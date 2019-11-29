The Battle For Libya’s Oil Is Heating Up

OilPrice GEA
WTI Crude 6 hours 55.17 -2.94 -5.06%
Brent Crude 5 hours 60.49 -2.78 -4.39%
Natural Gas 6 hours 2.281 -0.220 -8.80%
Mars US 2 hours 54.87 -2.94 -5.09%
Opec Basket 4 days 63.94 -0.46 -0.71%
Urals 18 hours 58.05 -0.35 -0.60%
Louisiana Light 4 days 63.38 +0.46 +0.73%
Louisiana Light 4 days 63.38 +0.46 +0.73%
Bonny Light 18 hours 62.15 -1.90 -2.97%
Mexican Basket 4 days 51.68 +0.41 +0.80%
Natural Gas 6 hours 2.281 -0.220 -8.80%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Marine 18 hours 64.20 +0.56 +0.88%
Murban 18 hours 66.37 +0.64 +0.97%
Iran Heavy 18 hours 52.98 -1.81 -3.30%
Basra Light 3 days 68.47 -0.38 -0.55%
Saharan Blend 18 hours 62.64 -1.74 -2.70%
Bonny Light 18 hours 62.15 -1.90 -2.97%
Bonny Light 18 hours 62.15 -1.90 -2.97%
Girassol 18 hours 63.56 -1.60 -2.46%
Opec Basket 4 days 63.94 -0.46 -0.71%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 36.26 -3.24 -8.20%
Western Canadian Select 2 hours 34.61 -1.30 -3.62%
Canadian Condensate 101 days 52.11 -0.30 -0.57%
Premium Synthetic 91 days 58.51 -0.30 -0.51%
Sweet Crude 2 hours 50.91 +0.25 +0.49%
Peace Sour 2 hours 47.86 -0.30 -0.62%
Peace Sour 2 hours 47.86 -0.30 -0.62%
Light Sour Blend 2 hours 51.36 -0.30 -0.58%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 hours 56.11 -0.30 -0.53%
Central Alberta 2 hours 47.61 -0.30 -0.63%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Louisiana Light 4 days 63.38 +0.46 +0.73%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 18 hours 51.75 -3.25 -5.91%
Giddings 18 hours 45.50 -3.25 -6.67%
ANS West Coast 78 days 65.47 +0.14 +0.21%
West Texas Sour 18 hours 49.12 -3.24 -6.19%
Eagle Ford 18 hours 53.07 -3.24 -5.75%
Eagle Ford 18 hours 53.07 -3.24 -5.75%
Oklahoma Sweet 18 hours 51.75 -3.25 -5.91%
Kansas Common 4 days 48.75 +0.50 +1.04%
Buena Vista 4 days 67.64 +0.05 +0.07%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes 2nd Annual Great Oil Price Prediction Challenge of 2019
  • 7 minutes The 5 Scary New Rules Of Upside-Down Capitalism
  • 12 minutes "Leaked" request by some Democrats that they were asking Nancy to coordinate censure instead of impeachment.
  • 15 minutes Joe Biden, his son Hunter Biden, Ukraine Oil & Gas exploration company Burisma, and 2020 U.S. election shenanigans
  • 1 hour POTUS Trump signs the HK Bill
  • 3 hours Quotes from the Widowmaker
  • 4 hours RIG COUNT DROPS AGAIN ! Who cares when production continues to go up ! U.S. DAILY PRODUCTION RECORD 12.9 MILLION BARRELS/DAY WEEK ENDING NOV 22
  • 2 hours Thanks to Trump, the Iranian Mullahs Are Going Bankrupt
  • 21 hours The Chinese Government May Have Just F-ed Over Every Options Traders in BABA
  • 14 hours What Is Holding Back Geothermal Heating and Cooling?
  • 23 hours Canada Issues Updated NGV Roadmap
  • 20 hours You long it you short it it is Here for a long time since Trump signed it
  • 23 hours Putin: ‘We’ll Never Frack’
  • 7 hours Wonders of US Shale: US Shale Benefits: The U.S. leads global petroleum and natural gas production with record growth in 2018
  • 4 hours Trump's China Strategy: Death By a Thousand Paper Cuts
  • 8 hours US shale production boom

Breaking News:

Maduro Spent $5 Billion On Oil Deals As Venezuelans Went Hungry

Alt Text

New Offensive Brings Libya To The Brink Of War

Forces loyal to Libya’s eastern…

Alt Text

President Of African Oil Producer Sudan Toppled In Military Coup

Omar al-Bashir, long-term President of…

Alt Text

Is This A Turning Point In Libya’s Civil War?

Libya’s civil war has taken…

  1. Home
  2. Geopolitics
  3. Africa
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

The Battle For Libya’s Oil Is Heating Up

By Julianne Geiger - Nov 29, 2019, 2:00 PM CST
Join Our Community
Haftar

The past two days have seen forces loyal to Libya’s Government of National Accord (GNA) seize and then lose a key oilfield in the south, suggesting that General Khalifa Haftar’s Libyan National Army (LNA) is still the king of the country’s oil.

On Wednesday, the GNA announced it had taken control of the El Feel oilfield, which produces about 70,000 bpd, pushing Haftar’s forces out.

Later that same day, Haftar’s LNA launched airstrikes at the gates of the facilities, retaking the oilfield without causing any damage.

On Thursday, forces loyal to Haftar said that Chadian forces working for the GNA were preparing to attack the nearby Sharara oilfield, the country’s largest, Reuters reported. LNA warplanes claim to have repelled the attack, though this could not be confirmed independently.

Production at El Feel had been suspended on Wednesday, but was gradually restarting by Thursday, as confirmed by the Libyan National Oil Company (NOC).

No NOC staff were harmed in the fighting, and facilities suffered only minor damage.

In a statement on Thursday, NOC Chairman Mustafa Sanalla said: “I remind all parties that Libya’s oil and gas fields are vital sources of revenues for the benefit of all Libyans. They must not be treated as military targets. Any fighting in the vicinity of any of our facilities forces us to cease production, in order to ensure the safety of our employees. When production ceases, all Libyans lose out.”

Last week, the Trump administration seemed to be moving towards support for General Haftar following a series of meetings with Eastern Libyan representatives and suggestions that one of Haftar’s representatives, Aref al-Nayed, would be expected to play a key role in the new Libyan leadership once Tripoli was “liberated” by the LNA.

U.S. support for Haftar has gone back and forth this year. In April, Trump was clearly supporting Haftar’s push to take over Tripoli, but by the summer, pressure was on to distance the administration from Haftar’s destructive war for the Libyan capital and the mounting civilian deaths.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage



Previous Post

Washington’s Libya Pivot Could Be A Game-Changer
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

This U.S. Shale Giant Is On The Brink Of Collapse

This U.S. Shale Giant Is On The Brink Of Collapse
Why The Latest Shale Bust Is Different

Why The Latest Shale Bust Is Different

 US Refiners Reduce Crude Processing For First Time Since 2009

US Refiners Reduce Crude Processing For First Time Since 2009

 Russia Ignores OPEC Commitment Two Weeks Before Landmark Meeting

Russia Ignores OPEC Commitment Two Weeks Before Landmark Meeting

 Two Factors To Upend Oil Markets In 2020

Two Factors To Upend Oil Markets In 2020

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com