Affordability Crisis Weigh on Automobile Sector

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 50 mins 70.77 -3.04 -4.12%
Graph down Brent Crude 13 mins 76.27 -2.49 -3.16%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 76.07 -2.67 -3.39%
Graph up Natural Gas 50 mins 2.980 +0.087 +3.01%
Graph down Gasoline 50 mins 2.028 -0.078 -3.69%
Graph down Louisiana Light 5 days 74.78 -0.59 -0.78%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 5 days 74.78 -0.59 -0.78%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 79.78 +2.41 +3.11%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 78.94 +0.14 +0.18%
Chart Mars US 66 days 79.33 -2.03 -2.50%
Chart Gasoline 50 mins 2.028 -0.078 -3.69%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 4 days 76.63 -0.95 -1.22%
Graph down Murban 4 days 77.91 -0.92 -1.17%
Graph up Iran Heavy 4 days 77.26 +2.62 +3.51%
Graph down Basra Light 770 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 4 days 79.85 +2.78 +3.61%
Graph up Bonny Light 4 days 79.78 +2.41 +3.11%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 79.78 +2.41 +3.11%
Chart Girassol 4 days 80.19 +2.17 +2.78%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 78.94 +0.14 +0.18%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 223 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 16 hours 53.21 +1.62 +3.14%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 16 hours 75.96 +1.62 +2.18%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 16 hours 74.21 +1.62 +2.23%
Graph up Sweet Crude 16 hours 64.06 +1.62 +2.59%
Graph up Peace Sour 16 hours 60.31 +1.62 +2.76%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 16 hours 60.31 +1.62 +2.76%
Chart Light Sour Blend 16 hours 63.06 +1.62 +2.64%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 16 hours 62.81 +1.62 +2.65%
Chart Central Alberta 16 hours 60.56 +1.62 +2.75%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 5 days 74.78 -0.59 -0.78%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 70.29 +1.62 +2.36%
Graph up Giddings 4 days 64.04 +1.62 +2.60%
Graph up ANS West Coast 6 days 79.14 +2.36 +3.07%
Graph up West Texas Sour 4 days 68.59 +1.62 +2.42%
Graph up Eagle Ford 4 days 70.25 +1.75 +2.55%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 70.25 +1.75 +2.55%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 70.25 +1.58 +2.30%
Chart Kansas Common 6 days 63.00 +2.25 +3.70%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 78.90 -0.26 -0.33%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 7 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 hours Cheaper prices due to renewables - forget it
  • 13 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 12 days CHINA Economy Disaster - Employee Shortages, Retirement Age, Birth Rate & Ageing Population

Breaking News:

Israeli Strike Killing Key Hezbollah Figure Risks Dangerous Escalation

U.S. Stocks Trade Sideways As Fed Mouthpiece Hints At Interest Rate Slowdown

U.S. Stocks Trade Sideways As Fed Mouthpiece Hints At Interest Rate Slowdown

U.S. stocks are trading sideways…

Historical Correlations Of Stocks And Bonds

Historical Correlations Of Stocks And Bonds

The article analyzes stock and…

America's Credit Downgrade: A Sign Of The Times Or Tip Of The Iceberg?

America's Credit Downgrade: A Sign Of The Times Or Tip Of The Iceberg?

The recent Fitch downgrade of…

  1. Home
  2. Finance
  3. the Markets
ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Affordability Crisis Weigh on Automobile Sector

By ZeroHedge - Jan 08, 2024, 11:00 AM CST
  • Average vehicle prices have risen to around $48,000, causing a drop in sales to an SAAR of 15.4 million vehicles in the last month of 2023.
  • The auto industry is now primarily targeting the top 20% income households due to reduced affordability.
  • Consumer spending on new vehicles hit a record high in 2023, but the industry faces challenges in maintaining sales volumes due to high prices and interest rates.
Join Our Community
Empty Wallet

Vehicle sales started to slow at the end of last year as "sticker shock" has been taking its toll on would-be U.S. consumers, according to Bloomberg

Potential buyers are now "balking" at the idea of 10% interest rates on car loans, the report says. The average price of a vehicle now sits at about $48,000 and sales fell to an SAAR of 15.4 million vehicles for the last month of 2023, the report says.

This number is down from 15.5 million the previous two quarters.

Jonathan Smoke, chief economist for researcher Cox Automotive told Bloomberg: “We’ve seen a big reduction in median- and lower-income households” buying new cars, which now “almost exclusively go to the top 20% of income households.”

He continued: “The new norm for the industry because of reduced affordability is closer to 16 million. We’ve lost about 10% of the buying pool.”

The tough end to 2023 is expected to continue into 2024, the report says. Cox predicts that auto sales would be up less than 2% in the forthcoming year, meaning that the U.S. won't top its 17 million sales figure, which it posted 5 years prior to the pandemic, anytime soon. 

And the report notes that automakers aren't in a rush to cut prices because they are happy moving less metal at higher margins:

Consumer spending on new vehicles reached a record $578 billion in 2023, its third consecutive year exceeding a half-trillion dollars, according to researcher J.D. Power. Consumers’ average monthly car payment in December was estimated to be $739, up $9 from a year earlier, J.D. Power said.

Smoke added: “Unless the industry finds a way to get back to more-affordable price points, we will see products that cater to higher income, higher credit-quality consumers. And that ultimately limits sales volumes.”

You can read Cox's full December 2023 press release and sales forecast here.

ADVERTISEMENT

By Zerohedge.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Top Semiconductor Companies Control 98% of Global Market
ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

New Discovery Overcomes Major Hurdle in Hydrogen Energy Economy

New Discovery Overcomes Major Hurdle in Hydrogen Energy Economy
The 11 States Leading America’s Oil Production Boom

The 11 States Leading America’s Oil Production Boom
Retaliation Looms After Iran Bombings

Retaliation Looms After Iran Bombings
U.S. Drilling Continues to Slow

U.S. Drilling Continues to Slow
Why Oil Prices Will Continue To Lag in 2024

Why Oil Prices Will Continue To Lag in 2024

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com