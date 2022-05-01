Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
  • 4 minutes "Natural Gas Trading Picks Up Considerably Amid High Volatility" by Charles Kennedy - ...And is U.S. NatGas Futures dramatically overbought at the $6.35 range?
  • 8 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 12 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 56 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 19 hours "Demand Destruction Is Delaying An Oil Supply Crisis" by Josh Owens of OIlPrice.com
  • 1 day PROFOUND ! "Russian Ruble relaunched linked to Gold and Commodities" by the famous Ronan Manly -- (NOTE the censorship by the MultiPolar New World Order of The Great Reset))
  • 12 hours "The Global Digital ID Prison" by James Corbett of CorbettReport.com
  • 20 hours Natural Gas is the Cleanest and most Likely Source of Energy to Fuel the World.
  • 4 hours "MAPPED - US Wind Electricity Generation By State" --Zero Hedge
  • 8 hours Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 2 days "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 2 days "OPEC Is Treading Lightly As Bearish News Mounts" by Irina Slav
  • 5 hours "Commodity Chaos Is Threatening The Global Economy" by Tsvetana Paraskova
  • 12 hours Will Variants and Ill-Health Continue to Plague Economic Outlooks?
  • 3 days "To Fight Russia, Europe's Regimes Risk Impoverishment & Recession" by Ryan McMaken
  • 3 days "Liquefied natural wind" a substack reflection by Irina Slav

EIA Monthly Data Shows A Dip In U.S. Oil Production

U.S. Looks To Ease Tensions With Russia

Conflict In North Africa Threatens Gas Supply To Europe

Premium Content

Are China And Russia Teaming Up To Challenge U.S. Space Dominance?

By ZeroHedge - May 01, 2022, 12:00 PM CDT
  • China’s lack of transparency is drawing criticism from NASA Administrator Bill Nelson.
  • Nelson highlighted a particular instance where their lack of cooperation could have resulted in catastrophe. 
  • A new Defense Intelligence Agency report indicated that China and Russia are aligning forces and plan to "undercut” America’s space dominance.

NASA Administrator Bill Nelson criticized China for lacking transparency and willingness to cooperate with the US. Beijing has pushed for closer ties with Russia to displace US' global leadership in space. 

"We want cooperation that has not been forthcoming from the Chinese government (but) it takes two to tango," Nelson told reporters. "We simply haven't had any transparency from the Chinese."

Nelson's said after China launched its space station in 2021, one of the boosters careened back toward Earth. He said Chinese space officials shared no tracking data of where the booster was projected to land.  

"When they put up their space station they did not reserve enough fuel to control where it came down and thank the Good Lord it came down in the Indian Ocean. (But) it could have come down in Europe, it could have come down in Saudi Arabia. It could have come down in Greece," he said. 

Nelson added there's a lack of transparency regarding Chinese activity in space. He noted NASA is restricted from working with the Chinese government or any China-affiliated organizations unless approved by Congress. 

There's been hostility and shadiness between both countries in space. NASA banned China from being a member of the International Space Station (ISS) program. 

Nelson then pivoted to Russia and said NASA had "the Good Housekeeping seal of approval from the White House" to extend a space partnership with Russia "despite the horrors that we are seeing with our eyes daily on television of what's happening in Ukraine." The good news, he said:

"I see that professional relationship with astronauts and cosmonauts and the ground teams in the two respective mission controls, I see that continuing." 

Meanwhile, a new Defense Intelligence Agency report indicated that China and Russia are aligning forces and plan to "undercut the US and allied global leadership in the space domain." 

So China ignores NASA, and Moscow and Beijing move closer together in an emerging space race against the West. It's a sign the world's old economic order is fracturing as a new bipolar world appears from the ashes. 

By Zerohedge.com

U.S. Looks To Ease Tensions With Russia
