Why Nigerian Oil Prices Are Falling

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins SellBuy 63.77 -0.09 -0.14%
Graph up Brent Crude 3 hours SellBuy 67.27 +0.85 +1.28%
Graph up Natural Gas 6 hours SellBuy 2.925 +0.052 +1.81%
Graph down Heating Oil 49 mins SellBuy 1.937 -0.002 -0.09%
Graph down Gasoline 48 mins 2.070 -0.002 -0.11%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 65.13 +1.01 +1.58%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 65.13 +1.01 +1.58%
Chart Bonny Light 19 hours 65.85 +1.65 +2.57%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 63.91 +0.69 +1.09%
Chart Mars US 48 mins 64.06 +0.87 +1.38%
Chart Gasoline 48 mins 2.070 -0.002 -0.11%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 19 hours 63.53 +0.08 +0.13%
Graph up Murban 19 hours 64.13 +0.23 +0.36%
Graph up Iran Heavy 19 hours 62.23 +1.58 +2.61%
Graph up Basra Light 19 hours 66.24 +0.81 +1.24%
Graph up Saharan Blend 19 hours 66.13 +1.85 +2.88%
Graph up Bonny Light 19 hours 65.85 +1.65 +2.57%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 19 hours 65.85 +1.65 +2.57%
Chart Girassol 19 hours 66.41 +1.74 +2.69%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 63.91 +0.69 +1.09%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 19 hours 51.90 +1.26 +2.49%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 18 hours 50.19 +1.03 +2.10%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 18 hours 61.94 +1.03 +1.69%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 18 hours 63.34 +1.03 +1.65%
Graph up Sweet Crude 18 hours 58.04 +1.03 +1.81%
Graph up Peace Sour 18 hours 57.69 +1.03 +1.82%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 18 hours 57.69 +1.03 +1.82%
Chart Light Sour Blend 18 hours 58.54 +1.03 +1.79%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 18 hours 61.94 +1.03 +1.69%
Chart Central Alberta 18 hours 57.69 +1.03 +1.82%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 65.13 +1.01 +1.58%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 19 hours 60.25 +1.00 +1.69%
Graph up Giddings 19 hours 54.00 +1.00 +1.89%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 65.26 -0.21 -0.32%
Graph up West Texas Sour 19 hours 57.81 +0.92 +1.62%
Graph up Eagle Ford 19 hours 61.76 +0.92 +1.51%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 19 hours 61.76 +0.92 +1.51%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 19 hours 60.25 +1.00 +1.69%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 53.25 +1.00 +1.91%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 69.28 +1.03 +1.51%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 mintues Texas forced to have rolling brown outs. Not from downed power line , but because the wind energy turbines are frozen.
  • 7 minutes Forecasts for oil stocks.
  • 9 minutes Biden's $2 trillion Plan for Insfrastructure and Jobs
  • 13 minutes European gas market to 2040 according to Platts Analitics
  • 5 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 hours U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 19 hours Battery storage 30% cheaper than new gas peaker plants, Australian study finds
  • 21 hours British Government to Save a Major Oil Refinery from Insolvency - a victim of aviation crisis due to the pandemic
  • 2 hours America's pandemic dead deserve accountability after Birx disclosure
  • 3 hours New Chinese Coal Plants Equal All those in U.S.A
  • 16 hours Сryptocurrency predictions
  • 3 days Liquid Natural Gas

Breaking News:

Major Chinese Investors Could Buy Stake In Aramco

Cautious Hedging Costs U.S. Drillers Billions

Cautious Hedging Costs U.S. Drillers Billions

When the price of crude…

WoodMac: Oil Prices Could Drop To $10 In 2050

WoodMac: Oil Prices Could Drop To $10 In 2050

Brent Crude oil prices could…

Why The Outlook For Oil Prices Shifted This Week

Why The Outlook For Oil Prices Shifted This Week

The outlook for crude shifted…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Oil Prices
Viktor Katona

Viktor Katona

Viktor Katona is an Group Physical Trader at MOL Group and Expert at the Russian International Affairs Council, currently based in Budapest. Disclaimer: views set…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Why Nigerian Oil Prices Are Falling

By Viktor Katona - Apr 28, 2021, 3:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community

Although it is a very rare occurrence to see Nigerian grades trade at levels stipulated by the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) every month, the issuance of its official selling prices generally reflects the market’s current sentiment. Today’s current feeling about Nigerian crudes (and Western African ones generally) is that of weakness. Attesting to the difficulty of placing West African cargoes recently it should be noted that up until mid-April roughly half of May 2021 loaders were still available, normally the overwhelming majority of them would be cleared by that point surely. In this article, we assess 3 main trends that have brought Nigerian crudes to the low point at which they are now – fierce competition from usual rivals and incrementally from US cargoes, the tepid recovery of European markets and the sudden collapse of India.

But let’s first take a look at NNPC’s official selling prices for May 2021. If one is to disregard the April-June 2020 period that saw every possible differential plummet to multi-year lows, the new Nigerian OSPs for May plummeted to their lowest in more than a decade. NNPC dropped its main export streams – Bonny Light, Brass River, Erha, Qua Iboe – by 61-62 cents per barrel from their April 2021 prices, with them amounting to -0.9, -0.8, -0.65, -0.97 USD per barrel against Dated Brent. As low as this might seem, these levels are some 40-50 cents per barrel better than the actual May spot market. It was inevitable that May OSPs decrease given that aggregate exports are inching back (to 1.68mbpd next month), however, the extent of the slump was aggravated by the below factors.

Related Video: Oil on Guard over Yemen as Saudi, Iran Meet in Secret

Graph 1. Official Selling Prices of Top Nigerian Grades in 2017-2021 (against Dated Brent, USD per barrel).

Source: NNPC.

Competition Heating Up

The OPEC+ years have brought about an unprecedented expansion of light sweet crudes available to buyers, refiners across continents can choose from a plethora of options. Most of oil-producing nations are gradually increasing their output, be it a consequence of easing OPEC+ quotas or simply due to their own volition to benefit from the reasonably profitable prices above 60 USD per barrel, meaning that refiners in Asia or Europe can create complex strategies on what to refine in the upcoming period. Now that the market has been backwardated for several months already, the shipping market no longer experiences any dearth of vessels, i.e. freight costs would be manageable for the buyers. Thus Nigeria, located mid-way between Europe and Asia (and having largely lost the US crude market), is compelled to fend off competitors from all sides.

April 2021 will witness a solid inflow of light sweet US grades to Asia, amassing a monthly total of 44MMbbls. That is some 10MMbbls higher month-on-month than in maintenance-heavy March. Concurrently, WTI delivered to Singapore fell to its lowest in a year, flirting the 0 line of Dated Brent in mid-April; WTI DES Rotterdam plunged into negative territory in the first days of April and has remained there ever since. Similarly, in Europe where both Azeri and CPC saw a massive depreciation – the former fell as low as 0.10 USD per barrel vs Dated (generally should garner a premium of 1-2 USD per barrel), whilst the Kazakhstani flagship grade nosedived to -3.25/-3.50 USD per barrel against Dated Brent. Thus, Nigeria’s rivals are pumping crudes onto the markets and accepting anaemic differentials as a necessary albeit painful element of the trading game.

India’s Buying Spree Cut Short

India has routinely been the top buyer of Nigerian grades, the not-too-light and not-too-heavy quality of Nigeria’s flagship crudes suits India’s plentiful refiners almost perfectly. Last year 17% of Nigerian crude exports went to India, equivalent to 300kbpd on an annual average basis. Nigerian oil producers will have an extremely tough time trying to maintain those levels of crude exports. First the ever-widening Brent/Dubai EFS has narrowed down arbitrage potential from Nigeria, which, at a time of increasing export quotas (went from 1.64mbpd in February 2021 to 1.68mbpd in April) was a rather unpleasant development. Related: The Ugly Truth About Renewable Power

Graph 2. Nigeria’s Crude Exports vs Asia’s Share in Nigeria’s Exports in 2017-2021 (million barrels per day, %).

Source: Thomson Reuters.

India’s current COVID travails foreshadow further difficulty for placing Nigerian cargoes in their prime market outlet. National demand for transportation fuels is bound to drop by at least 20% in April in India as regional governments introduced lockdowns once again, including the capital New Delhi. Although initially destined for several weeks, the lockdowns can be extended for a couple of months as the dangers of the new COVID strain discovered in India, labelled B.1.617, are still difficult to assess. One thing we can ascertain already: throughout December 2020 – March 2021 oil producers from Nigeria loaded an average of 11-12 MMbbls. This April the total volume to be loaded in Nigerian terminals towars India will amount to 8.8 MMbbls and May 2021 is bound to decrease even further.

Spanish Demand Still Off the Table

Spanish refiners have routinely been to the lighter side of the Mediterranean spectrum, therefore it should not come as a surprise that Spain maintained its role as an important buyer of Nigerian crudes (0.23mbpd), trailing only to India. On the back of Europe still struggling to revive its economy at least to pre-COVID levels, Spain has been suffering from depressed demand. Coastal refiners have felt the pinch of the ongoing market slump more than landlocked ones did, unfortunately for Spain all but one of its refineries are located next to the Mediterranean and Atlantic Ocean, thus being subject to the intense regional competition. Most coastal refineries have been running at 60-70% nominal capacity for almost a year. Truth be told, even the only inland refinery in Puertollano has shut down all fuels production in April 2021.

Graph 3. Nigerian Exports to Spain in 2017-2021 (million barrels per day).

Source: Thomson Reuters.

At the same time, during the autumn months of 2020 when the 2nd wave of COVID was battering Spain again, Nigerian exports stayed within the statistical average all the while differentials were stronger than they are now. In March 2021, only one Escravos Suezmax cargo left the loading terminals of Nigeria for Spain; all this after a really robust February when a total of 9.2MMbbls was loaded. This harkens back to the above-mentioned competition with US, Caspian and North African grades – a joust that Nigeria is evidently losing. Weak demand and third-wave lockdowns notwithstanding, neither the American WTI nor the Caspian CPC has seen any ground-breaking changes in total volumes loaded en route to Spain.

By Viktor Katona for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Cautious Hedging Costs U.S. Drillers Billions

Next Post

Middle East Oil Economies Desperately Need Higher Oil Prices
Viktor Katona

Viktor Katona

Viktor Katona is an Group Physical Trader at MOL Group and Expert at the Russian International Affairs Council, currently based in Budapest. Disclaimer: views set…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Why The Outlook For Oil Prices Shifted This Week

Why The Outlook For Oil Prices Shifted This Week
Small Companies Rush To Buy Up Big Oil’s Assets

Small Companies Rush To Buy Up Big Oil’s Assets
The Ugly Truth About Renewable Power

The Ugly Truth About Renewable Power
How Russia Could Kickstart Another Oil Price War

How Russia Could Kickstart Another Oil Price War
Goldman: Oil To Hit $80 On Largest Ever Demand Jump

Goldman: Oil To Hit $80 On Largest Ever Demand Jump



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com