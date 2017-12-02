Russia Plans First-Ever Sale Of Yuan Bonds

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 21 hours 58.36 +0.96 +1.67%
Brent Crude 21 hours 63.73 +1.10 +1.76%
Natural Gas 21 hours 3.061 +0.036 +1.19%
Mars US 21 hours 60.66 +0.86 +1.44%
Opec Basket 3 days 61.06 -0.08 -0.13%
Urals 2 days 60.96 +0.44 +0.73%
Louisiana Light 3 days 63.10 +0.35 +0.56%
Louisiana Light 3 days 63.10 +0.35 +0.56%
Bonny Light 2 days 63.07 +0.00 +0.00%
Mexican Basket 3 days 53.59 +0.06 +0.11%
Natural Gas 21 hours 3.061 +0.036 +1.19%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 3 days 60.38 -0.10 -0.17%
Murban 3 days 62.98 -0.20 -0.32%
Iran Heavy 2 days 59.88 +0.00 +0.00%
Basra Light 2 days 58.06 +0.00 +0.00%
Saharan Blend 2 days 62.90 +0.00 +0.00%
Bonny Light 2 days 63.07 +0.00 +0.00%
Bonny Light 2 days 63.07 +0.00 +0.00%
Girassol 2 days 62.87 +0.00 +0.00%
Opec Basket 3 days 61.06 -0.08 -0.13%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 20 hours 40.97 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 50 days 40.40 +0.51 +1.28%
Canadian Condensate 50 days 54.05 +0.85 +1.60%
Premium Synthetic 50 days 56.80 +0.46 +0.82%
Sweet Crude 50 days 51.45 +0.75 +1.48%
Peace Sour 50 days 48.05 +0.65 +1.37%
Peace Sour 50 days 48.05 +0.65 +1.37%
Light Sour Blend 50 days 52.50 +0.66 +1.27%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 50 days 56.65 +0.45 +0.80%
Central Alberta 50 days 50.15 +1.11 +2.26%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 3 days 63.10 +0.35 +0.56%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 55.00 +1.00 +1.85%
Giddings 2 days 48.75 +1.00 +2.09%
ANS West Coast 5 days 63.57 -0.79 -1.23%
West Texas Sour 2 days 52.31 +0.96 +1.87%
Eagle Ford 2 days 56.26 +0.96 +1.74%
Eagle Ford 2 days 56.26 +0.96 +1.74%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 54.81 +0.96 +1.78%
Kansas Common 3 days 47.75 +0.25 +0.53%
Buena Vista 3 days 64.85 +0.10 +0.15%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 16 hours Blackstone Teams Up With Brazilian Partner To Buy $6B Gas Pipeline
  • 19 hours Tesla Faces New Sales Challenges In Germany
  • 21 hours China Needs New LNG Import Terminals To Keep Up With Demand
  • 23 hours Tesla Powers Up World’s Biggest Battery
  • 1 day Asian Refiners Look To Boost U.S. Oil Shipments
  • 1 day Russian Oil Minister: U.S. Shale Production Jump Was No Surprise
  • 2 days Niger Delta Protestors Shut Down Two Oil Wells
  • 2 days Denmark’s New Law Could Block Nord Stream 2
  • 2 days Total Completes $1.2B Upgrade At Its Biggest Refinery In Europe
  • 2 days Venezuela Arrests Ex Oil Ministers, PDVSA Bosses For Corruption
  • 2 days Iran Sanctions Hurt U.S. Energy Companies, Says Zanganeh
  • 2 days Libya, Nigeria Agree To Cap At Less Than 2.8 Million Bpd Total
  • 2 days New Consortium May Take Over Iraq’s Majnoon Oilfield: Minister
  • 2 days Airbus, Rolls Royce, And Siemens To Create Hybrid Airplane
  • 3 days Qatar Just Ran Out Of This Unlikely Natural Resource
  • 3 days OPEC, NOPEC Ministers Recommend 9-Month Extension
  • 3 days Nigerian NNPC Seeks Up To $5B Cash-for-Oil Deals With Traders
  • 3 days U.S. Makes It To China’s Top Ten Crude Oil Supplier List
  • 3 days Panel Rejects Washington Oil Terminal
  • 3 days Alberta’s Economy Is Growing Faster Than Expected
  • 3 days U.S. Shale Becomes More Flexible, Hedges 900,000 Barrels
  • 4 days Oil Prices Slip After API Reports Small Build In Crude Inventories
  • 4 days Exxon Inaugurates 150,000 BPD Offshore Field In Canada
  • 4 days Shell Could Be Investigated For Complicity In Human Rights Abuses
  • 4 days Enbridge, Michigan Reach Deal To Boost Pipeline Safety
  • 4 days Norway’s $1 Trillion Wealth Fund: Oil Stocks Sale Will Take Years
  • 4 days Shell Signals End Of Austerity Returning To All-Cash Dividend
  • 4 days Samsung’s Graphene-Based Battery Charges In 12 Minutes
  • 5 days Keystone Pipeline Leaks More Severe Than Anticipated
  • 5 days Saudi Aramco Plans More Petrochemical Ventures After $20B Deal
  • 5 days Iraq Offers Nine New Oil Blocks In Move To Boost Production
  • 5 days New UK Plant Aims To Turn Biomass Into ‘Coal’
  • 5 days CNPC Shows Interest In Iraq’s Majnoon Oil Field
  • 5 days Giant Libra Oil Field Yields First Oil
  • 8 days OPEC, Russia Said To Announce Oil Pact Extension On Nov 30
  • 8 days Wintershall And LetterOne In Talks For $12B Oil, Gas Merger
  • 8 days India Exempts State Oil Firms Mergers From Competition Approval
  • 8 days Turkey Targets $5B Investment In Wind Energy By End-2017
  • 8 days Weatherford Looks To Sell Assets To Ease Some Of $8B Debt
  • 8 days OPEC Set To Move Fast On Cut Extension Decision

Breaking News:

Blackstone Teams Up With Brazilian Partner To Buy $6B Gas Pipeline

Alt Text

Kyrgyzstan Unveils Revamped Transnational Gas Pipeline

Kyrgyzstan officials and the head…

Alt Text

Uzbekistan, Tajikistan Set To Rekindle Energy Ties

In signs of improving energy…

Alt Text

Putin Aims To Profit From China’s Silk Road Initiative

Despite U.S. sanctions on Russian…

  1. Home
  2. Geopolitics
  3. Asia
ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Share

Related News

Russia Plans First-Ever Sale Of Yuan Bonds

By ZeroHedge - Dec 02, 2017, 12:00 PM CST Russia China

As Russia braces for further sanctions from Washington D.C. over their alleged role in "meddling" in the 2016 U.S. election, they are reportedly prepping a $1 billion yuan-denominated bond issuance in an effort to preemptively diversify financing risks away from the West.  According to Bloomberg, the sale will total 6 billion yuan and could come as early as next week.

Russia hired Bank of China Ltd., Gazprombank and Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Ltd. to arrange investor meetings for the sale of 6 billion yuan ($907 million) in five-year notes, according to people familiar with the plans. The issuance is slated for the end of this year or beginning of 2018, they said, speaking on condition of anonymity because the deal isn’t yet public.

The sale has been under discussion since U.S. and European sanctions in 2014 over the takeover of Crimea blocked many state-owned Russian companies’ access to Western capital markets. A report due next quarter from the U.S. Treasury on the potential consequences of extending penalties to include Russian sovereign debt has increased pressure on the Finance Ministry to seek out alternative means of borrowing.

“It would be wise of Russia to tap the yuan market now,” said Vladimir Miklashevsky, a senior economist at Danske Bank A/S in Helsinki. “China remains Russia’s biggest trade partner, China’s enormous financial system has lots of buying potential, too.”

While Bank of Russia Governor Elvira Nabiullina has said there will be “no serious consequences” from U.S. sanctions on new domestic government debt, economists in a Bloomberg survey estimated the move could add 50 basis points to 150 basis points to borrowing costs.

(Click to enlarge)

The Yuan-denominated bonds, known as dim-sum bonds, would be listed on the Moscow Exchange and available for investors to purchase via the Moscow branch of ICBC.

Related: The Oil Information Cartel Is (Finally) Broken

Of course, in addition to advancing Russian diversification interests, a successful sale of yuan-denominated Russian debt would also advance China's interests in the internationalization of the yuan. 

If Russia goes through with the sale, it would be the first sovereign issuance of yuan-denominated bonds outside of China since 2016, according to Dealogic, with prior issuances in Hungary, Mongolia, the U.K. and the Canadian province of British Columbia.

By Zerohedge

More Top Reads from Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage


Previous Post

Uzbekistan, Tajikistan Set To Rekindle Energy Ties
ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Citi: Prepare For An OPEC Disappointment

Citi: Prepare For An OPEC Disappointment
Oil Prices Could Jump To $80 Next Year

Oil Prices Could Jump To $80 Next Year

 Venezuela Could Lose A Lot More Oil Production

Venezuela Could Lose A Lot More Oil Production

 BREAKING: OPEC Agrees To 9-Month Extension Of Oil Production Deal

BREAKING: OPEC Agrees To 9-Month Extension Of Oil Production Deal

 Forget OPEC, Putin Is Calling The Shots In Global Oil

Forget OPEC, Putin Is Calling The Shots In Global Oil

Most Commented

Will The Third Great Energy Revolution End The Oil & Gas Industry?

Will The Third Great Energy Revolution End The Oil & Gas Industry?

 New Battery Design Could Crush Tesla

New Battery Design Could Crush Tesla

 The Hidden Cost Of Electric Cars

The Hidden Cost Of Electric Cars

 Musk’s “Hardcore Smack-Down” To Gasoline Vehicles

Musk’s “Hardcore Smack-Down” To Gasoline Vehicles
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com