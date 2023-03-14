Safeguard Your Savings: The Dangers Of Fractional Reserve Banking Systems

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 71.16 -3.64 -4.87%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 77.25 -3.52 -4.36%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 80.48 -0.78 -0.96%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.603 -0.003 -0.12%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.546 -0.045 -1.74%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 77.68 -2.07 -2.60%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 77.68 -2.07 -2.60%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 81.58 -1.25 -1.51%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 81.88 +1.16 +1.44%
Chart Mars US 21 hours 74.60 -1.73 -2.27%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.546 -0.045 -1.74%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 81.19 +1.87 +2.36%
Graph up Murban 2 days 83.34 +2.15 +2.65%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 77.72 -1.02 -1.30%
Graph down Basra Light 470 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 82.24 -1.36 -1.63%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 81.58 -1.25 -1.51%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 81.58 -1.25 -1.51%
Chart Girassol 2 days 81.89 -1.22 -1.47%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 81.88 +1.16 +1.44%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 2 days 59.07 -1.99 -3.26%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 13 hours 53.55 -1.88 -3.39%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 13 hours 76.95 -1.88 -2.38%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 13 hours 75.20 -1.88 -2.44%
Graph down Sweet Crude 13 hours 72.35 -1.88 -2.53%
Graph down Peace Sour 13 hours 69.05 -1.88 -2.65%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 13 hours 69.05 -1.88 -2.65%
Chart Light Sour Blend 13 hours 70.35 -1.88 -2.60%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 13 hours 79.30 -1.88 -2.32%
Chart Central Alberta 13 hours 68.65 -1.88 -2.67%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 77.68 -2.07 -2.60%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 71.25 -2.00 -2.73%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 65.00 -2.00 -2.99%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 80.27 +1.17 +1.48%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 70.17 +0.96 +1.39%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 74.12 +0.96 +1.31%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 74.12 +0.96 +1.31%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 71.25 -2.00 -2.73%
Chart Kansas Common 14 days 64.52 +0.64 +1.00%
Chart Buena Vista 7 days 82.67 -3.27 -3.80%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 7 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 11 minutes Russia Says Europe Will Struggle To Replace Its Oil Products
  • 14 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 18 days What Will We Do Without Oil
  • 8 days How Many Wells From 1 Onshore Rig?
  • 15 days Сryptocurrency predictions
  • 16 days "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 18 days 'Get A Loan,' Commerce Chief Tells Unpaid Federal Workers

Breaking News:

Republicans Make U.S. Energy Production Top Priority With New Legislation

Luxury Items Emerged As Top Investments In 2022

Luxury Items Emerged As Top Investments In 2022

2022 was a rough year…

These Countries Have The Lowest Inflation In The World

These Countries Have The Lowest Inflation In The World

Inflation has been the story…

African Fintech Startups Saw A Flood In VC Funding Last Year

African Fintech Startups Saw A Flood In VC Funding Last Year

African startup funding hovered around…

  1. Home
  2. Finance
  3. the Economy
ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Safeguard Your Savings: The Dangers Of Fractional Reserve Banking Systems

By ZeroHedge - Mar 14, 2023, 1:00 PM CDT
  • Understand potential risks of fractional reserve banking systems, such as bank runs and computer glitches.
  • Hold at least some wealth in hard assets like gold and silver that are in your direct possession or stored in secure, allocated, segregated, and insured storage facility.
  • Familiarize yourself with FDIC insurance limits, government policies on asset seizure, and other rules to ensure the safety of your wealth.
Join Our Community

The failure of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank reminds us of a very important truth — if you can’t hold it in your hand, you don’t really own it…

That’s why it’s wise to hold at least some of your wealth in hard assets like gold and silver that are in your direct possession or at least stored in a secure, allocated, segregated, and insured storage facility.

The FDIC insures bank deposits up to $250,000. If you have more than that in a financial institution, you could lose everything above that limit if a bank fails.

Depositors at SVB and Signature Bank lucked out. The government has made provisions to cover uninsured deposits. But there’s no guarantee that will happen when the next bank goes under.

And even if you don’t have more than $250,000 in the bank, you could easily find yourself locked out of your account. Just last week, a computer glitch caused money in some Wells Fargo accounts to disappear.

There are also more nefarious reasons you could lose access to funds. The Nigerian central bank recently limited bank withdrawals in order to incentivize people to use its new central bank digital currency. In 2017, India faced cash shortages when the government declared that 1,000 and 500 rupee notes would no longer be valid with just a four-hour notice. And during its crisis, the Greek government shuttered banks and seized some bank deposits.

Most people assume “that can’t happen here” in the US. But as we saw over last week, the US banking system is vulnerable to collapse.

The dirty little secret is US banks don’t hold your money in their vaults. They loan it out to other people. In the US fractional reserve banking system, financial institutions only have enough cash on hand to cover a fraction of their deposits. If too many people show up at the bank to demand their money at the same time, the bank will not have enough funds available to cover all of the withdrawals. This is why bank runs are so dangerous. They can cause a bank to go under.

When you put your money in a bank, you create “counterparty risk.” In a nutshell, it is the risk that a person or institution on the other side of a transaction might not fulfill its obligation – i.e. the bank doesn’t have the money to return your deposit.

Even if you pull all of your money out of the bank and stuff it under your mattress, you still have counterparty risk, as Mises Institute president Jeff Deist explained.

Even if you managed to withdraw all of  ‘your’ money in physical cash from banks tomorrow and put it in your well-guarded safe at home, you are still a creditor to the Fed & Treasury. You still hold IOU paper with risk of loss.”

In fact, you’ve suffered significant losses in the value of your dollars over the last two years thanks to rampant price inflation.

Gold and silver carry no counterparty risk. They are tangible assets that you can hold in your hand. They can be bought and sold all over the world. Their value is recognized globally. While the price of gold or silver may fall, it will never fall to zero. Precious metals can’t default on their payments, they can’t commit fraud, and they can’t go bankrupt.

ADVERTISEMENT

Of course, it’s impossible to lower risk to zero. If you store your gold and silver at home, you could get robbed. If you vault your precious metals, it is possible for that third-party storage entity to commit fraud, get robbed, or be destroyed by an act of God. Nevertheless, the counterparty risk introduced by storing your gold and silver is relatively low compared to the risk of a bank failure or rapidly depreciating fiat currency — especially in the current financial situation.

By Zerohedge.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Luxury Items Emerged As Top Investments In 2022
ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The Real Reason Why Automakers Slashed EV Prices

The Real Reason Why Automakers Slashed EV Prices
OPEC Is Back In Control Of The Oil Market 

OPEC Is Back In Control Of The Oil Market 
The Dawn Of A New Era In Superconductor Materials

The Dawn Of A New Era In Superconductor Materials
Will We See A Return Of Triple Digit Oil This Year?

Will We See A Return Of Triple Digit Oil This Year?
Oil Prices Are Set To Rise Throughout 2023

Oil Prices Are Set To Rise Throughout 2023

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com