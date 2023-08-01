What Really Caused The Inflation Crisis?

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 81.60 -0.20 -0.24%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 85.14 -0.29 -0.34%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 86.46 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.576 -0.058 -2.20%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.877 -0.018 -0.64%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 83.90 +1.33 +1.61%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 83.90 +1.33 +1.61%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 87.09 +1.72 +2.01%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 86.45 +1.57 +1.85%
Chart Mars US 23 hours 82.25 +1.22 +1.51%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.877 -0.018 -0.64%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 84.68 +0.96 +1.15%
Graph up Murban 2 days 86.35 +0.95 +1.11%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 85.21 +1.46 +1.74%
Graph down Basra Light 610 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 85.62 +1.67 +1.99%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 87.09 +1.72 +2.01%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 87.09 +1.72 +2.01%
Chart Girassol 2 days 88.66 +1.74 +2.00%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 86.45 +1.57 +1.85%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 63 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 14 hours 60.55 +1.22 +2.06%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 14 hours 83.95 +1.22 +1.47%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 14 hours 82.20 +1.22 +1.51%
Graph up Sweet Crude 14 hours 79.35 +1.22 +1.56%
Graph up Peace Sour 14 hours 76.05 +1.22 +1.63%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 14 hours 76.05 +1.22 +1.63%
Chart Light Sour Blend 14 hours 77.35 +1.22 +1.60%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 14 hours 86.30 +1.22 +1.43%
Chart Central Alberta 14 hours 75.65 +1.22 +1.64%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 83.90 +1.33 +1.61%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 78.28 +1.71 +2.23%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 72.03 +1.71 +2.43%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 87.00 +0.75 +0.87%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 76.48 +1.71 +2.29%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 78.28 +1.71 +2.23%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 78.28 +1.71 +2.23%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 78.25 +1.75 +2.29%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 72.00 +1.25 +1.77%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 85.28 +1.00 +1.19%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 59 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 5 days Investment in renewables tanking
  • 8 days Hydrogen Fuel! Scientist James Tour Demonstrates Method For Free & Clean Green Energy Alternative

Breaking News:

BP Delays FLNG Project Offshore Mauritania, Senegal

Soaring Car Prices Put American Auto Loans Underwater

Soaring Car Prices Put American Auto Loans Underwater

A surge in negative equity…

Did High Interest Rates Break Silicon Valley Bank?

Did High Interest Rates Break Silicon Valley Bank?

The Fed's quick rate hikes,…

Venture Capital Invested Billions In Emerging Market Agri-Tech Startups In 2022

Venture Capital Invested Billions In Emerging Market Agri-Tech Startups In 2022

Agricultural technology startup investments remained…

  1. Home
  2. Finance
  3. the Economy
City A.M

City A.M

CityAM.com is the online presence of City A.M., London's first free daily business newspaper. Both platforms cover financial and business news as well as sport and…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

What Really Caused The Inflation Crisis?

By City A.M - Aug 01, 2023, 1:00 PM CDT
  • After pandemic disruptions and unusual goods spending, demand surged for essentials like energy, clashing with limited supply and leading to inflation.
  • Significant events such as Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the impact on energy and food markets greatly affected inflation, leading central banks to respond with novel measures such as interest rate hikes.
  • Inflation rates remain above target in the US, Eurozone, and the UK, raising questions about their effectiveness and necessitating bold actions from politicians and business leaders to prevent future inflation spikes.
Join Our Community
Money on fire

International supply chains were stretched by a combination of ports suddenly closing at short notice due to virus outbreaks, workers being forced to stay at home and unusually high goods spending overwhelming suppliers.

Once lockdowns ended and citizens gradually returned to normal spending habits, demand for essential items like energy came roaring back, colliding with strained supply.

Judging these trends to be “transitory”, as the Federal Reserve, ECB and Bank of England did at the time, can be seen as justifiable. Staff would eventually return from the pandemic. There was little reason to think spending wouldn’t rebalance. Oil, gas and electricity production would rise in response to higher prices.

The bigger concern for central banks was that they didn’t know what shape their respective economies would be in after two years of being ravaged by the pandemic, delaying the start to their tightening cycles. 

That’s not to say interest rate rises weren’t required. Signalling an inflation intolerance to financial markets, households and businesses helps retain credibility. Quantitative easing probably lasted too long and was too generous.

As such, the rate rises (finally) came. The Bank went first in December 2021, lifting borrowing costs to 0.25 per cent from 0.1 per cent. The Fed followed in March 2022, then the ECB fired its gun in July 2022.

Source: ONS, Eurostat, US Bureau of Labor Statistics

Everything changed in February 2022. Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine could not have been foreseen. Its ramifications in energy and food markets were huge.

CPI in the UK jumped two percentage points in April to nine per cent. That was the biggest month on month annual increase since June 1979, according to modelled data from the Office for National Statistics.

In the US and eurozone, prices raced ahead. The dynamics required novel responses from central banks and they delivered. The Fed launched four 75 basis point rises. The ECB’s first increase was a smaller 50 basis points.

Those on Threadneedle Street were spurred into such action not by inflation but by the haphazard tax and spending decisions of Liz Truss during her premiership. 

Kudos must be given to the Bank for its handling of that episode. It launched an emergency short-lived bond buying programme to hose down a fire in UK debt markets. Its 75 basis point increase went a way to tame higher inflation expectations.

­­Jerome Powell and co at the Fed have arguably been more aware of stimulative fiscal policy nudging up inflation. They went faster and steeper than their peers, partially to offset Americans pumping the up to $2,800 of parachute payments they received during the pandemic into the economy.

FOMC officials were also grappling with an inflation problem that was more demand driven, a factor that monetary policy is better at influencing. 

Energy support packages were rolled out across Europe. France erected a more than €100bn support scheme, including capping prices. Germany doubled that gift. UK policymakers froze bills at £2,500.

Cumulative tightening by ECB, Fed and BoE

Source: ECB, Fed and BoE (basis points)

All these measures were designed to blunt the initial shock from soaring gas prices. They were necessary to avert a living standards catastrophe.

By partly shielding incomes, governments supported spending and inflation. The tension between monetary and fiscal policy was there for all to see.

ADVERTISEMENT

So how have central banks done? Inflation is three per cent in the US (lower than Japan), 5.3 per cent in the Eurozone and 7.9 per cent in the UK – all above target.

Doubtless the Fed, ECB and Bank of England have had some of their credibility knocked. Those on Threadneedle Street should be regretful of their terrible forecasting record over the last 18 months.

Central banks, though, as economist Mohamed El-Erian puts it, aren’t the “only game in town”. They are simply inflation stabilising vehicles navigating the economic conditions handed to them. To prevent future inflation flare ups, politicians and business leaders must be bolder. 

Investment needs jolting, Infrastructure renewed, better jobs created. Mere tweaks to interest rates will not cut it.­­­

By Jack Barnett via CityAM

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Trans-Pacific Spot Rates Surge As Shipping Capacity Diminishes
City A.M

City A.M

CityAM.com is the online presence of City A.M., London's first free daily business newspaper. Both platforms cover financial and business news as well as sport and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Gasoline: The Price Rally That Nobody Saw Coming

Gasoline: The Price Rally That Nobody Saw Coming
Saudi Arabia Is Cooking Up A Surprise For The Oil Markets

Saudi Arabia Is Cooking Up A Surprise For The Oil Markets
The U.S.’s Hopes In Iraq Have Ended With The Oil-For-Gas Deal With Iran

The U.S.’s Hopes In Iraq Have Ended With The Oil-For-Gas Deal With Iran
Modi's Oil Strategy: Is India Rethinking Its Russian Crude Imports?

Modi's Oil Strategy: Is India Rethinking Its Russian Crude Imports?
Is This The Best Way To Play The $700 Billion EV Boom?

Is This The Best Way To Play The $700 Billion EV Boom?

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com