Expect New Aramco IPO Details This Week

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 52.50 +0.60 +1.16%
Brent Crude 58.05 +0.78 +1.36%
Mars US 52.88 +0.09 +0.17%
Opec Basket 55.78 +0.37 +0.67%
Urals 54.10 +0.31 +0.58%
Louisiana Light 58.36 +0.38 +0.66%
Louisiana Light 58.36 +0.38 +0.66%
Bonny Light 57.48 +0.00 +0.00%
Mexican Crude Basket 49.31 +0.20 +0.41%
Natural Gas 3.119 -0.04 -1.17%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 55.48 +0.70 +1.28%
Murban 58.23 +0.65 +1.13%
Iran Heavy Crude 54.06 -0.18 -0.33%
Basra Light 53.13 -0.25 -0.47%
Saharan Blend 57.06 -0.23 -0.40%
Bonny Light 57.48 +0.00 +0.00%
Bonny Light 57.48 +0.00 +0.00%
Girassol 57.78 +0.05 +0.09%
Opec Basket 55.78 +0.37 +0.67%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 39.02 -0.50 -1.27%
Western Canadian Select 40.40 +0.51 +1.28%
Canadian Condensate 54.05 +0.85 +1.60%
Premium Synthetic 56.80 +0.46 +0.82%
Sweet Crude 51.45 +0.75 +1.48%
Peace Sour 48.05 +0.65 +1.37%
Peace Sour 48.05 +0.65 +1.37%
Light Sour Blend 52.50 +0.66 +1.27%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 56.65 +0.45 +0.80%
Central Alberta 50.15 +1.11 +2.26%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 58.36 +0.38 +0.66%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 48.50 +0.50 +1.04%
Giddings 42.25 +0.50 +1.20%
ANS West Coast 57.30 -0.68 -1.17%
West Texas Sour 45.85 +0.43 +0.95%
Eagle Ford 49.80 +0.43 +0.87%
Eagle Ford 49.80 +0.43 +0.87%
Oklahoma Sweet 48.35 +0.43 +0.90%
Kansas Common 42.25 +0.50 +1.20%
Buena Vista 57.85 +0.43 +0.75%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 55 mins Big Coal Urges FERC To Fix Seven-Year Long “Catastrophe”
  • 2 hours Economic Growth Will Spur Southeast Asia Oil Demand Growth: IEA
  • 8 hours Midwestern Refiners Seek Canadian Oil To Expand Output
  • 13 hours UK On Track To Approve Construction of “Mini” Nuclear Reactors
  • 17 hours LNG Glut To Continue Into 2020s, IEA Says
  • 19 hours Oil Nears $52 With Record OPEC Deal Compliance
  • 23 hours Saudi Aramco CEO Affirms IPO On Track For H2 2018
  • 1 day Canadia Ltd. Returns To Sudan For First Time Since Oil Price Crash
  • 1 day Syrian Rebel Group Takes Over Oil Field From IS
  • 4 days PDVSA Booted From Caribbean Terminal Over Unpaid Bills
  • 4 days Russia Warns Ukraine Against Recovering Oil Off The Coast Of Crimea
  • 4 days Syrian Rebels Relinquish Control Of Major Gas Field
  • 4 days Schlumberger Warns Of Moderating Investment In North America
  • 4 days Oil Prices Set For Weekly Loss As Profit Taking Trumps Mideast Tensions
  • 4 days Energy Regulators Look To Guard Grid From Cyberattacks
  • 4 days Mexico Says OPEC Has Not Approached It For Deal Extension
  • 4 days New Video Game Targets Oil Infrastructure
  • 4 days Shell Restarts Bonny Light Exports
  • 4 days Russia’s Rosneft To Take Majority In Kurdish Oil Pipeline
  • 4 days Iraq Struggles To Replace Damaged Kirkuk Equipment As Output Falls
  • 5 days British Utility Companies Brace For Major Reforms
  • 5 days Montenegro A ‘Sweet Spot’ Of Untapped Oil, Gas In The Adriatic
  • 5 days Rosneft CEO: Rising U.S. Shale A Downside Risk To Oil Prices
  • 5 days Brazil Could Invite More Bids For Unsold Pre-Salt Oil Blocks
  • 5 days OPEC/Non-OPEC Seek Consensus On Deal Before Nov Summit
  • 5 days London Stock Exchange Boss Defends Push To Win Aramco IPO
  • 5 days Rosneft Signs $400M Deal With Kurdistan
  • 5 days Kinder Morgan Warns About Trans Mountain Delays
  • 5 days India, China, U.S., Complain Of Venezuelan Crude Oil Quality Issues
  • 6 days Kurdish Kirkuk-Ceyhan Crude Oil Flows Plunge To 225,000 Bpd
  • 6 days Russia, Saudis Team Up To Boost Fracking Tech
  • 6 days Conflicting News Spurs Doubt On Aramco IPO
  • 6 days Exxon Starts Production At New Refinery In Texas
  • 6 days Iraq Asks BP To Redevelop Kirkuk Oil Fields
  • 7 days Oil Prices Rise After U.S. API Reports Strong Crude Inventory Draw
  • 7 days Oil Gains Spur Growth In Canada’s Oil Cities
  • 7 days China To Take 5% Of Rosneft’s Output In New Deal
  • 7 days UAE Oil Giant Seeks Partnership For Possible IPO
  • 7 days Planting Trees Could Cut Emissions As Much As Quitting Oil
  • 7 days VW Fails To Secure Critical Commodity For EVs

Breaking News:

Big Coal Urges FERC To Fix Seven-Year Long “Catastrophe”

Alt Text

Saudi Arabia Looks To Shelve Aramco IPO

Saudi sources have confirmed that…

Alt Text

Kuwaiti Minister: OPEC Deal Extension May Be Unnecessary

Kuwaiti Oil Minister Al-Marzouk has…

Alt Text

Trump’s Iran Decision Haunts Big Oil

Donald Trump’s Iran decision has…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Cyril Widdershoven

Cyril Widdershoven

Dr. Cyril Widdershoven is a long-time observer of the global energy market. Presently, he holds several advisory positions with international think tanks in the Middle…

More Info

Share

Related News

Expect New Aramco IPO Details This Week

By Cyril Widdershoven - Oct 24, 2017, 10:30 AM CDT Saudi Oil

Aramco’s 5 percent IPO—the world’s largest ever—continues to make headlines. Some analysts claim that the IPO is in danger of failing. Other sources report that the company is considering a 5 percent sale to China. New answers will likely emerge this week as many of the world’s most powerful investors, business leaders and public officials gather in Riyadh for a landmark 3-day investment summit, the Future Investment Initiative (FII).

While media speculation regarding such an historic IPO is inevitable, it’s also largely pointless, because as long as Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman holds the reins of power, the Aramco IPO will continue as planned—it’s currently slated to list in the second half of 2018—and the company will be listed on the Tawakul (Saudi Stock Exchange) and one or two other international exchanges.

The media skirmishes regarding an underhand sale of an Aramco stake to Chinese parties is reminiscent of the Arabic Tawla game, which is similar to backgammon. By showing critics in New York, Washington, London, or elsewhere that there are other options for bin Salman to get his desired result, investors must soon decide where they want to put their money.

Aramco could certainly sell a stake to possible parties in China, Russia or even India—without a need to list the company. Though it’s a potentially attractive thought, as it wouldn’t require Aramco to comply with international accountancy rules or potential legislative issues, it also means that bin Salman would give up part of his current pulling power with Western companies, investors and governments to listen to his demands and support his regional policies. Related: Norway Unfazed By Peak Oil Concerns

International analysts’ opinions about the IPO’s future vary widely. Many discussions are focused on Aramco’s reserve potential (which will likely never be known), the impact of listing it on the NYSE, LSE or other places, and institutional investors’ interest in the IPO. Prince Mohammed has made it clear to most parties that if they don’t take part in the IPO, the kingdom doors are closed. Those interested in participating in Saudi Arabia’s major investment plans will be asked to perform according to bin Salman’s standards, meaning one hand feeds the other—those who participate can reap the gains of successful projects.

As for those other plans, there are plenty. Aramco is implementing several new joint ventures, such as its partnership with Rowan Companies (NYSE:RDC), targeting the construction of at least 20 offshore drilling rigs, to be owned by Aramco. Then there’s the Ras Al Khair shipyard project, as well as a large local construction company to target in-kingdom services. The oil giant is also setting up several new downstream projects in Russia and India, locking in demand and production in these countries.

Saudi Arabia’s attractiveness has grown immensely. The government’s budget—which is still feeling the impact of lower oil prices and the OPEC production cut agreement—shows enough room for improvement to warrant optimism. The latest IMF report indicated that the government has some monetary space that will be used to undertake a more gradual fiscal consolidation that balances the budget by 2022 rather than 2019. The latter, harsher measures were presented in the Fiscal Balance Program 2020 (FBP). The IMF reported that Saudi Arabia’s bold reforms program under Vision 2030 are moving in the right direction, and the kingdom can afford to move at a slower pace than originally expected.

Saudi Arabia’s real GDP growth slowed to 1.7 percent in 2016, compared to 4 percent in 2015. For 2017, some analysts from Standard Chartered and the Institute of International Finance (IIF) expect overall negative GDP growth of -0.5 percent in 2017 based on a projection of a 3.4 percent contraction in oil GDP and 1.7 percent growth in non-oil activity. The latter could constrain part of the reform agenda, but still isn’t concerning. Currently, financing for the budget deficit has resulted in a withdrawal of the government’s reserve account at Saudi Arabian Monetary Agency (15 billion riyals) as well as external borrowing (international sukuk of 33.7 billion riyals).

This rather grey picture, however, could be removed over the next few days in Riyadh at the FII summit. Hosted by the Saudi government and its sovereign wealth fund, the Public Investment Fund (PIF), the summit targets a wide range of sectors such as infrastructure, finance, energy, defense and high tech.

Undoubtedly, all C-level FII attendees expect to be informed about the progress and plans of the Aramco IPO. The summit agenda includes plans based on future revenue from the IPO and the other long list of privatizations like airports, hospital, utilities, Saudi Airlines, etc. Related: LNG Becomes A Buyer’s Market

The willingness of several thousand CEOs, CFOs, and CTOs to come to Riyadh—representing tens of trillions of dollars to the Saudi market—should reassure bin Salman that his plans are falling on fertile ground. Considering that the value of assets being managed by merely the listed conference speakers, alone, is said to be more than $22 trillion, Saudi Arabia is sending a message that the Aramco IPO will proceed as planned, and will be successful.

While the Crown Prince is only officially expected to inaugurate the summit, some speculate that he or another high-ranking Saudi Royal will also take the stage to announce the new deadline and targets of the Aramco IPO. With the vast majority of the world’s financial and political wheelers and dealers just around the corner from his palace in Riyadh, bin Salman probably won’t miss the chance to make an impression on the world.

By Cyril Widdershoven for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage


Previous Post

Norway Unfazed By Peak Oil Concerns
Cyril Widdershoven

Cyril Widdershoven

Dr. Cyril Widdershoven is a long-time observer of the global energy market. Presently, he holds several advisory positions with international think tanks in the Middle…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

A New Oil Crisis Is Developing In The Middle East

A New Oil Crisis Is Developing In The Middle East
Rig Count Plunge Set To Boost Oil & Gas Prices

Rig Count Plunge Set To Boost Oil & Gas Prices

 The World's Top Crude Trader Sees Brent Crashing To $45

The World's Top Crude Trader Sees Brent Crashing To $45

 Major Crude Oil Draw Sends Oil Prices Higher

Major Crude Oil Draw Sends Oil Prices Higher

 MIT Unveils Game-Changing Battery Breakthrough

MIT Unveils Game-Changing Battery Breakthrough

Most Commented

Mass EV Adoption Could Lead To $10 Oil

Mass EV Adoption Could Lead To $10 Oil

 The Permian Boom Is Coming To An End

The Permian Boom Is Coming To An End

 Traders Are Betting On $100 Oil In 2018

Traders Are Betting On $100 Oil In 2018

 Is Hydrogen Fuel As Dumb As Musk Thinks?

Is Hydrogen Fuel As Dumb As Musk Thinks?
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com