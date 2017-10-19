How To Play The Next Wireless Revolution

Hindsight is 20/20. Investors always lament missing the boat on the next big craze that mints a long line of millionaires.

If an investor could jump into a time machine and travel back in time, perhaps 20 years or so, one of the surest and fastest ways to make it rich would be to bet on wireless technology. Few people had cell phones at the time – now everybody does. Some visionary people made a fortune through wireless technology, but the cellular market in the U.S. is now saturated; that ship has sailed.

But that isn’t true everywhere. Only a fraction of the world has access to the global communications network in this way. In South America, the wireless market is just getting going, and there are still millions to be made.

One small-cap company is making moves that should raise some eyebrows, and has potential to do very well.

Tower One (CNX: TO; OTC: TOWTF) just announced that it has signed a Letter of Intent to acquire a Mexican private Tower Company, which owns, builds and leases cellular towers to the telecom industry in Mexico. The company also happens to have a Master Lease Agreement (MLA) with AT&T, allowing it to be granted direct Build-To-Suit opportunities.

Cellular towers might not seem like the sexiest growth market, but the profit potential is massive. In Latin America, where cell phone use is low by U.S. standards but is experiencing rapid growth, cell tower operators are at the forefront of a gold rush. They build the towers and lease the coverage to cell phone companies. With demand rising quickly, it is almost a matter of “if you build it, they will come.”

Alex Ochoa, CEO of Tower One, spoke of the significance of the Mexican acquisition. “This acquisition is a great addition to Tower One’s multi-regional strategy. It gives us the opportunity to add additional infrastructure to our existing portfolio in Argentina and Colombia. Since going public by reverse merger in Q1 2017, the company has now initiated our expansion program into these three countries.”

The news might seem innocuous at first, but it is a sign that the company is positioning itself for major inroads into the Mexican market. And the opportunity is huge. AT&T has already announced plans to invest as much as $3 billion in upgrading the Mexican network, opening up coverage to 100 million people by next year, double the current reach at just 51 million users. Tower One is positioning itself to profit from this explosive growth.

But that is only the latest news from this small company. Looking deeper, there are several reasons why investors need to pay attention to Tower One.

#1 Hot growth market

According to a Mott MacDonald study on South America's Cell Tower Investment Opportunity, growth in wireless tech is set to surge, meaning there is massive demand for cell towers. By 2020, South America will need 520,000 cell towers to meet the needs of the market, but there are only 100,000 right now.

Tower One estimates that it could earn $180,000 from each tower. Because the industry could build more than 400,000 towers by 2020, a back of the envelop calculation suggests that the market for cell towers in South America could be worth $75 billion. In other words, the market is set to quintuple in just a few years, which could lead to windfall profits for the few companies that control the towers.

In a lot of ways, it is like a landlord in a white-hot real estate market. If everyone wants to live in a desired area that has a shortage of living space, there is a high premium on any house or apartment, lining the pockets of the landlord. In the cell tower business, the tower owner leases out space, and each tower can service up to four telecom companies. And because wireless usage is growing so quickly in South America, companies like Tower One are scrambling to build as many towers as possible to cash in.

(Click to enlarge)

Figure 1 Source: Mott MacDonald

#2 Huge profit opportunity

The profit opportunity is very straightforward. Each tower can generate between $12,000 and $15,000 per year per operator, after the initial $50,000 to $100,000 investment to build the infrastructure. As such, the tower just about pays for itself after a few years, and thereafter the margins should be huge.

Cell towers offer 80 percent EBITDA margins. There are few industries with such high margins and investors would be hard pressed to find that elsewhere.

Tower One believes it will need to raise $5 to $10 million to finance the construction of the next 200 towers. But after that, the company will be generating enough cash to self-finance its ambitious growth plans.

#3 Early cash

Not only does Tower One expect to generate enormous returns for years to come, but investors won’t have to wait decades to see returns. The tower business generates a wave of cash in short order.

A tower can be built in just one month, and a cell operator can be brought online two weeks later. Better yet, customers ink deals for 10 or 20 years, locking in rock-solid revenue streams for decades. In other words, 45 days after you break ground, you are generating cash…for the next two decades.

The company currently has 15 towers, with 20 more on the way. But because Tower One is moving quickly, sensing that time is of the essence, it has ambitious growth plans. By the first quarter of 2018, Tower One is planning to have 100 towers in operation. A year later, that figure is planned to triple to 300 towers.

Tower One could theoretically earn $180,000 on each tower it builds over a three-year period.

Put that altogether, and it should add up to a valuation that is much larger than its current market cap of just $19 million!

#4 A small-cap in a market with few pure-play competitors

For investors looking for an entry point, there are only four publicly-traded cell tower companies in the world. Three of them, however, are large and mature, offering little more than stability for investors trying to get in on the action.

But the fourth is Tower One, a small-cap company established in this business in 2017 and currently valued at just $19 million. It is the only small-cap cell tower company that can offer investors a way in.

Tower One’s older and larger competitors built hundreds of thousands of cell towers, minting millionaires along the way. SBA Communications (NASDAQ: SBAC), for example, handed shareholders a nearly 45,000 percent return over ten years. The three cell giants have a combined market cap of $100 billion.

Tower One is hoping to repeat this success story in South America. Better yet…and this is important…while Tower One’s larger competitors control the North American market, they do not yet have a head-start in South America. They are all pretty much starting from scratch, which means the small-cap Tower One could see large growth, even if only captures a fraction of the market.

#5 Executive team stacked with heavy hitters

Tower One is headed up by Alex Ochoa, who has a long track record of success and has created billions in shareholder value. He recently left Mackie Research Capital, one of the top institutional brokerage firms in Canada.

Also on the team is Rolland Bopp, who should be recognizable to those familiar with the telecom industry. He is the former CEO of Deutsche Telekom USA, a company now known as T-Mobile.

But the exciting thing about Tower One right now is that 60 percent of the company’s shares are held by the company’s management, which means they will laser focus on shareholder value. Investors who get in early can be assured that management is just as motivated as they are for success.

In short, massive growth in the cell tower business is what everyone is predicting for South America, potentially offering returns to shareholders that are as predictable as they are substantial, and Tower One is the only small-cap company that offers an entry point for investors.

American Tower Corp. (NYSE:AMT) American Tower is beating competitors when it comes to being able to handle 5G technology, the future of mobile. This giant has handed investors returns of over 8,000 percent since the wireless revolution started and it continues to pay a handsome dividend .

As mobile data demand continues to grow, and U.S. consumers now use some 400% more data than they did three years ago, American Tower Corp. is well positioned to upgrade its cell towers to the newest technology in order to provide the best service. Because of its expertise and size, it can do so faster than any of its other major competitors.

TIM Participacoes S.A. (NYSE:TSU) This stock has been a huge mover lately. TSU (or TIM Brasil) covers Brazil with cellular service, with help from two subsidiaries. It’s the biggest system operating in the country and has over 51 million subscribers. It’s also the Brazil subsidiary of Telecom Italia.

TIM Brasil closed the first quarter 2017 with over 61.9 million mobile lines. It also gets to boast being the first mobile operator deployed in every single state in Brazil, giving it a clear growth advantage. It’s now THE Number 1 provider of 4G coverage in the country and it’s 4G and fiber networks cover nearly 71,000 square kilometers.

Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC)Since we’re already thinking outside the box in the wireless space … This is another lesser-known part of the equation that makes the wireless revolution possible—direct current (DC) power systems.

And they are experiencing massive growth thanks to the exploding hunger for mobile and fixed broadband networks around the world. The next big way in the telecoms industry is 5G networks, and DC power systems make them happen.

This market generated $3.92 billion in 2016, according to Frost & Sullivan, and is projected to reach $4.41 billion by 2021. That’s a compound annual growth rate of 2.4%. RBC has added 2.2% since in the month since its last earnings report, and it continues to outperform the market.

Verizon (NYSE:VZ): When it comes to wireless network real estate, there are few bigger companies than Verizon. This giant has a market cap of $196 billion and is engaged in all aspects of communications, information and wireless services.

The size of Verizon reduces the downside risk for investors, although after seeing a recent run and with trading volumes below average there could be a small drop in the short term. For investors with a long-term view however, Verizon has both the name and resources to make big gains in an industry that is sure to grow.



America Movil (NYSE:AMX) is the baby of Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim. America Movil’s wireless division, Telcel, dominates mobile number porting across Latin America. And in this game, it trounces even AT&T.

The catalysts for this company keep rolling in. By the end of this year, Slim expects to roll out a 4.5G network in parts of Mexico, and 5G by 2020. This is where the real growth in this industry is, and America Movil’s got it in droves. America Movil has so far invested around $52 billion in Mexico's telecom sector alone.

Mexican internet use increased 5 percent just between 2015 and 2016, and some 85 percent of users are getting internet access through mobile phone devices.

By Ian Jenkins

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Generally, any statements that are not historical facts may contain forward-looking information, and forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" "intends" or variations of such words or indicates that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be" taken, "occur" or "be achieved". Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to the closing of an letter of intent to purchase a Mexico company with a master license from AT&T; that the margins on cell tower operations are huge, generally around 80%; that Tower One will need to raise $5 to $10 million to finance the construction of the next 200 towers but after that it will be generating enough cash to self-finance its growth plans;

that a cell tower can be built in just one month, and a cell operator can be brought online two weeks later; that cell operators sign deals for 10 or 20 years; that 45 days after construction on a tower starts, it can generate cash; that by the first quarter of 2018, Tower One could have 100 towers in operation and year later, that figure could triple to 300 towers; and that Tower One could theoretically earn $180,000 on each tower it builds over a three-year period. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of Tower One to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to: risks related to not coming to a final agreement to close the Mexico acquisition; not being able to agree with AT&T on important aspects of its license; the estimation of personnel and operating costs; that the cell market in South America will not grow as expected; that Tower One may not receive required regulatory approvals; construction of cell tower risks, including cost overruns, labor issues, technology that doesn’t work as well as expected; delays or problems in construction; the availability of necessary financing; cell operators may not come to quick or long term agreements as expected; competitors may offer cheaper, faster or better services, reducing expected revenues; general global markets and economic conditions; risks associated with currency fluctuations; competition faced in securing experienced personnel with appropriate industry experience and expertise; the reliance on key personnel; financing, capitalization and liquidity risks including the risk that the financing necessary to fund continued development of Tower One's business plan may not be available on satisfactory terms, or at all; the risk of potential dilution through the issuance of additional common shares of Tower One; the risk of litigation; and the risk that cybercrime, climate change including unusual weather, or changing technology may severely damage Tower One’s business. There may be many other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. We undertake no obligation to update forward-looking statements if these beliefs, estimates and opinions or other circumstances should change, except as required by law. Investors are cautioned against attributing undue certainty to forward-looking statements.

DISCLAIMERS

PAID ADVERTISEMENT. This communication is a paid advertisement and is not a recommendation to buy or sell securities. Oilprice.com, Advanced Media Solutions Ltd, and their owners, managers, employees, and assigns (collectively “the Company”) has been paid by the profiled company or a third party to disseminate this communication. In this case the Company has been paid by Tower One twenty thousand US dollars for this article and certain banner ads. This compensation is a major conflict with our ability to be unbiased, more specifically:

This communication is for entertainment purposes only. Never invest purely based on our communication. Gains mentioned in our newsletter and on our website may be based on end-of- day or intraday data. If we own any shares we will list the information relevant to the stock and number of shares here. We have been compensated by Tower One to conduct investor awareness advertising and marketing for CNX: TO; OTC: TOWTF. Therefore, this communication should be viewed as a commercial advertisement only. We have not investigated the background of the company. The third party, profiled company, or their affiliates may liquidate shares of the profiled company at or near the time you receive this communication, which has the potential to hurt share prices. Any non- compensated alerts are purely for the purpose of expanding our database for the benefit of our future financially compensated investor awareness efforts. Frequently companies profiled in our alerts experience a large increase in volume and share price during the course of investor awareness marketing, which often end as soon as the investor awareness marketing ceases. The investor awareness marketing may be as brief as one day, after which a large decrease in volume and share price is likely to occur.

We do not guarantee the timeliness, accuracy, or completeness of the information on our site or in our newsletters. The information in our communications and on our website is believed to be accurate and correct, but has not been independently verified and is not guaranteed to be correct. The information is collected from public sources, such as the profiled company’s website and press releases, but is not researched or verified in any way whatsoever to ensure the publicly available information is correct. Furthermore, it is certainly possible for errors or omissions to take place regarding the profiled company, in communications, writing and/or editing.

DISCLOSURE. The Company does not make any guarantee or warranty about what is advertised above. This article and the information herein are provided without warranty or liability.

NOT AN INVESTMENT ADVISOR. The Company is not registered or licensed by any governing body in any jurisdiction to give investing advice or provide investment recommendation. ALWAYS DO YOUR OWN RESEARCH and consult with a licensed investment professional before making an investment. This communication should not be used as a basis for making any investment.

INDEMNIFICATION/RELEASE OF LIABILITY. By reading this communication, you agree to the terms of this disclaimer, including, but not limited to: releasing The Company, its affiliates, assigns and successors from any and all liability, damages, and injury from the information contained in this communication. You further warrant that you are solely responsible for any financial outcome that may come from your investment decisions.

RISK OF INVESTING. Investing is inherently risky. While a potential for rewards exists, by investing, you are putting yourself at risk. You must be aware of the risks and be willing to accept them in order to invest in any type of security. Don't trade with money you can't afford to lose. This is neither a solicitation nor an offer to Buy/Sell securities. No representation is being made that any account will or is likely to achieve profits or losses similar to those discussed on this web site. The past performance of any trading system or methodology is not necessarily indicative of future results

CFTC RULE 4.41 - HYPOTHETICAL OR SIMULATED PERFORMANCE RESULTS HAVE CERTAIN LIMITATIONS. UNLIKE AN ACTUAL PERFORMANCE RECORD, SIMULATED RESULTS DO NOT REPRESENT ACTUAL TRADING. ALSO, SINCE THE TRADES HAVE NOT BEEN EXECUTED, THE RESULTS MAY HAVE UNDER-OR- OVER COMPENSATED FOR THE IMPACT, IF ANY, OF CERTAIN MARKET FACTORS, SUCH AS LACK OF LIQUIDITY. SIMULATED TRADING PROGRAMS IN GENERAL ARE ALSO SUBJECT TO THE FACT THAT THEY ARE DESIGNED WITH THE BENEFIT OF HINDSIGHT. NO REPRESENTATION IS BEING MADE THAT ANY ACCOUNT WILL OR IS LIKELY TO ACHIEVE PROFIT OR LOSSES SIMILAR TO THOSE SHOWN.

All trades, patterns, charts, systems, etc., discussed in this message and the product materials are for illustrative purposes only and not to be construed as specific advisory recommendations. All ideas and material presented are entirely those of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of the publisher.