an ambitious plan to turn BYD into a global powerhouse. “It’s time for Chinese automakers to upend the order of the global auto industry and chart a course into a new vast territory,” the South China Morning Post quoted Wang as saying in August. 

Transport ministers from all five Central Asian states and China huddled on the sidelines of the Global Forum on Sustainable Transport, held in Beijing in late September. “Issues of developing transport and communications cooperation between China and the states of Central Asia, creating short and convenient transport corridors, and increasing transit traffic were discussed,” according to a statement released by the Uzbek Transport Ministry. The meeting produced a memorandum of understanding, but the details of its contents were not immediately publicized. 

Kazakhstan

In a trade twist, Kazakhstan intends to purchase large volumes of jet fuel from China. Kazakh Transport Minister Marat Karabaev recently announced that Kazakhstan wants to develop its capacity as an air cargo transit hub, but lacks refueling capacity. The Central Asian state currently sources most of its jet fuel from Russia, but with the war in Ukraine dragging on, Moscow’s reliability as a supplier is questionable. Kazakhstan is now looking to obtain up to 1.35 million tons of jet fuel from China. Representatives of three refineries in China’s western Xinjiang Province are expected to visit Kazakhstan soon to conduct a feasibility assessment.

Kazakhstan is strengthening educational contacts with a variety of Chinese institutions. Al-Farabi Kazakhstan National University (KazNU) signed a deal with China’s Fudan University to create a double-degree program and facilitate student and faculty exchanges between the two schools, the Business Kazakhstan website reported. The pact also provides for joint research. KazNU also discussed a research initiative involving the Chinese Center for Technology Transfer of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) member states, the university’s press service reported.  Such a deal would pave the way for Chinese companies’ involvement in research laboratories operated by KazNU. Elsewhere, Kazakhstan’s Academy of Logistics and Transport and the Nanjing Professional Institute of Transport Technologies have signed an agreement providing for the "joint training of specialists for the transport and logistics industry.” The agreement additionally envisages academic exchanges and the facilitation of technology transfers concerning transport and railway engineering," Forbes.kz reported.

Kyrgyzstan

When it comes to Kyrgyz beer, it seems Latvia is drinking everyone else, including China, under the table. Data released by Kyrgyzstan’s National Statistics Committee shows that during the first seven months of 2023, the Central Asian nation exported 1.18 million liters of beer to Latvia, making the Baltic state the top international destination for Kyrgyz suds. China ranked a distant second, importing 774,000 liters of Kyrgyz beer. Riga, the Latvian capital, has emerged as a party/binge-drinking destination for young EU citizens. The Daily Mail, a British tabloid, describes Latvia as the “boozing capital” of Europe.

Top Kyrgyz government officials have visited China in recent weeks, seeking to drum up more trade and investment. Their efforts have yielded modest results, with various deals worth $150 million being announced. Two cabinet deputy chairmen, Bakyt Torobaev and Edil Baisalov, made separate visits to China, during which both lobbied for fresh Chinese investment in a variety of spheres, including industry, energy, education and culture. A Kyrgyz government statement did not provide specifics on the investment deals outlined in a memorandum of understanding.

Tajikistan

Tajikistan is open to enhancing cooperation with China in the area of traditional medicine. Tajikistan’s Deputy Health Minister, Abduholik Amirzoda, recently met with a Chinese delegation led by representatives of the Chengdu University of Traditional Chinese Medicine, according to the Sputnik Tajikistan media outlet. No specific results from the meeting were reported.

ADVERTISEMENT

By Eurasianet.org

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Armenia Joins Rome Statute, Ignoring Russian Warnings
Eurasianet

Eurasianet

Eurasianet is an independent news organization that covers news from and about the South Caucasus and Central Asia, providing on-the-ground reporting and critical perspectives on…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Oil Prices Tumble As The EIA Reports A Significant Gasoline Build

Oil Prices Tumble As The EIA Reports A Significant Gasoline Build
$100 Oil Is Now Firmly Out Of Reach

$100 Oil Is Now Firmly Out Of Reach
Russia Escalates War With Nuclear Tests And Civilian Killings

Russia Escalates War With Nuclear Tests And Civilian Killings
Oil Prices Set For Their Sharpest Weekly Drop In Six Months

Oil Prices Set For Their Sharpest Weekly Drop In Six Months
Battery Lifespan Could Double With New Breakthrough

Battery Lifespan Could Double With New Breakthrough

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com