UK Authority Finds “Cause For Concern” In High Fuel Prices

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 104.6 +1.88 +1.83%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 107.1 +2.48 +2.37%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 108.3 +2.91 +2.76%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 6.151 -0.146 -2.32%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 3.460 +0.040 +1.16%
Graph up Louisiana Light 1 day 106.3 +4.31 +4.23%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 1 day 106.3 +4.31 +4.23%
Chart Bonny Light 8 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 114.3 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Mars US 11 hours 98.08 +3.45 +3.65%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 3.460 +0.040 +1.16%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 8 days 113.0 -1.05 -0.92%
Graph down Murban 8 days 118.7 -0.80 -0.67%
Graph down Iran Heavy 8 days 107.7 -4.37 -3.90%
Graph down Basra Light 220 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 8 days 117.8 -4.13 -3.39%
Graph down Bonny Light 8 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 8 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25%
Chart Girassol 8 days 117.1 -3.86 -3.19%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 114.3 +0.00 +0.00%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 1 day 76.78 +4.20 +5.79%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 10 hours 88.63 +4.20 +4.97%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 10 hours 104.9 +4.20 +4.17%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 10 hours 103.1 +4.20 +4.25%
Graph up Sweet Crude 10 hours 101.0 +4.20 +4.34%
Graph up Peace Sour 10 hours 98.18 +4.20 +4.47%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 10 hours 98.18 +4.20 +4.47%
Chart Light Sour Blend 10 hours 100.3 +4.20 +4.37%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 10 hours 103.8 +4.20 +4.22%
Chart Central Alberta 10 hours 98.48 +4.20 +4.45%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 1 day 106.3 +4.31 +4.23%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 99.00 +4.00 +4.21%
Graph up Giddings 1 day 92.75 +4.00 +4.51%
Graph down ANS West Coast 1 min 103.5 -2.21 -2.09%
Graph up West Texas Sour 1 day 96.68 +4.20 +4.54%
Graph up Eagle Ford 1 day 100.6 +4.20 +4.36%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 100.6 +4.20 +4.36%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 99.00 +4.00 +4.21%
Chart Kansas Common 1 day 93.00 +4.25 +4.79%
Chart Buena Vista 1 day 108.0 +3.45 +3.30%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 8 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 12 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 10 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 1 day Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages?
  • 15 hours Sand Powered Batteries for Heating Industries and Homes
  • 15 hours Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 2 days "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 2 days "The Global Digital ID Prison" by James Corbett of CorbettReport.com
  • 4 days Bloomberg - "Hedge Funds Hit by ‘Onerous’ ESG Rule Turn to Lawyers for Help"

Breaking News:

OPEC+ Is Still 2.5 Million Bpd Below Its Production Target

Are Oilfield Service Companies A Buy?

Are Oilfield Service Companies A Buy?

The global boom in oil…

Oil Prices Rebound As Crude Supply Tightens

Oil Prices Rebound As Crude Supply Tightens

Oil prices started the month…

Is Biden Really Responsible For High Oil Prices?

Is Biden Really Responsible For High Oil Prices?

U.S. President Joe Biden has…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Oil Prices
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

UK Authority Finds “Cause For Concern” In High Fuel Prices

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jul 08, 2022, 10:00 AM CDT
  • The UK’s Competition and Markets Authority has found a “cause for concern” in a rising gap between crude oil prices and wholesale fuel prices.
  • The authority was asked last month by UK Business and Energy Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng to carry out an urgent review of the retail fuel market.
  • UK gasoline prices surged to a record earlier this week while soaring fuel prices put upward pressure on inflation in Britain.
Join Our Community

The UK’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) launched on Friday an in-depth market study of the domestic road fuel market after finding “cause for concern” in a rising gap between crude oil prices and wholesale fuel prices.

The authority was asked last month by UK Business and Energy Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng to carry out an urgent review of the retail fuel market to see whether retailers have passed on the government’s fuel duty cut from March to filling stations. The investigation comes as the average price of filling up the tank of a typical family car last month exceeded triple digits in UK currency for the first time ever.

UK gasoline prices surged to a record earlier this week while soaring fuel prices put upward pressure on inflation in Britain—at a 40-year high—and the cost of living for Britons who have seen skyrocketing energy, fuel, and food prices in recent months. At the end of last month, a survey by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) showed that a total of 45 percent of UK adults have cut back on non-essential journeys in a vehicle amid soaring fuel prices.

The CMA published on Friday its findings of the urgent review which Business and Energy Secretary Kwarteng requested last month.

The review found that “the main drivers of increased road fuel prices are: the rising cost of crude oil; and a growing gap between the crude oil price and the wholesale price of petrol and diesel – the so-called ‘refining spread’,” the authority said today. The so-called ‘refining spread’ tripled in the last year, the CMA said.

“While there is no escaping the global pressures pushing up fuel prices, the growing gap between the oil price, and the wholesale price of petrol and diesel, is a cause for concern. We now need to get to the bottom of whether there are legitimate reasons for this and, if not, what action can be taken to address it,” said Sarah Cardell, CMA General Counsel.  

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Can Yellen Convince Asia To Put A Price Cap On Russian Oil?
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Mining Industry Warns Energy Transition Isn’t Sustainable

Mining Industry Warns Energy Transition Isn’t Sustainable
Russia Announces 82-Million-Ton Arctic Oil Discovery

Russia Announces 82-Million-Ton Arctic Oil Discovery
Are U.S. Gasoline Refiners Running Out Of Steam?

Are U.S. Gasoline Refiners Running Out Of Steam?
How Oil Prices Could Hit $65

How Oil Prices Could Hit $65
Who Is Still Buying Russian Oil And Gas?

Who Is Still Buying Russian Oil And Gas?



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com