Russia And U.S. Meet To Discuss Sanctions, Energy

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 11 mins 72.51 -0.25 -0.34%
Brent Crude 11 mins 77.34 -0.12 -0.15%
Natural Gas 11 mins 2.990 +0.009 +0.30%
Mars US 3 hours 71.16 +1.83 +2.64%
Opec Basket 2 days 72.69 +0.54 +0.75%
Urals 20 hours 71.09 +0.00 +0.00%
Louisiana Light 2 days 76.23 +0.57 +0.75%
Louisiana Light 2 days 76.23 +0.57 +0.75%
Bonny Light 20 hours 77.77 +2.69 +3.58%
Mexican Basket 2 days 65.33 +0.20 +0.31%
Natural Gas 11 mins 2.990 +0.009 +0.30%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 20 hours 73.88 +1.35 +1.86%
Murban 20 hours 76.93 +1.35 +1.79%
Iran Heavy 20 hours 73.23 +2.77 +3.93%
Basra Light 20 hours 76.17 +1.34 +1.79%
Saharan Blend 20 hours 76.78 +2.69 +3.63%
Bonny Light 20 hours 77.77 +2.69 +3.58%
Bonny Light 20 hours 77.77 +2.69 +3.58%
Girassol 20 hours 76.72 +2.79 +3.77%
Opec Basket 2 days 72.69 +0.54 +0.75%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 1 hour 48.66 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 47.53 +2.45 +5.43%
Canadian Condensate 2 days 67.03 +2.45 +3.79%
Premium Synthetic 2 days 71.73 +2.45 +3.54%
Sweet Crude 2 days 66.53 +2.45 +3.82%
Peace Sour 2 days 61.03 +2.45 +4.18%
Peace Sour 2 days 61.03 +2.45 +4.18%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 66.53 +2.45 +3.82%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 72.53 +2.45 +3.50%
Central Alberta 2 days 62.53 +2.45 +4.08%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 76.23 +0.57 +0.75%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 20 hours 69.25 +2.00 +2.97%
Giddings 20 hours 63.00 +2.00 +3.28%
ANS West Coast 3 days 75.50 -2.14 -2.76%
West Texas Sour 20 hours 66.71 +2.23 +3.46%
Eagle Ford 20 hours 70.66 +2.23 +3.26%
Eagle Ford 20 hours 70.66 +2.23 +3.26%
Oklahoma Sweet 20 hours 69.21 +2.23 +3.33%
Kansas Common 3 days 58.25 -0.50 -0.85%
Buena Vista 3 days 76.84 -0.50 -0.65%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 7 minutes The Tony Seba report
  • 11 minutes UK court oil firm for corruption in Iraq
  • 20 minutes Could Venezuela become a net oil importer?
  • 6 hours US tells allies to halt Iran oil imports by November
  • 2 hours UK court oil firm for corruption in Iraq
  • 2 hours Oil prices going Up? NO!
  • 2 hours Trump-Putin Summit: John Bolton In Moscow To Plan Summit
  • 2 hours Women Drivers Better for Saudi Economy than Aramco IPO
  • 2 hours Automakers Warn U.S. Tariffs Will Cost Hundreds Of Thousands Of Jobs, Hike Prices
  • 6 mins Solar Is Starting To Replace The Largest Coal Plant In The Western U.S.
  • 1 day Amazon- Just a Tech Giant Or a Lobbying Monster?
  • 20 hours Reuters: OPEC Ministers Agree In Principle On 1 Million Barrels Per Day Nominal Output Increase
  • 10 hours What is the future for G.E. in the energy sector?
  • 19 hours Saudi Arabia Is Planning To Pump A Record Amount Of Crude In July
  • 3 hours Could Venezuela become a net oil importer?
  • 9 hours The Tony Seba report
  • 24 hours Can NOPEC Kill OPEC?
  • 1 day Merkel: Competition Authorities Might Need To Look At Big U.S. Platforms
  • 15 hours tesla cars no greener than gas or diesel powered: report

Breaking News:

$110 Billion In Oil And Gas Projects Revived As Prices Rise

Alt Text

Forget OPEC, Putin Is Calling The Shots In Global Oil

As the OPEC meeting nears,…

Alt Text

Germany’s Unstoppable Renewable Revolution

Even with policy reversals and…

Alt Text

EU Could Switch To Euros In Oil Trade With Iran

The European Union (EU) is…

  1. Home
  2. Geopolitics
  3. Europe
RFE/RL staff

RFE/RL staff

RFE/RL journalists report the news in 21 countries where a free press is banned by the government or not fully established. We provide what many…

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

Russia And U.S. Meet To Discuss Sanctions, Energy

By RFE/RL staff - Jun 27, 2018, 3:00 PM CDT US Russia Flag

Russian Energy Minister Aleksandr Novak has met with his U.S. counterpart Rick Perry and U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin to discuss energy issues and U.S. sanctions on Russia.

"We met. We discussed energy issues, among other things. We touched upon questions related to sanctions," Novak said in a press briefing in Washington after meeting on June 26 with Mnuchin, who in the last year has issued stiff sanctions on Russian tycoons, defense and intelligence agencies, and other targets.

"We can't sidestep these difficult questions, so of course we touched upon them during our contact," Novak said.

Russian state-run news agency TASS said Novak specifically raised the issue of recent U.S. threats to impose sanctions on Russia's Nord Stream II gas-pipeline project, which is planned to run through the Baltic Sea to Germany.

The U.S. Congress in a Russian-sanctions law passed last year authorized Mnuchin to impose sanctions on the project, which is being built jointly by Russia's Gazprom and Western European energy companies.

The Nord Stream pipeline is intended to partly replace a decades-old pipeline route through Ukraine that has been the subject of many disputes between Kyiv and Moscow.

Novak did not say what he and Mnuchin discussed about the sanctions, but he was quoted by TASS as saying they will "keep in touch" on the matter.

Novak has said in the past that the United States should not be allowed to impose sanctions on Russia without a vote of the United Nations Security Council, where Russia has veto power as a permanent member. Related: Tehran: Taking Iran’s Oil Out Of The Market Is ‘Impossible’

The U.S. sanctions were intended to punish Russia for its 2014 annexation of Ukraine's Crimea Peninsula and for allegedly meddling in the 2016 U.S. presidential election. Moscow denies interfering in the election.

During his visit with Energy Secretary Perry, Novak said he also raised the issue of threatened sanctions on the Nord Stream project and they discussed energy cooperation. The meeting occurred on the sidelines of a World Gas Conference in Washington.

TASS quoted Novak as saying the two discussed "the work of U.S. companies in the Russian market, including ExxonMobil, Schlumberger, Halliburton and others, [and] the impact of sanctions on those companies' work."

According to TASS, Novak said the two also discussed "promoting gas on global markets as the most environmentally-friendly-type of fuel."

Before the meeting, Perry told reporters that he was "amenable to having conversations, to creating a relationship" with Russia.

"I think we’ve got our issues with Russia, but I’m one of those that believe you need to be having conversations with folks and finding places that we can work together," he said.

"He had invited me to, actually, to come visit some of the things that they are doing in the Arctic," Perry said. Related: The Bullish Truth Of OPEC’s Agreement

The United States and Russia in the past have competed more than cooperated on energy issues. Both countries are among the world's top three oil producers and the United States since championing fracking technology in the last decade has rivaled Russia as the world's biggest producer of natural gas.

The two countries are currently competing in markets from China to Western Europe. U.S. producers recently started shipping liquefied natural gas to Poland and Lithuania, for example, breaking into markets that for decades belonged to Russia.

While both Russia and the United States are top oil producers, Russia exports most of its oil while the United States consumes nearly all of the oil it produces and imports millions of barrels more each day.

As one of the top two oil-consuming countries, U.S. officials have been urging Russia and other exporters to increase production to ease a sharp rise in prices this year. Russia last week met with the OPEC oil cartel and they agreed to increase production by a modest 1 million barrels a day.

By RFE/RL

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

EU Could Switch To Euros In Oil Trade With Iran
RFE/RL staff

RFE/RL staff

RFE/RL journalists report the news in 21 countries where a free press is banned by the government or not fully established. We provide what many…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

OPEC’s Agreement Sends Oil Prices Soaring

OPEC’s Agreement Sends Oil Prices Soaring
The OPEC Agreement Puts A Floor Under Oil Prices

The OPEC Agreement Puts A Floor Under Oil Prices

 Why OPEC+ Needed To Add More Oil

Why OPEC+ Needed To Add More Oil

 Gulf Of Mexico Production Expected To Hit Record High

Gulf Of Mexico Production Expected To Hit Record High

 Oil Jumps As Trump Asks Allies To Cut Off Iranian Oil

Oil Jumps As Trump Asks Allies To Cut Off Iranian Oil

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com