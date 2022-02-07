Can Macron And Putin Cool Tensions Over Ukraine?

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 91.30 -0.02 -0.02%
Graph down Brent Crude 2 hours 92.69 -0.58 -0.62%
Graph up Natural Gas 13 mins 4.277 +0.045 +1.06%
Graph down Heating Oil 11 mins 2.830 -0.025 -0.89%
Graph down Gasoline 12 mins 2.675 -0.010 -0.37%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 94.47 +4.26 +4.72%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 94.47 +4.26 +4.72%
Chart Bonny Light 19 hours 94.66 -0.34 -0.36%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 92.84 +2.66 +2.95%
Chart Mars US 43 mins 88.37 -0.99 -1.11%
Chart Gasoline 12 mins 2.675 -0.010 -0.37%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 19 hours 90.90 +0.78 +0.87%
Graph up Murban 19 hours 93.36 +0.65 +0.70%
Graph down Iran Heavy 19 hours 87.77 -0.95 -1.07%
Graph down Basra Light 70 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 19 hours 97.05 -0.43 -0.44%
Graph down Bonny Light 19 hours 94.66 -0.34 -0.36%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 19 hours 94.66 -0.34 -0.36%
Chart Girassol 19 hours 95.15 -0.32 -0.34%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 92.84 +2.66 +2.95%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 19 hours 76.05 -0.64 -0.83%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 18 hours 79.46 +2.04 +2.63%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 18 hours 91.31 +2.04 +2.29%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 18 hours 92.71 +2.04 +2.25%
Graph up Sweet Crude 18 hours 89.91 +2.04 +2.32%
Graph up Peace Sour 18 hours 86.91 +2.04 +2.40%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 18 hours 86.91 +2.04 +2.40%
Chart Light Sour Blend 18 hours 90.21 +2.04 +2.31%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 18 hours 92.31 +2.04 +2.26%
Chart Central Alberta 18 hours 86.91 +2.04 +2.40%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 94.47 +4.26 +4.72%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 88.75 +2.00 +2.31%
Graph up Giddings 4 days 82.50 +2.00 +2.48%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 92.37 +1.83 +2.02%
Graph up West Texas Sour 4 days 86.26 +2.04 +2.42%
Graph up Eagle Ford 4 days 90.21 +2.04 +2.31%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 90.21 +2.04 +2.31%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 88.75 +2.00 +2.31%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 82.50 +4.00 +5.10%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 94.50 +4.05 +4.48%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 5 minutes Will Variants and Ill-Health Continue to Plague Economic Outlooks?
  • 7 minutes Europe gas market -how it started how its going
  • 11 minutes NordStream2
  • 3 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 hours The Fascist Dictatorship called Russia under Dictator for Life Putin
  • 54 mins Putin Wants All The Farmland East of Dnieper River. Biden "minor incursion alright"
  • 21 hours Go long wheat futures before Putin takes Eastern Ukraine farmland .
  • 1 day Energy Storage Could Emerge As The Hottest Market Of 2022
  • 39 mins China's aggression is changing the nature of sovereignty.
  • 2 days Ten Joe Biden 2021 Blunders that Killed the American Energy Renaissance
  • 2 days Pacific Northwest National Laboratories - The path to renewable fuel just got easier
  • 23 hours World leaders reach landmark deal on a global corporate tax rate
  • 1 day FOREX. Currencies of oil-producing countries.
  • 2 days Power Supply Summer Squeeze
  • 2 days "Tackling One Of The Fracking Industry’s Biggest Problems" by Robert Rapier

Breaking News:

U.S. Refinery Outages Are Another Headache For Biden

Belarus Sanctions Might Be The Real Deal

Belarus Sanctions Might Be The Real Deal

The US sanctions have certainly…

Microsoft Says Russian Hackers Are Targeting Global Technology Supply Chains

Microsoft Says Russian Hackers Are Targeting Global Technology Supply Chains

Microsoft says the Russian hacking…

Biden, Merkel Agree To Disagree On Nord Stream 2

Biden, Merkel Agree To Disagree On Nord Stream 2

President Biden and Chancellor Angela…

  1. Home
  2. Geopolitics
  3. Europe
ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Can Macron And Putin Cool Tensions Over Ukraine?

By ZeroHedge - Feb 07, 2022, 1:00 PM CST
  • The presidents of Russia and France will meet on Monday in an attempt to de-escalate tensions surrounding Ukraine and ensure energy security for Europe.
  • While Macron recognizes that he doesn’t have the ability to achieve unilateral gestures, he is hoping to discuss terms to de-escalate.
  • The energy security of Europe is sure to be high on the agenda, with the U.S. already working to ensure natural gas supply if Russia does cut the continent off.
Join Our Community

In a bid to avert a war over Ukraine, and with energy security high on the agenda, French President Emmanuel Macron is in Moscow on Monday where he and Russian President Vladimir Putin have kicked off what's expected to be "substantive and quite prolonged" talks, as the Kremlin previewed it. Throughout the past weeks of boiling tensions it's largely been Germany and France leading attempts to pursue robust diplomacy, quite apart from constant sanctions threats and talk of military options out of Washington.

Macron said in a weekend interview with Le Journal du Dimanche just before flying to Moscow, "The geopolitical objective of Russia today is clearly not Ukraine, but to clarify the rules of cohabitation with NATO and the EU." While during the Putin meeting, no major breakthroughs are expected, given Macron can't make the kind of serious concessions Putin is looking for on NATO or Europe's behalf, there's at least hope it'll cool tensions and offer a further path of dialogue.

Macron further said in the interview of the Putin meeting, "We will discuss the terms to de-escalate," but also underscored that "One has to be realistic."

"We will not achieve unilateral gestures, but it is indispensable to avoid a degradation of the situation before we build mechanisms and gestures of reciprocal trust," he added, according to a CNBC translation. "I have always had a deep dialogue with President Putin and it is our responsibility to build historic solutions. There is, I think, an openness from President Putin to achieve this."

On Sunday Biden's national security adviser Jake Sullivan in interviews with the Sunday news shows claimed that Russia's military could invade Ukraine "any day now". "We believe that there is a very distinct possibility that Vladimir Putin will order an attack on Ukraine," Sullivan said while speaking to ABC's This Week. "It could take a number of different forms. It could happen as soon as tomorrow or it could take some weeks yet."

But from NATO HQ's perspective, this remains unlikely, given Brussels appears to agree with the Ukrainian government perspective - that not enough of a troop force is in place yet for any kind of large-scale invasion

Admiral Rob Bauer, NATO’s most senior military officer, said that Russia will have assembled enough military forces to potentially stage an operation against Ukraine at the end of February. But he added that officials cannot determine Putin’s intention or plans regarding Kyiv and that NATO doesn’t currently envision a direct threat to alliance members.

"Up until now, we don’t see an intent, we don’t expect an attack on NATO soil by Russia -– either directly or via Belarus," he said Monday at a news conference in Vilnius.

Also topping the agenda will be gas and energy supply questions, at a moment the Biden administration is busy seeking to shore up 'alternatives' in the event of conflict, and in the likelihood Russia shuts off supplies to Europe under dire circumstances…

"The EU and the Biden administration are set to announce at a joint meeting that they’re preparing to address any risks to European gas supplies," Bloomberg reports Monday. "Josep Borrell, the bloc’s foreign policy chief, and Energy Commissioner Kadri Simson will join the EU-U.S. Energy Council meetings, where the most urgent discussions will concern ensuring that Europe receives additional volumes of liquefied natural gas in the short term if shipments via pipelines from Russia are derailed."

Borrell and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken are expected to meet related to the matter on Monday afternoon.

By Zerohedge

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Russian Invasion Of Ukraine Could Sink Nord Stream 2
ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The Market Is Ignoring The Surge In U.S. Oil Output

The Market Is Ignoring The Surge In U.S. Oil Output
Big Oil Isn’t Losing Any Sleep Over The EV Revolution

Big Oil Isn’t Losing Any Sleep Over The EV Revolution
Car Giants Are Making Big Bets On Solid State Batteries

Car Giants Are Making Big Bets On Solid State Batteries
Oil Production Vessel Explodes Offshore Nigeria

Oil Production Vessel Explodes Offshore Nigeria
WTI Crude Surges Above $92 On Permian Freeze

WTI Crude Surges Above $92 On Permian Freeze



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com