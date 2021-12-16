Germany Pushes Back Nord Stream 2 Decision To July

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 72.29 +1.42 +2.00%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 74.91 +1.03 +1.39%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 3.855 +0.053 +1.39%
Graph up Heating Oil 10 mins 2.253 +0.032 +1.46%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.159 +0.032 +1.49%
Graph up Louisiana Light 1 day 73.54 +0.17 +0.23%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 1 day 73.54 +0.17 +0.23%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 72.69 -0.82 -1.12%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 73.12 -1.16 -1.56%
Chart Mars US 12 hours 71.12 +1.74 +2.51%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.159 +0.032 +1.49%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 1 day 71.92 -1.47 -2.00%
Graph down Murban 1 day 73.04 -1.44 -1.93%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 68.48 -0.97 -1.40%
Graph down Basra Light 16 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 73.29 -0.69 -0.93%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 72.69 -0.82 -1.12%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 72.69 -0.82 -1.12%
Chart Girassol 1 day 73.17 -0.74 -1.00%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 73.12 -1.16 -1.56%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 2 days 55.65 -0.40 -0.71%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 9 hours 53.92 +0.14 +0.26%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 9 hours 69.87 +0.14 +0.20%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 9 hours 71.27 +0.14 +0.20%
Graph up Sweet Crude 9 hours 66.37 +0.14 +0.21%
Graph down Peace Sour 9 hours 61.62 -0.86 -1.38%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 9 hours 61.62 -0.86 -1.38%
Chart Light Sour Blend 9 hours 66.07 +0.14 +0.21%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 9 hours 66.07 +0.14 +0.21%
Chart Central Alberta 9 hours 62.62 -0.11 -0.18%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 1 day 73.54 +0.17 +0.23%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 67.25 +0.25 +0.37%
Graph up Giddings 1 day 61.00 +0.25 +0.41%
Graph up ANS West Coast 1 min 75.68 +0.34 +0.45%
Graph up West Texas Sour 1 day 64.82 +0.14 +0.22%
Graph up Eagle Ford 1 day 68.77 +0.14 +0.20%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 68.77 +0.14 +0.20%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 67.25 +0.25 +0.37%
Chart Kansas Common 1 day 61.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Buena Vista 1 day 75.11 +0.14 +0.19%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes China's aggression is changing the nature of sovereignty.
  • 8 minutes Will Variants and Ill-Health Continue to Plague Economic Outlooks?
  • 12 minutes NordStream2
  • 2 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 17 hours Monday Dec 13 - Natural Gas Prices in Europe Climb
  • 3 days Hunter Biden Helped China Gain Control of Cobalt Mines in Africa
  • 4 days Communist China Declared War on the US Long Ago Part 1 of the 2-part series: The CCP's War on America
  • 3 days Ukrainian Maidan after 8 years

Breaking News:

Germany Pushes Back Nord Stream 2 Decision To July

3 Stocks To Watch As The Lithium Boom Kicks Into High Gear

3 Stocks To Watch As The Lithium Boom Kicks Into High Gear

The boom in all things…

Can Egypt Become A Global LNG Power?

Can Egypt Become A Global LNG Power?

Egypt’s LNG is taking advantage…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Germany Pushes Back Nord Stream 2 Decision To July

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Dec 16, 2021, 10:30 AM CST

The German regulator reviewing the certification of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline will not make a decision before July 2022, the president of the regulator said on Thursday, in another setback for the Russia-led project that could send European gas prices higher.

In the middle of November, Germany said it had suspended the process of certification of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline.

The Federal Network Agency of Germany, Bundesnetzagentur, suspended the procedure to certify Nord Stream 2 AG as an independent transmission operator until an operator of the pipeline in Germany is incorporated under German law.

The network agency’s president Jochen Homann said on Thursday that “A decision won’t be made in the first half of 2022,” as carried by Bloomberg.

The agency will resume the certification process as soon as the criteria it had set in its rationale for suspending the procedure are met. Bundesnetzagentur is still waiting for the pipeline project operator Nord Stream 2 AG to submit documents, Homann said at a press conference.

In response to Bloomberg, Nord Stream 2 AG declined to comment on “details of the procedure, its possible duration and impacts on the timing of the start of the pipeline operations.”

The pipeline construction is completed, but Nord Stream 2 is awaiting full regulatory clearance from Germany and a review by the European Union over its compliance with EU energy regulations.

Some analysts and EU officials have attributed the inconsistent Russian gas supply to Europe in recent weeks to Moscow using gas as leverage to get Nord Stream 2 approved.

Earlier this week, Europe’s gas prices surged again to near-record highs after Germany indicated it had no intention of approving Nord Stream 2 before requirements under German law were satisfied.

However, Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock also said that the situation in Ukraine was also a factor in the German government’s decision on the matter.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Warren Wants Big Oil Executive Pay Investigated

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Surprise Crude Draw Sends Oil Prices Higher

Surprise Crude Draw Sends Oil Prices Higher
Low-Cost Oil And Gas May Make U.S. ''Energy Dominant''

Low-Cost Oil And Gas May Make U.S. ''Energy Dominant''
Halliburton: Global Oil Scarcity Is On The Horizon

Halliburton: Global Oil Scarcity Is On The Horizon
Keystone XL Developer Seeks $15 Billion In Compensation

Keystone XL Developer Seeks $15 Billion In Compensation
Big Auto CEO: Rush For Electrification Could End In Tears

Big Auto CEO: Rush For Electrification Could End In Tears


Most Commented

Alt text

The Oil And Gas Industry Is Facing A $3.3 Trillion Stranded Asset Nightmare

 Alt text

Biden’s Blunder Could Send Oil Prices To $100

 Alt text

Republican States Could Pull $600B From Anti-Fossil Fuel Banks

 Alt text

World Leaders Have To Face The Truth About Oil Demand
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com