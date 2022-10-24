How Real Is The Risk Of A Strike On Norway’s Oil & Gas Installations?

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 51 mins 84.58 -0.47 -0.55%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 93.40 -0.10 -0.11%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 93.00 -0.81 -0.86%
Graph up Natural Gas 51 mins 5.199 +0.240 +4.84%
Graph up Gasoline 51 mins 2.730 +0.068 +2.56%
Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 88.47 -0.80 -0.90%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 88.47 -0.80 -0.90%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 92.40 -1.22 -1.30%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 92.09 -0.39 -0.42%
Chart Mars US 20 mins 81.18 -0.32 -0.39%
Chart Gasoline 51 mins 2.730 +0.068 +2.56%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 4 days 89.82 +0.25 +0.28%
Graph up Murban 4 days 93.85 +0.85 +0.91%
Graph down Iran Heavy 4 days 86.42 -0.84 -0.96%
Graph down Basra Light 329 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 4 days 92.88 -0.90 -0.96%
Graph down Bonny Light 4 days 92.40 -1.22 -1.30%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 92.40 -1.22 -1.30%
Chart Girassol 4 days 93.20 -0.89 -0.95%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 92.09 -0.39 -0.42%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 4 days 58.88 -24.22 -29.15%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 16 hours 63.80 +0.54 +0.85%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 16 hours 87.20 +0.54 +0.62%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 16 hours 85.45 +0.54 +0.64%
Graph up Sweet Crude 16 hours 82.60 +0.54 +0.66%
Graph up Peace Sour 16 hours 79.30 +0.54 +0.69%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 16 hours 79.30 +0.54 +0.69%
Chart Light Sour Blend 16 hours 80.60 +0.54 +0.67%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 16 hours 89.55 +0.54 +0.61%
Chart Central Alberta 16 hours 78.90 +0.54 +0.69%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 88.47 -0.80 -0.90%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 81.50 -1.00 -1.21%
Graph down Giddings 4 days 75.25 -1.00 -1.31%
Graph up ANS West Coast 6 days 91.82 +2.17 +2.42%
Graph down West Texas Sour 4 days 80.08 -0.93 -1.15%
Graph down Eagle Ford 4 days 81.53 -0.93 -1.13%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 81.53 -0.93 -1.13%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 81.50 -1.00 -1.21%
Chart Kansas Common 7 days 77.50 -6.50 -7.74%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 95.86 +0.37 +0.39%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 7 minutes Oil production cut: Are the US and Saudi Arabia on a damaging collision course?
  • 9 minutes OPEC+ Cuts Risk Oil-Price Spike and World Recession, IEA Warns
  • 5 days GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 3 hours "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 4 days Europeans and Americans are beginning to see the results of depending on renewables.
  • 5 days Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages?
  • 2 days "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  • 1 hour Wind droughts
  • 3 hours "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 13 days The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 2 days "The Global Digital ID Prison" by James Corbett of CorbettReport.com
  • 4 days "Forget Oil, The Real Crisis Is Diesel Inventories: The US Has Just 25 Days Left" by Zero Hedge - 5 Stars *****
  • 2 days European Parliament Members, Cristian Terhes et al, push back against Totalitarian Digital ID and Carbon Tyranny in Europe.
  • 16 days "Dodgy Demand Data? The Oil Price Collapse Conspiracy" by Alex Kimani

Breaking News:

BofA Sees Drop In Saudi Aramco Quarterly Earnings

Putin Pushes For Regime Change As Russian Forces Close In On Kyiv

Putin Pushes For Regime Change As Russian Forces Close In On Kyiv

As the Ukraine crisis continues…

Russian Refinery On Fire After Kamikaze Drone Strike

Russian Refinery On Fire After Kamikaze Drone Strike

A fire erupted on Wednesday…

European Energy Security Faces New Risks With Nord Stream Explosions

European Energy Security Faces New Risks With Nord Stream Explosions

A number of new energy…

  1. Home
  2. Geopolitics
  3. Europe
Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani is a veteran finance writer, investor, engineer and researcher for Safehaven.com. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

How Real Is The Risk Of A Strike On Norway’s Oil & Gas Installations?

By Alex Kimani - Oct 24, 2022, 4:00 PM CDT
  • Norway’s Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre has invited the navies of NATO allies Britain, France and Germany to help address more drone sightings over key oil and gas infrastructure.
  • Bergen Airport closed last week after a number of drone sightings nearby.
  • Seven Russian citizens have been detained over the past few weeks for flying drones or taking photographs of sensitive sites in Norway.
  • Europe increasingly relies on Norwegian oil and gas supply.
Join Our Community

Norway’s Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre has invited the navies of NATO allies Britain, France and Germany to help address more drone sightings over key oil and gas infrastructure, as the North Sea begins to emerge as another stage for Russia’s war on Ukraine.   Last week, Norway's domestic security agency opened investigations into new drone sightings near key infrastructure sites just hours after Bergen Airport, which is near Norway’s main naval base, briefly closed due to drone sightings. Norwegian police have been working closely with military investigators who are currently analyzing marine traffic. Some platform operators have reported seeing Russian-flagged research vessels in close vicinity, but so far, investigators have not been able to establish a discernible pattern. 

There can also be observations that could be other phenomena, for instance weather. We are sure that there is at least one,” AP cited Bergen police spokesman Ørjan Djuvik as saying.

According to deputy chief of the Norwegian Police Security Service Hedvig Moe, numerous drone sightings have been reported in recent months near offshore oil and gas platforms and other Norwegian infrastructure.

“We believe (the drone flights are) carried out in a way that makes it difficult to find out who is really behind it,” Moe has stated, although Norwegian authorities suspect Russian involvement in operating unmanned aerial vehicles that “can be used for espionage or simply to create fear”.

“Russia simply has more to gain and less to lose by conducting intelligence activities in Norway now compared to the situation before the war. It is simply because Russia is in a pressed situation as a result of the war (in Ukraine) and is isolated by sanctions. We are in a tense security-political situation, and at the same time a complex and unclear threat picture that can change in a relatively short time,” Moe said. 

Seven Russian citizens have been detained over the past few weeks for flying drones or taking photographs of sensitive sites in Norway. 

Notably, on Wednesday, a 47-year-old man with dual Russian and British citizenship was jailed for two weeks on suspicion of flying drones on Norway’s Arctic archipelago of Svalbard. The man has been accused of breaching sanctions which came into force after Russia went to war against Ukraine. Aircraft operated by Russian companies or citizens are prohibited “to land on, take off from or fly over Norwegian territory” under Norwegian law, which often is coordinated with the European Union. 

Related: Macron Lashes Out At United States Over Double Standard Energy Policies

Airport operator Avinor has revealed that 50 possible drone observations have been reported at Norway's civilian airports so far this year, nearly triple the 17 sightings recorded in 2021. The biggest concern is that Russian spies are using these drones as part of a hybrid war strategy to both intimidate and gather information on vital infrastructure, which Russia could later use for sabotage in a potential strike against the West.

“I do not believe we are heading for a conventional war with Russia, but a hybrid war. I think we are already in it,” Ståle Ulriksen, a researcher at the Royal Norwegian Naval Academy, has said.

European Gas Hub

Norway has long been a leading exporter of energy to Europe, and is rapidly replacing Russia as Europe's main source of natural gas and crude. Norwegian natural gas exports hit a record high 10.2 billion cubic meters worth 128.4 billion crowns ($13.26 billion) in July as prices and demand in Europe surged amid a global energy crisis. 

All in all, Norway is set to deliver a new annual record of more than 117 bcm of gas through its pipelines in 2022. Meanwhile, the country’s full year production of oil liquids - crude oil, condensate and natural gas liquids (NGL) is expected to hit  114 mcm of oil equivalent, Reuters reports. 

Since the start of the war in Ukraine, European Union countries have scrambled to replace their Russian gas imports with shipments from Norway. Indeed, The Nordstream I and II pipeline debacle in the Baltic Sea last month happened a day before Norway opened a new Baltic pipeline to Poland.

Gas prices in Europe have lately plunged to their lowest level since June thanks to Europe’s gas storage running about nine weeks ahead of last year, an impressive feat even after flows from Russia have been severely curtailed. Currently, 93.4% of Europe’s gas storage has been filled.

Indeed, analysts at Standard Chartered Plc are saying that President Vladimir Putin’s gas weapon will be effectively blunted by the inventory build, with Europe set to go through winter “comfortably” without Russian gas. That said, Europe will have to pay a heavy price: the cost of replenishing natural gas stocks is estimated at over 50 billion euros ($51 billion), 10 times more than the historical average for filling up tanks ahead of winter.

And in the meantime, the North Sea is the perfect venue for Russia to launch a hybrid war–and an unofficial one that stokes fears and raises tensions. In a war that has employed energy as a weapon, taking Norwegian–or the entirety of North Sea oil and gas–offline would be the makings of World War III. That is exactly why it would seem that acts of sabotage and fear-inducing drone sightings are meant to be shrouded in mystery. With no official declaration of war, and with Europe hesitant to investigate jointly and present evidence against Russia, WWIII is avoided, while the threat remains. 

By Alex Kimani for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

European Energy Security Faces New Risks With Nord Stream Explosions
Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani is a veteran finance writer, investor, engineer and researcher for Safehaven.com. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Chinese Steel Manufacturers On The Brink Of Bankruptcy

Chinese Steel Manufacturers On The Brink Of Bankruptcy
Diesel Crisis Deepens As Inventories Fall To Dangerous Levels

Diesel Crisis Deepens As Inventories Fall To Dangerous Levels
Unrest Within Russia Is Ramping Up

Unrest Within Russia Is Ramping Up
Biden Plans To Refill The SPR When Oil Prices Fall Below $72

Biden Plans To Refill The SPR When Oil Prices Fall Below $72
NOPEC Bill Would Mean The End Of Aramco And OPEC As We Know Them

NOPEC Bill Would Mean The End Of Aramco And OPEC As We Know Them



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com